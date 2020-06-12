Log in
PEARSON PLC    PSON   GB0006776081

PEARSON PLC

(PSON)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 06/12 05:15:48 am
575 GBX   +12.09%
04:59aPearson shares jump 11% as activist Cevian discloses stake
RE
06/07Vietnam ratifies free trade deal with EU
RE
06/01PEARSON : Issues Inaugural £350m Education-linked Social Bond
PU
Pearson shares jump 11% as activist Cevian discloses stake

06/12/2020 | 04:59am EDT

Shares in Pearson jumped 11% on Friday after activist investor Cevian Capital disclosed a 5.4% stake in the British education publisher, lifting expectations for a performance boosting shake-up at the company.

Cevian Capital, which holds large stakes in companies such as Ericsson, ABB and CRH, said it had been following Pearson closely for several years.

"The company has a collection of leading businesses in attractive markets, but several of these businesses have yet to deliver on their full potential," Cevian Managing Partner and co-founder Christer Gardell told Reuters.

"Based on our analysis, we see no reason Pearson's businesses shouldn't outperform their competitors, and produce attractive, growing and predictable returns. This will require first-rate decision-making and robust execution".

Pearson shares are still down 11% so far this year.

JPMorgan analysts said in a research note its own sum of the parts valuation highlighted "the potential for disposals, releveraging and significant cash returns".

Cevian's Gardell said he expected Pearson to appoint a CEO with "a clear track record of shareholder-value creation" to replace current CEO John Fallon, who is due to retire later this year.

Cevian often targets companies with weak profitability and complex structures, providing opportunities to improve returns through measures such as cost-cutting, divestments, spin-offs and management change.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD 1.52% 20.08 Delayed Quote.-15.36%
CHANGE INC. 0.35% 5790 End-of-day quote.99.11%
CRH PLC 2.20% 30.14 Delayed Quote.-17.19%
ERICSSON AB 0.34% 83.34 Delayed Quote.1.77%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -8.34% 97.21 Delayed Quote.-30.27%
PEARSON PLC 11.46% 572.6 Delayed Quote.-19.47%
Financials
Sales 2020 3 496 M 4 401 M 4 401 M
Net income 2020 123 M 155 M 155 M
Net Debt 2020 738 M 929 M 929 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,5x
Yield 2020 3,39%
Capitalization 3 843 M 4 861 M 4 838 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 22 500
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart PEARSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Pearson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEARSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 577,07 GBX
Last Close Price 513,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 81,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Joseph Fallon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sidney Taurel Chairman
Albert Roger Hitchcock Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Vivienne Cox Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEARSON PLC-19.47%4 861
INFORMA PLC-49.33%8 249
AXEL SPRINGER SE-12.42%6 757
SCHIBSTED ASA-9.08%5 756
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-7.87%2 796
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED-12.75%2 392
