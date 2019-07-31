Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pearson plc    PSON   GB0006776081

PEARSON PLC

(PSON)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pearson : Hack Exposed Details on Thousands of U.S. Students

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 08:39pm EDT

By Parmy Olson

LONDON -- Pearson PLC, the British maker of educational software, is warning school districts that a far-reaching data breach has exposed details on thousands of students, chiefly in the U.S.

Pearson was notified about the cyberattack by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in March, according to a person familiar with the matter. The breach affected more than 13,000 school and university accounts, some containing information -- such as names, dates of birth and email addresses -- on thousands of students each. Who perpetrated the hack is still unknown, the person said.

"We have notified the affected customers as a precaution," a Pearson spokesman said. "We apologize to those affected."

The breach is the latest in a wave of cyber intrusions that have highlighted how much corporations are struggling to protect sensitive customer data.

Capital One Financial Corp. this week disclosed that its systems were breached, affecting data from roughly 106 million people. A former Amazon Web Services Inc. employee was arrested on Monday in connection with that breach, which compromised information such as social-security numbers and bank-account details.

Allan Cunningham, the information-security officer for Washoe County School District in Nevada, said he learned from Pearson that the breach affected data of 114,000 students enrolled between 2001 and 2016 in his jurisdiction alone. For about half of those, information on their dates of birth was accessed. A cybersecurity administrator in another large school district estimated that in his region about 500 students were affected.

Pearson suffered its data breach around November 2018, the company told school-district administrators in a letter detailing the incident and reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The London-based company said it had no evidence that any student data was misused. It said it was offering complimentary credit-monitoring services to affected victims as a precaution.

Mr. Cunningham said he was advising parents to use the free credit-monitoring tools because of past incidents where scammers stole the identities of children. But, he added, "the overall risk is low" because Pearson's breach didn't include sensitive financial information.

Pearson said that school grades or assessment information didn't appear to be affected, and that the breached system didn't contain Social Security numbers, credit-card data or other financial information.

The company said it had suspended operations this week of the affected system, called AIMSweb 1.0. The decision to phase out the system was made previously, the company said, and wasn't related to the breach.

Pearson, with a history of producing textbooks, has increasingly focused on selling digital services. Last month, it said it would phase out such print publications.

One security expert said data theft is often an unintended consequence of educational companies shifting to digital products.

Douglas Levin, president of EdTech Strategies, a security consulting firm for the education industry, questioned some of the security practices Pearson's system used.

"If you're building an information system for schools, you wouldn't be placing personally identifiable info into a database like this," he said. "You'd use a unique student identifier that did not have a name, email and birth date."

Pearson said it was reviewing its systems.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEARSON PLC
09:35pPEARSON : UK's Pearson notifies thousands of U.S. students of data breach
RE
08:39pPEARSON : Hack Exposed Details on Thousands of U.S. Students
DJ
05:45pBrazil's Guedes Says Trade Talks With U.S. Are Under Way -- Update
DJ
05:25pPEARSON : customer notification
PU
12:06pVietnam will face severe power shortages from 2021 - ministry
RE
07/29PEARSON : Holdings in Shares
PU
07/26European markets lifted by telecoms and media big guns
RE
07/26LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Vodafone helps FTSE 100 gain; Sports Direct slips as res..
RE
07/26EUROPE MARKETS: Earnings Help Europe Stocks Rebound, With Vodafone And Vivend..
DJ
07/26PEARSON : Not Looking at Acquisitions as Streamlining Continues -CFO
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 929 M
EBIT 2019 597 M
Net income 2019 242 M
Finance 2019 154 M
Yield 2019 2,35%
P/E ratio 2019 30,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,69x
EV / Sales2020 1,64x
Capitalization 6 780 M
Chart PEARSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Pearson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEARSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 820,25  GBp
Last Close Price 871,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 46,9%
Spread / Average Target -5,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Fallon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sidney Taurel Chairman
Albert Roger Hitchcock Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Coram Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Joshua Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEARSON PLC-7.16%8 469
WOLTERS KLUWER (ADR)--.--%19 785
INFORMA PLC38.94%13 318
AXEL SPRINGER SE26.47%7 474
SCHIBSTED3.82%6 293
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GRP CO LD-2.00%3 196
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group