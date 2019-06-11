Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pearson    PSON   GB0006776081

PEARSON

(PSON)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/11 05:50:20 am
801.5 GBp   -1.00%
05:33aPEARSON : Holdings in Shares
PU
06/05PEARSON : Holdings in Shares
PU
06/03PEARSON : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pearson : Holdings in Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 05:33am EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft

Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights arePEARSON PLC attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

X

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,

Wilmington DE 19801, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Goldman Sachs International

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Peterborough Court, 133 Fleet Street, London

EC4A 2BB, UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

06/06/2019

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

10/06/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

ments

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8. A)

issuervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

0.42%

7.05%

7.47%

781,424,341

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

0.56%

6.97%

7.53%

applicable)

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB0006776081

2,902,674

0.37%

US7050151056

355,142

0.05%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

3,257,816

0.42%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Exercise/

Number of voting rights

Type of financial

Expiration

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

Conversion

x

instrument

date

Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

Securities Lending

Open

11,303,137

1.45%

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

11,303,137

1.45%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion

cash

% of voting rights

x

instrument

date

Period xi

settlementxii

voting rights

Refer to Annex-

ure

SUBTOTAL

43,788,682

5.60%

8.B.2

2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv X (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial

equals or is higher

equals or is higher

Namexv

instruments if it equals

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

The Goldman Sachs

Group, Inc.

Goldman Sachs (UK)

L.L.C.

Goldman Sachs Group

UK Limited

Goldman Sachs

5.88%

5.88%

International

The Goldman Sachs

Group, Inc.

Goldman Sachs & Co.

LLC

The Goldman Sachs

Group, Inc.

GSAM Holdings LLC

Goldman Sachs Asset

Management, L.P.

Goldman Sachs Asset

Management Interna-

tional Holdings L.L.C.

Goldman Sachs Asset

Management Co., Ltd.

The Goldman Sachs

Group, Inc.

GSAM Holdings LLC

Goldman Sachs Asset

Management, L.P.

3

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional informationxvi

Please note, total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.

General email contact: gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

Place of completion

London

Date of completion

06/06/2019

Natalie White

Deputy Company Secretary

Pearson plc

11 June 2019

4

Annexure

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration datex

Exercise/Con-

Physical or cash

Number of

% of voting

voting

instrument

version periodxi

settlementxii

rights

rights

CFD

08/06/2029

Cash

2,800,138

0.36%

Swap

22/05/2020

Cash

2,355,253

0.30%

CFD

06/06/2029

Cash

1,879,542

0.24%

Swap

28/07/2021

Cash

1,834,093

0.23%

Call Option

20/06/2019

Cash

1,800,000

0.23%

CFD

13/05/2024

Cash

1,577,609

0.20%

Swap

03/02/2023

Cash

1,444,244

0.18%

Swap

27/04/2022

Cash

1,300,000

0.17%

CFD

16/04/2024

Cash

1,240,000

0.16%

Swap

28/07/2021

Cash

1,100,000

0.14%

Swap

12/05/2022

Cash

970,000

0.12%

CFD

12/04/2029

Cash

865,494

0.11%

CFD

30/04/2024

Cash

865,000

0.11%

CFD

04/12/2023

Cash

860,000

0.11%

CFD

25/05/2022

Cash

851,294

0.11%

Swap

01/02/2024

Cash

800,000

0.10%

CFD

21/02/2024

Cash

785,198

0.10%

Swap

20/05/2020

Cash

757,148

0.10%

Swap

27/05/2022

Cash

663,999

0.08%

CFD

19/01/2029

Cash

588,867

0.08%

CFD

04/12/2023

Cash

545,258

0.07%

CFD

04/05/2029

Cash

440,459

0.06%

CFD

17/01/2029

Cash

419,554

0.05%

Swap

13/05/2020

Cash

406,520

0.05%

Swap

31/12/2019

Cash

393,954

0.05%

CFD

16/05/2029

Cash

391,568

0.05%

CFD

03/05/2029

Cash

378,633

0.05%

CFD

24/10/2019

Cash

371,291

0.05%

CFD

03/05/2029

Cash

369,444

0.05%

CFD

06/07/2023

Cash

328,703

0.04%

CFD

24/02/2021

Cash

328,703

0.04%

CFD

16/05/2029

Cash

300,000

0.04%

CFD

06/12/2028

Cash

295,638

0.04%

CFD

16/05/2029

Cash

277,571

0.04%

Swap

05/05/2022

Cash

265,000

0.03%

Swap

09/06/2021

Cash

259,000

0.03%

CFD

24/03/2022

Cash

250,801

0.03%

CFD

21/05/2029

Cash

250,000

0.03%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pearson plc published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 09:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEARSON
05:33aPEARSON : Holdings in Shares
PU
06/05PEARSON : Holdings in Shares
PU
06/03PEARSON : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
05/29PEARSON : Releases 2018 Sustainability Report
PU
05/28PEARSON : Holdings in Company
PU
05/24PEARSON : Holdings in Shares
PU
05/20Correction to Prowler.io Article
DJ
05/20PEARSON : Holdings in Company
PU
05/20Tencent, Pearson Back UK AI Startup Prowler.io in $24 Million Funding Round
DJ
05/17PEARSON : Holdings in Company
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 971 M
EBIT 2019 576 M
Net income 2019 253 M
Debt 2019 166 M
Yield 2019 2,48%
P/E ratio 2019 25,86
P/E ratio 2020 18,15
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
Capitalization 6 248 M
Chart PEARSON
Duration : Period :
Pearson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEARSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,24  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Fallon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sidney Taurel Chairman
Albert Roger Hitchcock Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Coram Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Joshua Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEARSON-13.73%7 832
INFORMA PLC26.15%12 197
AXEL SPRINGER SE13.51%6 702
SCHIBSTED6.22%6 285
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GRP CO LD-2.40%3 334
LAGARDÈRE4.54%3 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About