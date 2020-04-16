Log in
Pearson : Achieves Science Based Targets Approval from the SBTi

04/16/2020

LONDON: 16 APRIL 2020: Pearson, the world's learning company, has had its emissions reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, as consistent with levels required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The targets covering greenhouse gas emissions from Pearson's operations (scopes 1 and 2) and its emissions from its value chain (scope 3) are consistent with reductions required to keep warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.

The target approved is an absolute reduction in: -

  • scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions - 50% by 2030 from a 2018 base year.
  • scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, upstream and downstream transportation, use and end-of-life of sold products - 50% by 2030 from a 2018 base year.

Deirdre Latour, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Pearson said: 'Pearson launched a new sustainability framework in 2020, that will integrate sustainability into our business and strategy, driving a bigger and more positive impact on society. Committing to a Science Based Target is the first step on the journey to deliver our sustainability ambitions. We will announce further targets in Q3.'

Our new 2030 sustainability strategy is focused on three key areas that are most important to our stakeholders and us; These are to advance equity in learning, build skills for sustainable futures and to lead by example. Read more on our approach in our 2019 annual report.

---ENDS---


For more information please contact Gemma Terry gemma.terry@pearson.com 07841 363216 or Tom Steiner tom.steiner@pearson.com 07787 415891.

Disclaimer

Pearson plc published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 08:05:18 UTC
