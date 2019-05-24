Pearson : Holdings in Shares

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft

Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights arePEARSON PLC attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name Goldman Sachs International City and country of registered office (if applicable) Peterborough Court, 133 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2BB, UK 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 21/05/2019 reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 23/05/2019 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights at- % of voting rights Total number of through financial Total of both in % tached to shares voting rights of instruments (8.A + 8.B) (total of 8. A) issuervii (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 0.43% 7.01% 7.44% 781,417,120 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 0.49% 6.92% 7.41% applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

1