Vietnam reports first local coronavirus infection in more than three months

HANOI, July 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam reported its first local
coronavirus infection for more than three months on Saturday
after a man in the central city of Danang tested positive four
times for the virus, a government statement said.
Thanks to strict quarantine measures and an aggressive and
widespread testing programme, Vietnam had kept its virus total
to an impressively low 415 cases, and had reported no locally
transmitted infections for 100 days.
(Reporting by James Pearson; Editing by William Mallard)