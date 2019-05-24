Pearson : Holdings in Shares

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft
Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights arePEARSON PLC attachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,
Wilmington DE 19801, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
Goldman Sachs International
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Peterborough Court, 133 Fleet Street, London
EC4A 2BB, UK
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
21/05/2019
reachedvi:
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
23/05/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights at-
% of voting rights
Total number of
through financial
Total of both in %
tached to shares
voting rights of
instruments
(8.A + 8.B)
(total of 8. A)
issuervii
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Resulting situation
on the date on which
0.43%
7.01%
7.44%
781,417,120
threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of previous
notification (if
0.49%
6.92%
7.41%
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
1
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.1)
(DTR5.2.1)
(DTR5.2.1)
GB0006776081
3,011,707
0.39%
US7050151056
350,549
0.04%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
3,362,256
0.43%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Exercise/
Number of voting rights
Type of financial
Expiration
that may be acquired if
% of voting rights
instrument
datex
Conversion Periodxi
the instrument is
exercised/converted.
Securities Lending
Open
9,459,195
1.21%
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
9,459,195
1.21%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or
Number of
Conversion
cash
% of voting rights
x
instrument
date
Period xi
settlementxii
voting rights
Refer to Annex-
ure
SUBTOTAL
45,287,547
5.80%
8.B.2
2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxivX (please add additional rows as necessary)
% of voting rights if it
% of voting rights
Total of both if it
through financial
equals or is higher
equals or is higher
Namexv
instruments if it equals
than the notifiable
or is higher than the
than the notifiable
threshold
threshold
notifiable threshold
The Goldman Sachs
Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs (UK)
L.L.C.
Goldman Sachs Group
UK Limited
Goldman Sachs
5.85%
5.85%
International
The Goldman Sachs
Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs & Co.
LLC
The Goldman Sachs
Group, Inc.
GSAM Holdings LLC
Goldman Sachs Asset
Management, L.P.
Goldman Sachs Asset
Management Interna-
tional Holdings L.L.C.
Goldman Sachs Asset
Management Co., Ltd.
The Goldman Sachs
Group, Inc.
GSAM Holdings LLC
Goldman Sachs Asset
Management, L.P.
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
N/A
3
The number and % of voting rights held
N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held
N/A
11. Additional informationxvi
Please note, total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.
General email contact: gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com
Place of completion
London
Date of completion
23/05/2019
Natalie White
Deputy Company Secretary
Pearson plc
24 May 2019
4
Annexure
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial
Expiration datex
Exercise/Conversion
Physical or cash
Number of
% of vot-
instrument
periodxi
settlementxii
voting rights
ing rights
CFD
15/09/2028
Cash
3,105,253
0.40%
CFD
10/12/2025
Cash
2,800,138
0.36%
CFD
20/04/2029
Cash
1,977,494
0.25%
CFD
20/10/2027
Cash
1,879,542
0.24%
CFD
23/09/2020
Cash
1,834,093
0.23%
CFD
23/02/2024
Cash
1,800,000
0.23%
CFD
04/12/2023
Cash
1,577,609
0.20%
CFD
21/02/2024
Cash
1,300,000
0.17%
CFD
07/02/2024
Cash
1,240,000
0.16%
CFD
21/02/2024
Cash
1,100,000
0.14%
CFD
14/02/2024
Cash
970,000
0.12%
CFD
12/02/2024
Cash
865,494
0.11%
CFD
26/01/2024
Cash
865,000
0.11%
CFD
26/02/2024
Cash
860,000
0.11%
Swap
28/07/2021
Cash
851,294
0.11%
CFD
22/02/2024
Cash
800,000
0.10%
CFD
28/03/2029
Cash
761,455
0.10%
Swap
28/07/2021
Cash
757,148
0.10%
CFD
28/03/2029
Cash
722,177
0.09%
CFD
20/04/2029
Cash
685,506
0.09%
CFD
29/01/2024
Cash
663,999
0.08%
5
