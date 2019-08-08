Log in
PEARSON PLC

(PSON)
08/08 10:27:19 am
829.2 GBp   +0.75%
10:15aPEARSON : PDMR Shareholding
PU
08/02PEARSON : Holdings in Company
PU
08/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Pearson : PDMR Shareholding

08/08/2019 | 10:15am EDT

Pearson plc - (the "Company")

Notification of PDMR Interests

Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") - 2019 Release

In 2001, the Company established the Pearson Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP"). Its purpose is to link management's long-term reward with Pearson's financial performance and returns to shareholders.

The following table sets out the number of shares released to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR) on 6 August 2019 and notified to the Company on 7 August 2019. The LTIP rules require that sufficient shares are sold to discharge the tax liability arising on the shares released. The shares set out in the fourth column below were sold on 6 August 2019 at the price shown, with the number of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) set out in the sixth column below being allotted to and retained by the PDMR towards meeting their shareholding guideline.

Name of

Title

Shares

Shares sold

Sale price

Shares /

to discharge

ADRs

PDMR

Released

per share (£)

tax liabilities

Retained

General

Bjarne

Counsel and

93,247

45,663

8.390063

47,584 ADRs

Tellmann

Chief Legal

Officer

The following notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Bjarne Tellmann

2

Reason for the

notification

a)

Position/status

General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer

b)

Initial

Initial notification

notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pearson plc

b)

LEI

2138004JBXWWJKIURC57

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson

American Depositary

the financial

plc

Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson

instrument, type

plc

of instrument

ISIN: GB0006776081

(each ADR represents one

Identification

ordinary share of 25 pence in

code

Pearson plc)

ISIN: US7050151056

b)

Nature of the

Allotment of Ordinary

Sale of shares to

Allotment of remaining

transaction

Shares following release

cover tax liabilities

shares to ADRs following

of Long-Term incentive

release of Long-Term

Plan award

Incentive Plan award

c)

Price(s) and

Volume: 93,247

Volume:45,663

Volume: 47,584

volume(s)

Price : n/a

Price: £8.390063

Price: n/a

per share

Aggregated price:

£383,115.45

d)

Aggregated

Aggregated volume: see 4

(c) above

information

Aggregated price: see 4 (c) above

- Aggregated

volume

- Price

e)

Date of the

6 August 2019

transaction

f)

Place of the

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

New York Stock Exchange

transaction

(NYSE)

Disclaimer

Pearson plc published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 14:14:04 UTC
