PEARSON

(PSON)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 05/28 05:27:19 am
805.2 GBp   +0.42%
05/28 PEARSON : Holdings in Company
PU
05/24 PEARSON : Holdings in Shares
PU
05/20 Correction to Prowler.io Article
DJ
Pearson : Holdings in Company

05/28/2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft

Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights arePEARSON PLC attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

X

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,

Wilmington DE 19801, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Goldman Sachs International

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Peterborough Court, 133 Fleet Street, London

EC4A 2BB, UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

22/05/2019

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

24/05/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial

Total of both in %

tached to shares

voting rights of

instruments

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8. A)

issuervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

0.45%

6.99%

7.45%

781,417,120

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

0.43%

7.01%

7.44%

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

1

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB0006776081

3,179,480

0.41%

US7050151056

353,306

0.05%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

3,532,786

0.45%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Exercise/

Number of voting rights

Type of financial

Expiration

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

Securities Lending

Open

9,260,615

1.19%

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

9,260,615

1.19%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion

cash

% of voting rights

x

instrument

date

Period xi

settlementxii

voting rights

Refer to Annex-

ure

SUBTOTAL

45,399,679

5.81%

8.B.2

2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv X (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial

equals or is higher

equals or is higher

Namexv

instruments if it equals

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

The Goldman Sachs

Group, Inc.

Goldman Sachs (UK)

L.L.C.

Goldman Sachs Group

UK Limited

Goldman Sachs

5.84%

5.84%

International

The Goldman Sachs

Group, Inc.

Goldman Sachs & Co.

LLC

The Goldman Sachs

Group, Inc.

GSAM Holdings LLC

Goldman Sachs Asset

Management, L.P.

Goldman Sachs Asset

Management Interna-

tional Holdings L.L.C.

Goldman Sachs Asset

Management Co., Ltd.

The Goldman Sachs

Group, Inc.

GSAM Holdings LLC

Goldman Sachs Asset

Management, L.P.

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

3

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional informationxvi

Please note, total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.

General email contact: gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

Place of completion

London

Date of completion

24/05/2019

Natalie White

Deputy Company Secretary

Pearson plc

28 May 2019

4

Annexure

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration datex

Exercise/Conver-

Physical or cash

Number of

% of voting

voting

instrument

sion periodxi

settlementxii

rights

rights

CFD

15/09/2028

Cash

3,105,253

0.40%

CFD

10/12/2025

Cash

2,800,138

0.36%

CFD

20/04/2029

Cash

1,977,494

0.25%

CFD

20/10/2027

Cash

1,879,542

0.24%

CFD

23/09/2020

Cash

1,834,093

0.23%

CFD

23/02/2024

Cash

1,800,000

0.23%

CFD

04/12/2023

Cash

1,577,609

0.20%

CFD

21/02/2024

Cash

1,300,000

0.17%

CFD

07/02/2024

Cash

1,240,000

0.16%

CFD

21/02/2024

Cash

1,100,000

0.14%

CFD

14/02/2024

Cash

970,000

0.12%

CFD

12/02/2024

Cash

865,494

0.11%

CFD

26/01/2024

Cash

865,000

0.11%

CFD

26/02/2024

Cash

860,000

0.11%

Swap

28/07/2021

Cash

851,294

0.11%

CFD

22/02/2024

Cash

800,000

0.10%

CFD

28/03/2029

Cash

785,198

0.10%

Swap

28/07/2021

Cash

757,148

0.10%

CFD

28/03/2029

Cash

722,177

0.09%

CFD

20/04/2029

Cash

685,506

0.09%

CFD

29/01/2024

Cash

663,999

0.08%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pearson plc published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 08:53:04 UTC
