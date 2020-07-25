Vietnam back on coronavirus alert after first local infection in 3 months

* Man, 57, tests positive four times for virus in Danang
* First local infection for 100 days
* Hanoi reinstates mandatory mask wearing order
HANOI, July 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam was back on high alert
for the novel coronavirus on Saturday after medical officials in
the central city of Danang detected, its first locally
transmitted case for three months.
Thanks to strict quarantine measures and an aggressive and
widespread testing programme, the Southeast Asian country has
kept its virus total to an impressively low 415 cases and had
reported no locally transmitted infections for 100 days.
Vietnam has reported no deaths from the virus.
But on Friday, the health ministry said a 57-year-old man
from Danang, a tourist hot spot, had tested positive, prompting
the isolation of 50 people he came in contact with.
The ministry said 103 people connected to the patient were
tested for the virus but all returned negative results.
The government said on Saturday a new test had confirmed the
man's infection, bringing the total number of cases in Vietnam
to 416.
It did not say how the man contracted the virus but that he
had not left Danang for nearly a month. He was initially
diagnosed with pneumonia.
The case comes at a time when Vietnam was about to resume
international commercial flights and as domestic tourism is
surging.
Late on Friday, authorities in the capital, Hanoi,
reinstated a recommendation to wear masks in public places as
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 3.22%.
Vietnam's ban on international commercial flights is still
in place, but foreign experts and skilled workers have been able
to enter provided they undergo mandatory centralised quarantine.
Of the nearly 150 cases reported over the past three months,
all were imported in people quarantined on arrival.
Earlier this week, Vietnam said it would repatriate about
130 Vietnamese citizens infected with the virus from Equatorial
Guinea.
In March, Danang reported six local cases of the coronavirus
as the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, which reported
cases on board, conducted a port visit. There was no
confirmation the six cases were linked to the ship.
(Reporting by Khanh Vu and Phuong Nguyen
Editing by James Pearson)