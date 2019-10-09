Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pebblebrook Hotel Trust    PEB

PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST

(PEB)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/08 04:02:00 pm
26.49 USD   -1.63%
03:21aPEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : 8-k
PU
10/08PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Executes Contract to Sell Topaz Hotel
BU
09/30PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Announces Relocation of Corporate Offices
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : 8-K

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 03:21am EDT

Select the XBRL icon to open the full XBRL Filing in S&P's XBRL Reader. Select the XML icon to download the raw xml feed, to open in another reader.

XBRL 1. Full XBRL Filing
XML 2. XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION SCHEMA DOCUMENT
XML 3. XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION CALCULATION LINKBASE DOCUMENT
XML 4. XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION DEFINITION LINKBASE DOCUMENT
XML 5. XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION LABEL LINKBASE DOCUMENT
XML 6. XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION PRESENTATION LINKBASE DOCUMENT

Note: This document was filed with the SEC in XBRL format, as allowed by the recent EDGAR system modernization. S&P cannot take responsibility for its appearance, layout, or legibility.

Disclaimer

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 07:20:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST
03:21aPEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : 8-k
PU
10/08PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
10/08PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Executes Contract to Sell Topaz Hotel
BU
09/30PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Stat..
AQ
09/30PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Announces Relocation of Corporate Offices
BU
09/27PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/26PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Completes Sale of Hotel Madera
BU
09/26PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Declares Dividends for Third Quarter 2019
AQ
09/26PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : 8-k
PU
09/25PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conf..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 610 M
EBIT 2019 260 M
Net income 2019 124 M
Debt 2019 2 395 M
Yield 2019 5,70%
P/E ratio 2019 28,5x
P/E ratio 2020 31,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,64x
EV / Sales2020 3,63x
Capitalization 3 460 M
Chart PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 31,58  $
Last Close Price 26,49  $
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jon E. Bortz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raymond D. Martz CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael J. Schall Independent Trustee
Earl E. Webb Independent Trustee
Cydney C. Donnell Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST-6.43%3 460
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC0.78%12 262
VICI PROPERTIES INC.22.79%10 622
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.19.50%8 300
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.-8.24%5 722
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.20.98%4 118
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group