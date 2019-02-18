Log in
PEARSON

PEARSON

(PSON)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News

Pearson : Sells US K12 Courseware Business for $250 Million

0
02/18/2019 | 02:26am EST

By Oliver Griffin

Pearson PLC (PSON.LN) said Monday that it has sold its U.S. K12 courseware business to Nexus Capital Management LP for $250 million.

The London-based education publisher said the proceeds comprise $25 million in cash plus an unconditional vendor note for $225 million, which is expected to be repaid in three to seven years.

Once the vendor note is repaid, Pearson is entitled to 20% of all future cash flows to equity holders and 20% of net proceeds if the business is sold.

The disposal is a part of the company's work to become simpler and more efficient, Pearson said.

Pearson said it expects the transaction to be completed at the end of the first quarter, and will use the cash proceeds generated from the sale for general corporate purposes.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Latest news on PEARSON
02:29aPEARSON : sells K12 U.S. textbook unit for $250 million
RE
02:26aPEARSON : Sells US K12 Courseware Business for $250 Million
DJ
01/21PEARSON : Another milestone! HRMI Graduation
AQ
01/17PEARSON : to Reduce Legacy Systems in Bid to Drive Down Costs
DJ
01/16Brexit deal defeat boosts European banks
RE
01/16Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs
RE
01/16PEARSON : Shares Fall on U.S. Weakness -- Update
DJ
01/16PEARSON : shares down as core U.S. business revenue stumbles
RE
01/16LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Falter As Investors React To Historic Brexit D..
DJ
01/16PEARSON : Sees 2018 Adjusted Operating Profit Ahead of Views Despite U.S. Woes
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 4 212 M
EBIT 2018 542 M
Net income 2018 298 M
Debt 2018 325 M
Yield 2018 2,18%
P/E ratio 2018 25,07
P/E ratio 2019 29,35
EV / Sales 2018 1,79x
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
Capitalization 7 194 M
Chart PEARSON
Duration : Period :
Pearson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEARSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7,99  GBP
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Fallon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sidney Taurel Chairman
Albert Roger Hitchcock Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Coram Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Joshua Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEARSON-1.90%9 275
INFORMA PLC11.81%11 372
SCHIBSTED12.76%8 590
AXEL SPRINGER SE7.94%6 495
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GRP CO LD4.88%3 479
LAGARDÈRE2.41%3 340
