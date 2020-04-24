Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pearson plc    PSON   GB0006776081

PEARSON PLC

(PSON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pearson : Education firm Pearson pays dividend as COVID-19 accelerates shift online

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 05:45am EDT

British education publisher Pearson said its balance sheet was strong enough to pay a dividend despite first-quarter revenue falling 5% after the coronavirus pandemic forced schools and colleges to close.

The company said it had not furloughed staff, choosing instead to switch them to digital products, where it has seen demand jump as teachers, students and parents turn to online learning during the crisis.

Chief Executive John Fallon said Pearson had a responsibility to all stakeholders, including shareholders. The company is paying a final dividend of 13.5 pence for 2019, an increase of 4%.

"Our shareholders are ultimately pensioners, they rely on the dividend to support their standard of living," he said. "At times like these when many companies aren't in a position to pay it's even more important that companies like Pearson, that do have that balance sheet strength, do pay that dividend."

Even before the pandemic, the company had been shifting resources into digital education in a search for growth as sales of expensive textbooks to U.S. college students rapidly decline.

Fallon, who has taken a 25% temporary pay cut, said COVID-19 would accelerate the move online.

"When the threat of the pandemic eventually eases, it will be even clearer that the future of learning is increasingly digital," he added.

'SIGNIFICANT GOODWILL'

Pearson's balance sheet has been boosted by $675 million of proceeds from the sale of its remaining stake in publisher Penguin-Random House. It said it had identified another 50 million pounds of cost savings to be made in 2021.

Fallon said more than 1,000 staff had been redeployed to support the areas of greatest need, for example in making digital learning tools, services and resources available to teachers, students and parents.

It has supplied free digital products, such as a online maths tuition, worth 25 million pounds, he added.

Its shares, which have declined 29% since the start of the year, were trading down 3% at 437 pence in morning deals.

Analysts at Citi said the 5% decline in first quarter underlying revenue was "not inspiring" but "not out of whack with expectations".

"The group has moved countless educational resources online ? many of which for free ? to help students impacted by school/university closures," they said.

"That the company is doing this while not laying off/furloughing staff, we think will build significant goodwill for when COVID-19 disruption has passed."

(Editing by Sarah Young, James Davey and Pravin Char)

By Paul Sandle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PEARSON PLC
05:45aPEARSON : Education firm Pearson pays dividend as COVID-19 accelerates shift onl..
RE
05:05aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil selloff weighs on FTSE as retail sales sink
RE
02:03aPEARSON : 2020 Q1 Trading Update (Unaudited)
PU
04/23PEARSON : Andy Bird, CBE appointed to Pearson Board of Directors
PU
04/21PEARSON : Annual General Meeting update
PU
04/21PEARSON PLC : quaterly sales release
04/16PEARSON : Achieves Science Based Targets Approval from the SBTi
PU
04/06PEARSON : Annual General Meeting update
PU
04/01PEARSON : announces completion of sale of remaining 25% stake in Penguin Random ..
PU
03/26PEARSON : Online learning rockets in coronavirus pandemic, says Pearson
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 3 568 M
EBIT 2020 385 M
Net income 2020 124 M
Debt 2020 751 M
Yield 2020 4,18%
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,16x
EV / Sales2021 0,97x
Capitalization 3 382 M
Chart PEARSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Pearson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEARSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 584,45  GBp
Last Close Price 451,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Joseph Fallon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sidney Taurel Chairman
Albert Roger Hitchcock Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Coram Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Joshua Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEARSON PLC-29.14%4 190
INFORMA PLC-49.29%6 623
AXEL SPRINGER SE-12.42%6 426
SCHIBSTED-20.58%4 555
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-0.10%2 648
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED-1.23%2 312
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group