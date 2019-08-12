Log in
Pearson : Missouri Partners with Pearson for State-Funded Universal Dyslexia Screening of K-3 students

08/12/2019 | 10:11am EDT

WASHINGTON, DC - Today, Pearson announced its selection by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to provide digital dyslexia screenings to K-3 students across the state. Missouri is leading the charge in the nation to implement and fully fund a universal dyslexia screen for early elementary level students.

Pearson will deliver the acclaimed Shaywitz DyslexiaScreen, an efficient, evidence-based, and user-friendly dyslexia test designed to identify K‐3 students who may be at risk for dyslexia. With the new agreement, each school district in Missouri can choose one of two universal digital delivery options for screening their K-3 students, giving the district the local control and flexibility that best suits their student population.

'We are proud to support Missouri with its goal to give students who struggle to read the best possible start in life,' said Arthur Valentine, managing director, clinical assessment at Pearson. 'Early identification means that students receive intervention and instruction earlier, leading to better outcomes.' The Shaywitz DyslexiaScreen is a unique valid and reliable screening tool that helps teachers to identify students at risk, supports school staff and decision-making and provides support for families.'

'We found the Shaywitz DyslexiaScreen to be both effective and time-efficient in our screening process,' said Amanda McCaleb, literacy intervention specialist at Springfield Public Schools in Missouri. 'The clarity of the results allowed us to easily identify students in need of additional support.'

###

About Pearson

We are the world's learning company with more than 24,000 employees operating in 70 countries. We combine world-class educational content and assessment, powered by services and technology, to enable more effective teaching and personalized learning at scale. We believe that wherever learning flourishes so do people.

Disclaimer

Pearson plc published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 14:10:03 UTC
