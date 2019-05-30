Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Completes Sale of Onyx Hotel

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) announced that it
closed on the sale of the 112-room Onyx Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts
for $58.3 million on May 29, 2019.
The sale price of $58.3 million reflects a 15.3x EBITDA multiple and a
5.9% net operating income capitalization rate (after an assumed annual
capital reserve of 4.0% of total hotel revenues) based on the hotel’s
operating performance for 2018.
Proceeds from the sale of the Onyx Hotel will be utilized for general
business purposes which may include reducing the Company’s outstanding
debt. As a result of this completed sale, the Company estimates its
total net debt to trailing 12-month corporate EBITDA will be
approximately 4.7 times at the end of the second quarter 2019.
About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate
investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort
lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 60 hotels,
totaling approximately 14,500 guest rooms across 16 urban and resort
markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more
information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com
and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.
|
|
|
|
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
|
Onyx Hotel
|
Reconciliation of Hotel Net Income to Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Net
Operating Income
|
Trailing Twelve Months
|
(Unaudited, in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve months ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel net income
|
|
$2.4
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustment:
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
|
$3.8
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustment:
|
|
|
Capital reserve
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
Hotel Net Operating Income
|
|
$3.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures
as defined under Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules.
These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to,
measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted
accounting principles, or GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP
measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP
measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting
rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that
they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the hotel’s
results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.
The Company has presented trailing twelve-month hotel EBITDA
and trailing twelve-month hotel net operating income after capital
reserves because it believes these measures provide investors and
analysts with an understanding of the hotel-level operating
performance. These non-GAAP measures do not represent amounts
available for management’s discretionary use, because of needed
capital replacement or expansion, debt service obligations or
other commitments and uncertainties, nor are they indicative of
funds available to fund the Company’s cash needs, including its
ability to make distributions.
The Company’s
presentation of the hotel’s trailing twelve-month EBITDA and
trailing twelve-month net operating income after capital reserves
should not be considered as an alternative to net income (computed
in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of the hotel’s financial
performance. The table above is a reconciliation of the hotel’s
trailing twelve-month EBITDA and net operating income after
capital reserves calculations to net income in accordance with
GAAP. Any differences are a result of rounding.
|
|
|
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
|
Historical Operating Data
|
($ in millions, except ADR and RevPAR)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Historical Operating Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
Second Quarter
|
|
Third Quarter
|
|
Fourth Quarter
|
|
Full Year
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
76%
|
|
87%
|
|
89%
|
|
77%
|
|
82%
|
ADR
|
|
$237
|
|
$262
|
|
$260
|
|
$246
|
|
$252
|
RevPAR
|
|
$180
|
|
$228
|
|
$230
|
|
$190
|
|
$207
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel Revenues
|
|
$346.2
|
|
$432.3
|
|
$431.1
|
|
$377.2
|
|
$1,586.8
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
|
$97.3
|
|
$160.4
|
|
$157.3
|
|
$110.8
|
|
$525.8
|
Hotel EBITDA Margin
|
|
28.1%
|
|
37.1%
|
|
36.5%
|
|
29.4%
|
|
33.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
75%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR
|
|
$250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR
|
|
$188
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel Revenues
|
|
$361.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
|
$99.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel EBITDA Margin
|
|
27.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
These historical hotel operating results include information
for all of the hotels the Company owned as of May 29, 2019. These
historical operating results include periods prior to the
Company's ownership of the hotels. The information above does not
reflect the Company's corporate general and administrative
expense, interest expense, property acquisition costs,
depreciation and amortization, taxes and other expenses. Any
differences are a result of rounding.
The
information above has not been audited and has been presented only
for comparison purposes.
|
