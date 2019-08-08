Pearson : PDMR Shareholding

Pearson plc - (the "Company")
Notification of PDMR Interests
Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") - 2019 Release
In 2001, the Company established the Pearson Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP"). Its purpose is to link management's long-term reward with Pearson's financial performance and returns to shareholders.
The following table sets out the number of shares released to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR) on 6 August 2019 and notified to the Company on 7 August 2019. The LTIP rules require that sufficient shares are sold to discharge the tax liability arising on the shares released. The shares set out in the fourth column below were sold on 6 August 2019 at the price shown, with the number of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) set out in the sixth column below being allotted to and retained by the PDMR towards meeting their shareholding guideline.
|
Name of
|
Title
|
Shares
|
Shares sold
|
Sale price
|
Shares /
|
|
to discharge
|
ADRs
|
PDMR
|
|
Released
|
per share (£)
|
|
tax liabilities
|
Retained
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General
|
|
|
|
|
Bjarne
|
Counsel and
|
93,247
|
45,663
|
8.390063
|
47,584 ADRs
|
Tellmann
|
Chief Legal
|
|
|
|
|
|
Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Bjarne Tellmann
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the
|
notification
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial
|
Initial notification
|
|
notification
|
|
|
/Amendment
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
|
|
or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Pearson plc
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
|
|
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
|
|
conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of
|
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson
|
American Depositary
|
|
the financial
|
plc
|
|
Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson
|
|
instrument, type
|
|
|
plc
|
|
of instrument
|
ISIN: GB0006776081
|
|
(each ADR represents one
|
|
Identification
|
|
|
ordinary share of 25 pence in
|
|
code
|
|
|
Pearson plc)
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN: US7050151056
|
b)
|
Nature of the
|
Allotment of Ordinary
|
Sale of shares to
|
Allotment of remaining
|
|
transaction
|
Shares following release
|
cover tax liabilities
|
shares to ADRs following
|
|
|
of Long-Term incentive
|
|
release of Long-Term
|
|
|
Plan award
|
|
Incentive Plan award
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and
|
Volume: 93,247
|
Volume:45,663
|
Volume: 47,584
|
|
volume(s)
|
Price : n/a
|
Price: £8.390063
|
Price: n/a
|
|
|
|
|
|
per share
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregated price:
|
|
|
|
|
£383,115.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated
|
Aggregated volume: see 4
|
(c) above
|
|
|
information
|
Aggregated price: see 4 (c) above
|
|
|
- Aggregated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
volume
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the
|
6 August 2019
|
|
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
(NYSE)
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
