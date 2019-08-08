Pearson : PDMR Shareholding

Pearson plc - (the "Company")

Notification of PDMR Interests

Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") - 2019 Release

In 2001, the Company established the Pearson Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP"). Its purpose is to link management's long-term reward with Pearson's financial performance and returns to shareholders.

The following table sets out the number of shares released to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR) on 6 August 2019 and notified to the Company on 7 August 2019. The LTIP rules require that sufficient shares are sold to discharge the tax liability arising on the shares released. The shares set out in the fourth column below were sold on 6 August 2019 at the price shown, with the number of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) set out in the sixth column below being allotted to and retained by the PDMR towards meeting their shareholding guideline.

Name of Title Shares Shares sold Sale price Shares / to discharge ADRs PDMR Released per share (£) tax liabilities Retained General Bjarne Counsel and 93,247 45,663 8.390063 47,584 ADRs Tellmann Chief Legal Officer

The following notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities and persons closely associated with them