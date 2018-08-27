Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Comments on LaSalle’s Board Determination That Pebblebrook Proposal Could Lead to a “Superior Proposal”

Pebblebrook Looks Forward to Engaging with the LaSalle Board to Quickly Execute A Merger Agreement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (“Pebblebrook”) today acknowledged the announcement by the Board of Trustees of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) (“LaSalle”) that the Pebblebrook proposal of August 21, 2018 could reasonably be expected to lead to a “Superior Proposal” under the merger agreement LaSalle entered into with affiliates of The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE: BX) (“Blackstone”).

“We are pleased with the decision by the LaSalle Board to take this initial step by declaring that our proposal could reasonably be expected to lead to a ‘Superior Proposal’,” said Jon Bortz, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “We continue to believe our offer is superior to the Blackstone proposal, and we look forward to engaging with LaSalle’s Board to quickly reach an agreement to merge our two companies and allow shareholders to maximize immediate and long term value.”

Bortz continued, “As we have previously stated, if the vote on the Blackstone proposal occurs as planned, notwithstanding the LaSalle Board’s encouraging move to engage with us now, we intend to vote our 10.8 million LaSalle common shares against the Blackstone merger, and we encourage all LaSalle shareholders to vote against the Blackstone take-under proposal using the GOLD proxy card. Pebblebrook’s offer for a strategic combination of our two companies will remain available on the same terms, following a rejection of the Blackstone proposal by LaSalle shareholders at the meeting scheduled for September 6, 2018.”

In a letter dated August 21, 2018 to the LaSalle Board, Pebblebrook submitted an enhanced merger proposal for a strategic combination with LaSalle. Under the enhanced terms, Pebblebrook increased the number of LaSalle common shares that may receive $37.80 in cash per share to up to 30% of LaSalle common shares or a fixed exchange ratio of 0.92 Pebblebrook common share.

For additional information on Pebblebrook’s August 21, 2018 offer, including investor presentations, press releases, SEC filings and shareholder voting instructions to vote using the GOLD proxy card, visit the Investor Relations section of Pebblebrook’s website at investor.pebblebrookhotels.com, or by clicking here.

Raymond James and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as financial advisors, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is acting as legal counsel and Okapi Partners LLC is serving as information agent to Pebblebrook in connection with the proposed transaction.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,973 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington. For more information, please visit us at www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us on Twitter at @PebblebrookPEB.

