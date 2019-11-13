Pearson : publishes third global tax report

LONDON: 13 NOVEMBER 2019: Pearson, the world's learning company, has today published its third report on its taxation and financial information on a country-by-country basis for the financial year ended 31st December 2018.

Pearson is committed to disclosing information on the tax we pay on business profits, and the contributions we make to public finances in the countries in which we operate, on a voluntary basis. Over the last five years, Pearson has paid over £550m in cash tax on business profits around the world.

Coram Williams, Chief Financial Officer at Pearson, said: 'This is our third tax report and continues our commitment to voluntarily disclose information on the tax we pay on business profits, and the contributions we make to public finances in the countries in which we operate. We continue to strengthen our approach to tax reporting and we have recently endorsed the 'B Team' tax principles and joined their Responsible Tax Working Group which includes engagement with civil society organisations.'

Pearson was recognised for its approach to tax in November 2018 when the company won the PwC Building Public Trust Award for Tax Reporting in the FTSE 350.

You can download the report here

About Pearson

We are the world's learning company with more than 24,000 employees operating in 70 countries. We combine world-class educational content and assessment, powered by services and technology, to enable more effective teaching and personalized learning at scale. We believe that wherever learning flourishes so do people.

Press contacts

Tom.steiner@pearson.com