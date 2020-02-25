Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Investor Presentation LOW RESOLUTION
0
02/25/2020 | 01:42pm EST
Investor Presentation
February 2020
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's (the "Company") business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions, estimates and expectations of future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. These beliefs, assumptions, estimates and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company. If a change occurs, the Company's business, prospects, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the U.S. economy, supply and demand in the hotel industry and other factors as are described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. You should carefully consider these risks when you make an investment decision concerning the Company's securities. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This presentation does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone.
The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any of the information in this document.
The following presentation includes financial projections and forward-looking statements. These projections and forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates developed by the Company and actual results may vary from the projections and such variations may be material. This presentation includes estimates and the Company makes no representation as to the accuracy of these estimates. Additionally, this presentation should not be relied upon or regarded as a representation by the Company, management or its employees that the forward-looking statements, or beliefs, assumptions, estimates or expectations of future performance underlying them, will be achieved.
Investor Inquiries:
Raymond D. Martz
Chief Financial Officer
507-1330rmartz@pebblebrookhotels.com
hotel chicago downtown, autograph collection
le méridien delfina santa monica
2
The Premier Lifestyle Lodging REIT
Pebblebrook At-A-Glance
56
14,011
$38.25
~$5.9B
6.3%
Hotels
Rooms Nationwide
Midpoint NAV Per
Enterprise Value2
Dividend Yield2
Share Estimate1
(1)
Reflects management's current midpoint estimate for Net Asset Value per Share.
3
(2)
Enterprise Value and Dividend Yield assume stock price of $24.19 (February 19, 2020 closing price).
Mission Statement
Deliver long-termindustry-leading total
returns to our shareholders, including a
reliable stream of income, through
opportunistic investment in high-quality lodging properties, utilizing a conservative capital structure
the nines, a luxury collection hotel, portland
4
Reasons to Invest in Pebblebrook
Focus on unique, experiential, lifestyle urban hotels and resorts
Diversified portfolio in key gateway cities
Relentless approach to avant-gardedesign,
asset management and capital allocation
Positioned for superior growth
Proven track record of delivering superior returns
to our shareholders
5
hotel spero
focus on unique, experiential, lifestyle urban hotels and resorts
mondrian los angeles
laplaya beach resort & club
FOCUS ON UN I QUE, EX P ERI EN TI A L, LI FESTY LE URBA N H OTELS A N D RESORT S
Why Lifestyle Hotels?
Ability to generate higher EBITDA per key
More flexible marketing and operational strategies given lack of or reduced brand restrictions, especially with non-branded lifestyle properties; enhanced control over capital reinvestment projects - scope, design and timing
Higher demand growth due to secular trends from both business and leisure travelers
Higher multiples are consistently achieved on asset sales due to terminable management agreements and limited encumbrances of franchise or brand agreements
Better operating performance throughout the economic cycle - more loyal guests and more flexible operating standards
argonaut hotel
george hotel
union station hotel nashville, autograph collection
7
FOCUS ON UN I QUE, EX P ERI EN TI A L, LI FESTY LE URBA N H OTELS A N D RESORT S
Powerful Mix of Urban Lifestyle, Brands and Resorts
EBITDA Contribution % by Hotel Type
62%
17%
Urban Lifestyle
Unique Lifestyle Resorts
(41 hotels / 8,786 rooms)
(8 resorts / 1,901 rooms)
Bespoke and experiential
Unique lifestyle resort
travel destinations; local,
experiences in many of the
authentic, personalized and
top drive-to resort settings in
well located in major urban
the U.S. including Key West,
markets; comprised of
Naples (Florida), San Diego,
independent, soft-branded
Santa Cruz and the Pacific
and iconic properties
Northwest
including the 6 hotels in
"The Unofficial Z Collection"
21%
Urban Major Brand
(7 hotels / 3,324 rooms)
More traditional branded
hotel experiences in
desirable urban locations including Boston, San Diego and Chicago; focused on key U.S. gateway markets with major brands including Westin and Hyatt
8
Note: Stats based on 2019 operating results.
FOCUS ON UN I QUE, EX P ERI EN TI A L, LI FESTY LE URBA N H OTELS A N D RESORT S
Largest urban lifestyle oriented hotel owner
Three distinct urban approaches within the growing lifestyle segment
123
Urban Iconic
Urban Contemporary
"The Unofficial Z Collection"
(14 hotels)
(21 hotels)
(6 hotels)
Distinctive, urban, lifestyle-oriented,
Exceptional independent,
Individually-curated urban lifestyle
independent and soft branded
soft-branded and lifestyle branded
hotels created by Pebblebrook,
hotels with a sophisticated, iconic
urban hotels with unparalleled
becoming its own brand as the
design and standout features,
locations, offering authentic unique
collection grows and expands
each with a unique story and soul
experiences and
lifestyle lodging
9
FOCUS ON UN I QUE, EX P ERI EN TI A L, LI FESTY LE URBA N H OTELS A N D RESORT S
Urban Lifestyle - Urban Iconic
14 distinctive, urban, lifestyle-oriented, independent and soft-branded hotels
the liberty, a luxury collection
hotel colonnade coral gables,
hotel, boston
autograph collection
Urban
Total PEB
Iconic
Portfolio
ADR
$286
$257
RevPAR
$242
$211
Total RevPAR
$362
$310
EBITDA Margin
30.5%
32.1%
EBITDA per Room
$40,000
$36,000
the heathman hotel
viceroy santa monica hotel
•
Argonaut Hotel
•
Sofitel Washington DC
•
Hotel Colonnade
Lafayette Square
Coral Gables,
•
The Heathman Hotel
Autograph Collection
•
The Liberty, a Luxury
•
Hotel Monaco Seattle
Collection Hotel, Boston
•
Hotel Monaco
•
The Nines, a Luxury
Washington DC
Collection Hotel, Portland
•
Hotel Spero
•
Union Station Hotel
•
Hotel Vitale
Nashville, Autograph
•
Mondrian Los Angeles
Collection
•
Viceroy Santa Monica
•
Sir Francis Drake
Hotel
10
Note: Stats based on 2019 operating results.
FOCUS ON UN I QUE, EX P ERI EN TI A L, LI FESTY LE URBA N H OTELS A N D RESORT S
Urban Lifestyle - Urban Contemporary
21 exceptional independent and soft or lifestyle branded urban hotels
Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel
Donovan Hotel / Hotel Zena Washington DC
George Hotel
Grafton on Sunset
Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco
Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills
Hotel Vintage Portland
Hotel Vintage Seattle
Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica
Le Parc Suite Hotel
Mason & Rook Hotel / Viceroy Washington
DC
Montrose West Hollywood
Revere Hotel Boston Common
Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square
Solamar Hotel
The Marker San Francisco
The Roger New York
Villa Florence San Francisco on Union Square / The Baybury Hotel
W Boston
W Los Angeles - West Beverly Hills
Urban
Total PEB
Contemporary
Portfolio
ADR
$244
$257
RevPAR
$203
$211
Total RevPAR
$270
$310
EBITDA Margin
32.0%
32.1%
EBITDA per Room
$32,000
$36,000
w boston
sofitel philadelphia at rittenhouse square
11
Note: Stats based on 2019 operating results.
FOCUS ON UN I QUE, EX P ERI EN TI A L, LI FESTY LE URBA N H OTELS A N D RESORT S
Urban Lifestyle - "The Unofficial Z Collection"
6 individually-curated urban lifestyle hotels created by Pebblebrook
"The Unofficial
Total PEB
Z Collection"
Portfolio
• Hotel Zelos San Francisco
ADR
$255
$257
• Hotel Zephyr Fisherman's Wharf
RevPAR
$218
$211
• Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco
• Hotel Zetta San Francisco
Total RevPAR
$274
$310
• Hotel Zoe Fisherman's Wharf
• The Hotel Zags
EBITDA Margin
40.2%
32.1%
EBITDA per Room
$40,000
$36,000
hotel zeppelin san francisco
hotel zetta san francisco
hotel zephyr fisherman's wharf
hotel zelos san francisco
12
Note: Stats based on 2019 operating results.
FOCUS ON UN I QUE, EX P ERI EN TI A L, LI FESTY LE URBA N H OTELS A N D RESORT S
Unique Lifestyle Resorts
8 experiential lifestyle resorts providing unique experiences in top U.S. resort settings
Unique
Total PEB
• Chaminade Resort & Spa
Lifestyle Resorts
Portfolio
•
LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club
ADR
$282
$257
•
L'Auberge Del Mar
RevPAR
$210
$211
• Paradise Point Resort & Spa
• San Diego Mission Bay Resort
Total RevPAR
$399
$310
•
Skamania Lodge
•
Southernmost Beach Resort
EBITDA Margin
31.4%
32.1%
• The Marker Key West
EBITDA per Room
$46,000
$36,000
paradise point resort & spa
chaminade resort & spa
san diego mission bay resort
skamania lodge
southernmost beach resort
13
Note: Stats based on 2019 operating results.
FOCUS ON UN I QUE, EX P ERI EN TI A L, LI FESTY LE URBA N H OTELS A N D RESORT S
Urban Major Brand
7 major brand hotels providing more traditional branded hotel experiences in desirable urban locations
Urban
Total PEB
• Embassy Suites San Diego Bay - Downtown
Major Brand
Portfolio
ADR
$234
$257
• Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
• Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor
RevPAR
$192
$211
InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta
•
Total RevPAR
$274
$310
•
The Westin Copley Place, Boston
• The Westin Michigan Avenue Chicago
EBITDA Margin
31.9%
32.1%
• The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
EBITDA per Room
$32,000
$36,000
hilton san diego gaslamp quarter
the westin san diego gaslamp quarter
the westin michigan avenue chicago
hyatt regency boston harbor
14
Note: Stats based on 2019 operating results.
harbor court hotel san francisco
diversified portfolio in key gateway cities
revere hotel boston common
the roger new york
DI VERSI FI ED P ORTFOLI O I N K EY GA TEWA Y CI TI ES
Geographic Diversity with Focus on Growth Markets
2019A Hotel EBITDA
West Coast
58%
East Coast
37%
Central5%
Legend
Size of circle
represents
approximate
proportion of total
Hotel EBITDA
Top Markets (by % of 2019A Hotel EBITDA)(1)
23%
16%
14%
11%
7%
6%
5%
4%
4%
3%
2%
1%
1%
1%
1%
1%
San
Boston
San Diego
Los Angeles
Portland
Washington,
Key West
Chicago
Buckhead
Naples
Seattle
Philadelphia
Nashville
Santa Cruz
New York
Miami
Francisco
DC
City
# of
12
5
7
9
5
5
2
2
1
1
2
1
1
1
1
1
Hotels
16
(1) Based on 2019 operating results; includes all hotels owned by the Company as of February 20, 2020.
DI VERSI FI ED P ORTFOLI O I N K EY GA TEWA Y CI TI ES
Broad Base of Hotel Operating Partners
Operator Diversification
(% of 2019A Hotel EBITDA(1))
5% 4% 4%
3%
3%
3%
5%
2%
2%
9%
2%
1%
1%
9%
1%
14%
1%
9%
11%
11%
Marriott International, 14%
Noble House Hotels & Resorts, 11%
Davidson Hotels & Resorts, 11%
Viceroy Hotels & Resorts, 9%
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, 9%
HEI Hotels & Resorts, 9%
Sage Hospitality, 5%
Highgate, 5%
OLS Hotels & Resorts, 4%
InterContinental Hotels Group, 4%
Accor Hotels, 3%
Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, 3%
Access Hotels & Resorts, 3%
Pyramid Hotel Group, 2%
Hyatt Hotels, 2%
Schulte Hospitality Group, 2%
sbe, 1%
CoralTree Hospitality Group, 1%
JRK Property Holdings, 1%
Provenance Hotels, 1%
Benefits of Operator Diversification
Ability to benchmark across many different operators and select best operator for a hotel or resort
Short-term,terminable agreements allow for flexibility and enhanced influence over operations and capital reinvestment projects
Broader range of operators allows for greater cross utilization of best practices and ideas across the portfolio
Increased acquisition opportunities from broad active relationships with many operator partners
Increased opportunities for operating synergies in markets with multiple properties with the same operator
17
(1) Based on 2019 operating results; includes all hotels owned by the Company as of February 20, 2020.
hotel monaco washington dc
relentless approach to avant-garde design, asset management and capital allocation
the marker key west
sir francis drake
RELEN TLESS A P P ROA CH TO A VA N T - GA RDE DESI GN , A SSET MA N A GEMEN T A N D CA P I TA L A LLOCA TI ON
The Art & Science of Pebblebrook: Our Relentless Approach Generates Superior Returns
1TRANSACT: Acquire an underperforming, under-
invested or incorrectly positioned hotel
2
VISION: Find the soul and the personality of the
hotel and create the narrative
3ASSESS: Examine all aspects of the hotel's offering to create a unique, inviting guest
experience while also improving the hotel's
profitability
4
REPOSITION: Renovate and re-launch the hotel
with a unique experiential proposition
5
6
OPERATE: Relentlessly pursue increased efficiency and opportunities to enhance the hotel's profitability and utilization
RE-EVALUATE: Determine if hotel has optimized market position and if not, determine additional operating changes or capital reinvestment to further improve hotel's value
19
RELEN TLESS A P P ROA CH TO A VA N T - GA RDE DESI GN , A SSET MA N A GEMEN T A N D CA P I TA L A LLOCA TI ON
Experiential Lifestyle Approach to Design and Execution
An experiential lifestyle design and operating approach to our hotels drives higher room rates, food and beverage revenues and hotel profitability, which leads to higher valuation over the long term
We find the "soul" and narrative for each property that makes it relevant and active, and delivers a truly unique and genuine local experience to our customers
Guestrooms and public spaces are designed to have a more unique, "locally-inspired" look and feel than standard, commodity-like hotels
Restaurants/bars feature design-forward concepts that shift the focus to more profitable uses such as beverages instead of food and flexible event space or gamerooms instead of traditional sit-down dining, which provide for a differentiated experience
hotel vintage portland
hotel palomar los angeles beverly hills
hotel zoe fisherman's wharf
20
RELEN TLESS A P P ROA CH TO A VA N T - GA RDE DESI GN , A SSET MA N A GEMEN T A N D CA P I TA L A LLOCA TI ON
Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Highlights
Between 2013 and 2018, Pebblebrook reduced its greenhouse gas emission intensity (kg per sq. ft) by 24%, energy intensity (kWh per sq. ft) by 12% and water intensity (gallons per occupied room) by 5%. Since 2016, we have invested nearly $13.0 million in environmental initiatives, on top of significant investments in our hotels dating back to 2010, demonstrating a continued commitment to environmentally sustainable business practices and social responsibility to our employees, communities and other stakeholders.
Environmental Highlights(1)
Over 93% of our properties use an environmental management system
Over 54% of our properties have a minimum of 90% LED property lighting
Over 73% of our properties have a minimum of 90% low-flow toilets
Social Highlights(1)
58% of our employees are female
33% of our independent trustees are female
43% of our independent trustees are diverse
Community Engagement(1)
24 hotel general managers on local boards and committees
Community Work Day: 90% of staff involved, 100 hours contributed
Committed to AHLA's 5-Star promise to ensure employee safety
the hotel zags
21
(1) All metrics represent year-end 2018 figures.
RELEN TLESS A P P ROA CH TO A VA N T - GA RDE DESI GN , A SSET MA N A GEMEN T A N D CA P I TA L A LLOCA TI ON
Relentless Focus on Improving Profitability
Pebblebrook Historical
Hotel EBITDA Per Key
($s in thousands)
$37.7 $38.8 $37.0 $36.8 $36.3
$33.8
$29.5
$25.7
$22.7
$18.4
More unique, lifestyle oriented hotels and resorts than any other publicly-owned REIT provides opportunity for profit improvement and lower risk due to operating flexibility
Concentration in key markets allows for informational and operating synergies across properties
Larger scale and lifestyle focus creates opportunities for portfolio-wide savings and benefits
Utilization of best practices and initiatives from our stable of 20 management partners across the portfolio drives operational efficiencies
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
hotel vitale
Note: These historical Hotel EBITDA results include available information for all of the hotels the Company owned or had an ownership interest in as of February 20, 2020. These historical
22
operating results include periods prior to the Company's ownership of the hotels. The information above does not reflect the Company's corporate general and administrative expense, interest
expense, property acquisition costs, depreciation and amortization, taxes and other expenses.
RELEN TLESS A P P ROA CH TO A VA N T - GA RDE DESI GN , A SSET MA N A GEMEN T A N D CA P I TA L A LLOCA TI ON
Pebblebrook Disposition Summary
15 dispositions in 2018-2020 for $1.7B of gross proceeds towards Disposition Program
Total
Sale
Sale Cap
Sale EBITDA
Hotel
Rooms
Sale Price
Price per Key
Rate(1)
Multiple(2)
(in millions)
(in thousands)
Park Central San Francisco and Park
1,614
$715.0
$443
5.1%
16.5x
Central New York / WestHouse New York
Gild Hall, New York
130
38.8
298
5.3%
15.8x
Embassy Suites Philadelphia City Center
288
67.0
233
8.1%
11.0x
Grand Hotel Minneapolis
140
30.0
214
10.4%
8.5x
Liaison Capitol Hill
343
111.0
324
4.9%
16.9x
Hotel Palomar Washington, DC
335
141.5
422
5.9%
14.9x
Onyx Hotel
112
58.3
521
5.9%
15.3x
Hotel Amarano Burbank
132
72.9
552
5.7%
15.8x
Rouge Hotel
137
42.0
307
5.0%
17.4x
Hotel Madera
82
23.3
284
5.7%
14.3x
Topaz Hotel
99
33.1
334
4.4%
19.5x
InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta /
659
331.0
502
6.1%
14.2x
Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square(3)
Total / Average
4,071
$1,664
$409
5.6%(4)
15.3x(4)
(1) Sale Cap Rate calculated as each asset's applicable estimated or actual full year 2018 net operating income (after an assumed annual capital reserve of 4.0% of total hotel revenues)
divided by sale price.
(2) Sale EBITDA Multiple calculated as sale price divided by each asset's applicable estimated or actual full year 2018 hotel EBITDA.
(3) The sale of InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta and Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square is subject to normal closing conditions, and there is no assurance that this sale will be
23
completed.
(4) Excluding the sales of Grand Hotel Minneapolis and InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, the Total Sale Cap Rate is 5.4% and the Total Sale EBITDA Multiple is 15.8x.
RELEN TLESS A P P ROA CH TO A VA N T - GA RDE DESI GN , A SSET MA N A GEMEN T A N D CA P I TA L A LLOCA TI ON
Pebblebrook Currently Trades at a Significant Discount to NAV
Future planned dispositions should narrow the gap between private and public valuation
Hotel NOI
Cap Rate
Estimated Value
2019A
High
Low
Mid
Low
High
Mid
Mid/Key(1)
Market
Southern Florida
$43.5
6.2%
5.7%
5.9%
$701
$764
$731
$1,038
Boston
73.4
6.1%
5.6%
5.9%
1,196
1,303
1,248
635
San Francisco
102.2
6.1%
5.6%
5.9%
1,665
1,814
1,736
636
Los Angeles
48.3
5.4%
4.9%
5.1%
894
986
939
528
Washington, DC
26.4
5.8%
5.3%
5.6%
453
495
472
507
San Diego
60.3
5.7%
5.2%
5.4%
1,064
1,170
1,114
495
Other(2)
45.4
6.9%
6.4%
6.7%
653
707
679
465
Portland
20.3
6.5%
6.0%
6.3%
312
339
325
420
Seattle
7.3
5.7%
5.2%
5.4%
129
141
135
430
Chicago
19.0
6.0%
5.4%
5.7%
319
351
334
302
Total / Average
$446.2
6.0%
5.5%
5.8%
$7,386
$8,070
$7,713
$550
Private Valuation
Public Valuation
Comparison to Public
Low
High
Mid
(Implied 7.6% Cap Rate)
Mid
Low
High
Mid
Enterprise Value
$7,386
$8,070
$7,713
Enterprise Value
$5,880
Net Debt(3)
(2,210)
(2,210)
(2,210)
Net Debt(3)
(2,210)
Preferred Equity
(510)
(510)
(510)
Preferred Equity
(510)
NAV
$4,666
$5,350
$4,993
Equity Market Cap
3,160
Shares Outstanding
130.6
130.6
130.6
Shares Outstanding
130.6
(32%)
(41%)
(37%)
NAV Per Share
$35.75
$41.00
$38.25
($11.56)
($16.81)
($14.06)
Current Share Price(4)
$24.19
Note: Dollars in millions, except where noted; differences due to rounding.
(1) Dollars in thousands.
(2) Other includes markets in which Pebblebrook owns only one hotel, including: Buckhead, Washington State, Philadelphia, Nashville, Santa Cruz and New York.
24
(3) Net Debt is net of cash, cash equivalents and liquid securities assumed as of the end of Q4 2019.
(4) Reflects February 19, 2020 closing price.
mason & rook hotel
positioned for superior growth
embassy suites san diego bay - downtown
the westin copley place, boston
P OSI TI ON ED FOR SUP ERI OR GROWTH
Portfolio Benefits from Demand-Driven and Supply- Constrained West Coast
West Coast represents 58% of 2019 Hotel EBITDA portfolio-wide
Demand growth remains strong and continues to climb
Large clusters of knowledge-based growth industries drive strong ongoing demand growth
Supply growth is more limited: it is harder, more expensive and more time consuming to build on the west coast, leading to better long-term market fundamentals than most urban markets on the east coast
chamberlain west hollywood hotel
26
P OSI TI ON ED FOR SUP ERI OR GROWTH
2020 Capital Investments Highlights
Hotel
Amount Scope
Timing
Preview
Complete hotel
redevelopment and
Donovan Hotel →
$25.0
transformation, including
Q4 2019 - Q2 2020
Hotel Zena Washington DC
all guestrooms, public
spaces and food and beverage outlets
hotel zena washington dc - rendering
Complete hotel
Le Parc Suite Hotel
12.5
renovation, including
Q1 2020 - Q2 2020
the guestrooms, lobby
and public areas
le parc suite hotel - rendering
Villa Florence San Francisco
Complete
transformation of the
on Union Square →
12.0
Q3 2020 - Q4 2020
hotel, including the
The Baybury Hotel
guestrooms and lobby
the baybury hotel
San Diego Mission Bay Resort, Phase 2
Complete renovation of the public areas,
11.0 creation of additional Q1 2020 - Q2 2020 event venues and
upgrade of guestrooms and suites
san diego mission bay resort - rendering
27
Note: Dollars in millions.
P OSI TI ON ED FOR SUP ERI OR GROWTH
2020 Capital Investments Highlights, Continued
Hotel
Amount Scope
Timing
Preview
Lobby, public area and
meeting space
Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel,
$10.5
renovation, including
Q1 2020 - Q2 2020
Phase 1
the redesign of the
restaurant and bar outlets and patio
viceroy santa monica hotel - rendering
Public space, restaurant,
lobby, porte
Chaminade Resort & Spa
9.0 cochere/entry, exterior
Q4 2019 - Q2 2020
patio, all meeting space
and venues renovation
chaminade resort & spa - rendering
Complete renovation of
the entry, lobby,
Mason & Rook Hotel →
8.0
guestrooms, restaurant
Q1 2020 - Q2 2020
Viceroy Washington DC
and bar areas, rooftop
pool and bar venue and meeting spaces
viceroy washington dc - rendering
The Marker Key West
5.0
Luxury repositioning of
Q3 2019 - Q1 2020
the hotel
the marker key west - rendering
28
Note: Dollars in millions.
P OSI TI ON ED FOR SUP ERI OR GROWTH
Expected Major Capital Investment Projects and Returns
Pebblebrook's future experiential redevelopments of more than $260M throughout 2020 and 2021 are expected
to produce outsized returns, generating a combined implied EBITDA yield of 10% or above
2020 Projects
Hotel
Amount
Donovan Hotel / Hotel Zena Washington DC
$25.0
Le Parc Suite Hotel
12.5
Villa Florence San Francisco on Union Square /
12.0
The Baybury Hotel
San Diego Mission Bay Resort, Phase 2
11.0
Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel, Phase 1
10.5
Chaminade Resort & Spa
9.0
Mason & Rook Hotel / Viceroy Washington DC
8.0
The Marker Key West
5.0
Total Investment
$93.0
Targeted EBITDA Increase
$11.8
Implied EBITDA Yield
12.7%
2021 Projects
Hotel
Amount
Paradise Point Resort & Spa
$37.0
Hotel Vitale
25.0
The Marker San Francisco
20.0
Solamar Hotel
20.0
Southernmost Beach Resort
20.0
Unannounced Property
20.0
Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel, Phase 2
12.0
L'Auberge Del Mar
10.0
Grafton on Sunset
5.0
Total Investment
$169.0
Targeted EBITDA Increase
$17.4
Implied EBITDA Yield
10.3%
29
Note: Dollars in millions.
P OSI TI ON ED FOR SUP ERI OR GROWTH
Expected Major Capital Investment Projects and Returns, Continued
Implied EBITDA Ramp-Up Schedule
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2020
Projects ($93.0M Total Investment)
$3.9
$7.9
$11.8
$11.8
$11.8
2021
Projects ($169.0M Total Investment)
-
5.8
11.6
17.4
17.4
Implied EBITDA Ramp-Up (Total)
$3.9
$13.7
$23.4
$29.2
$29.2
Implied EBITDA Ramp-Up (Per Share)
$0.03
$0.10
$0.18
$0.22
$0.22
EBITDA Yield %
4.2%
5.2%
8.9%
11.1%
11.1%
Implied Value Creation at 15.0
Multiple (Total)
$58.5
$205.5
$351.0
$438.0
$438.0
Implied Value Creation at 15.0
Multiple (Per Share)
$0.45
$1.57
$2.68
$3.34
$3.34
Summary
Implied Value Creation (Total)
$438.0
Capital Invested (Total)
($262.0)
Net Value (Total)
$176.0
Net Value (Per Share)
$1.34
30
Note: Dollars in millions; differences due to rounding.
l'auberge del mar
proven track record of delivering superior returns to our shareholders
solamar hotel
hotel monaco seattle
P ROVEN TRA CK RECORD OF DELI VERI N G SUP ERI OR RETURN S TO OUR SH A REH OLDERS
Experienced and Proven Leadership
Leading hotel management team with deep industry experience and excellent long-term track record
Jon E. Bortz
Chairman,
President and
Chief Executive
Officer
Raymond D.
Martz
Executive Vice
President and
Chief Financial
Officer
Thomas C.
Fisher
Executive Vice
President and
Chief Investment
Officer
Founder of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Founder, Former Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) from its IPO in 1998 through August 2009; Chairman of the Board of LHO from 2001 to 2009
Founder and Former President of Jones Lang LaSalle's Hotel Investment Group
Led transactions totaling over $13.0 billion in asset value, including overseeing 123 hotel acquisitions
Founder of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Former Chief Financial Officer of Phillips Edison and Eagle Hospitality Properties (NYSE: EHP)
Former Treasurer at LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO)
Led over $11.8 billion of capital markets transactions
Former Managing Director of Americas for Jones Lang LaSalle Hotels
Executed over $15.6 billion in hotel transactions
Led 78 hotel acquisitions totaling over $8.3 billion at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
32
P ROVEN TRA CK RECORD OF DELI VERI N G SUP ERI OR RETURN S TO OUR SH A REH OLDERS
Track Record of Outperformance
Pebblebrook has demonstrated long-term outperformance, achieving the highest Adjusted FFO per share growth and Adjusted EBITDAre per share growth of its peer group since 2011
Adjusted FFO per Share Growth
2011-2018
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
CAGR
PEB
300%
17%
26%
33%
28%
11%
-8%
-5%
14%
HST
24%
20%
19%
15%
3%
10%
0%
5%
10%
DRH
-2%
26%
-9%
23%
16%
1%
-2%
2%
7%
SHO
53%
16%
-8%
26%
12%
-8%
1%
-4%
4%
AHT
24%
-20%
-17%
-15%
37%
5%
-1%
-15%
-5%
Adjusted EBITDAre per Share Growth
2011-2018
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
CAGR
PEB
422%
25%
19%
23%
21%
5%
-12%
2%
11%
HST
16%
13%
6%
2%
5%
6%
3%
3%
5%
DRH
2%
8%
-4%
20%
10%
-3%
-3%
-1%
3%
AHT
29%
8%
-7%
-17%
15%
8%
-2%
-4%
0%
SHO
14%
5%
-22%
9%
5%
-9%
-1%
-4%
-3%
Total Returns
2011-2019
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Total
Return
PEB
-3%
23%
36%
52%
-37%
12%
31%
-20%
0%
7%
SHO
-21%
31%
26%
27%
-15%
28%
13%
-17%
13%
7%
HST
-17%
8%
27%
27%
-33%
29%
10%
-12%
17%
4%
DRH
-17%
-4%
33%
33%
-32%
26%
2%
-17%
30%
3%
AHT
-14%
40%
23%
40%
-31%
33%
-7%
-35%
-23%
-2%
33
P ROVEN TRA CK RECORD OF DELI VERI N G SUP ERI OR RETURN S TO OUR SH A REH OLDERS
Strong Balance Sheet
Larger, stronger, balance sheet with staggered maturities reduces risk, provides advantages in pursuing new investment or acquisition opportunities and allows access to a lower cost of capital
Debt Maturities
Balance Sheet
$925.0
Public Enterprise Value
$5.9 billion
Implied Private Enterprise Value(2)
$7.7 billion
Debt
$2.2 billion
Preferred
$510.0 million
Debt Details
$510.0
Balance
Average
% of Total
$465.0
Interest Rate
Fixed Rate
$1.7 billion
3.5%
77%
Floating Rate
$0.5 billion
3.3%
23%
$300.0
Total
$2.2 billion
3.5%
100%
Ratio Highlights
$40.0
As of
December 31, 2019
Fixed Charge Ratio
2.9x
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Credit Facility(1)
Term Loans
Private Placement
Net Debt/EBITDA Ratio
4.7x
Debt/Enterprise Value(3)
≈ 29%
Note: Debt balances shown in millions; current as of Q4 2019.
(1) Maturity date of January 2023 assumes Pebblebrook chooses to exercise its two six-month options to extend debt maturity of the credit facility.
34
(2) Implied Private Enterprise Value is based on the midpoint of management's current NAV estimate.
(3) Debt/Enterprise Value reflects total debt outstanding to Implied Private Enterprise Value.
The Premier Lifestyle Lodging REIT
Focus on unique, experiential, lifestyle urban hotels and resorts
Diversified portfolio in key gateway cities
Relentless approach to avant-gardedesign,
asset management and capital allocation
Positioned for superior growth
Proven track record of delivering superior returns
to our shareholders
35
the marker san francisco
appendix
montrose west hollywood
w los angeles - west beverly hills
A P P E N D I X
Donovan Hotel / Hotel Zena Washington DC
Before Redevelopment
After Redevelopment
donovan hotel
hotel zena washington dc - rendering
donovan hotel
hotel zena washington dc - rendering
37
A P P E N D I X
Le Parc Suite Hotel
Before Redevelopment
After Redevelopment
le parc suite hotel
le parc suite hotel - rendering
le parc suite hotel
le parc suite hotel - rendering
38
A P P E N D I X
Villa Florence San Francisco on Union Square / The Baybury Hotel
Before Redevelopment
After Redevelopment
villa florence san francisco on union square
the baybury hotel
villa florence san francisco on union square
the baybury hotel - rendering
39
A P P E N D I X
San Diego Mission Bay Resort
Before Redevelopment
After Redevelopment
san diego mission bay resort
san diego mission bay resort - rendering
san diego mission bay resort
san diego mission bay resort - rendering
40
A P P E N D I X
Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel
Before Redevelopment
After Redevelopment
viceroy santa monica hotel
viceroy santa monica hotel - rendering
viceroy santa monica hotel
viceroy santa monica hotel - rendering
41
A P P E N D I X
Chaminade Resort & Spa
Before Redevelopment
After Redevelopment
chaminade resort & spa
chaminade resort & spa - rendering
chaminade resort & spa
chaminade resort & spa - rendering
42
A P P E N D I X
Mason & Rook Hotel / Viceroy Washington DC
Before Redevelopment
After Redevelopment
mason & rook hotel
viceroy washington dc - rendering
mason & rook hotel
viceroy washington dc - rendering
43
A P P E N D I X
The Marker Key West
Before Redevelopment
After Redevelopment
the marker key west
the marker key west - rendering
the marker key west
the marker key west - rendering
44
A P P E N D I X
Historical Hotel EBITDA
2019
Hotel
Portfolio / Hotel
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
EBITDA
per
Key
Urban Lifestyle
Urban Iconic
The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston
$6.1
$9.6
$13.3
$15.8
$17.2
$18.2
$18.5
$19.0
$21.4
$21.2
$71.1
Argonaut Hotel
5.2
6.5
8.5
10.2
11.8
13.0
13.0
11.7
12.9
14.6
57.9
Union Station Hotel Nashville, Autograph Collection
1.8
2.1
2.9
4.0
4.2
5.4
4.7
6.7
6.9
6.7
53.6
Hotel Monaco Washington DC
5.5
6.9
7.6
7.9
7.9
8.1
8.1
9.9
8.6
7.9
42.9
The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland
6.2
8.0
8.9
10.8
12.8
15.2
15.6
15.8
15.6
13.0
39.3
Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel
3.0
5.8
6.9
7.6
8.2
8.4
7.8
7.0
6.6
6.2
38.3
Hotel Vitale
4.0
6.0
7.4
7.3
8.6
11.0
10.3
9.8
8.0
7.5
37.5
Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square
6.9
7.9
7.5
8.5
8.7
8.3
10.0
10.3
8.2
8.1
34.2
Hotel Spero
0.4
1.9
3.5
4.4
6.3
6.2
6.5
5.7
6.6
7.8
33.1
Sir Francis Drake
3.4
5.0
8.4
10.1
15.0
16.4
17.3
15.8
12.1
13.4
32.2
Mondrian Los Angeles
7.9
8.9
7.4
8.2
11.0
12.2
12.6
11.8
8.6
7.6
32.2
Hotel Monaco Seattle
2.2
2.9
3.4
5.2
6.2
6.7
6.1
6.1
6.4
5.6
29.6
The Heathman Hotel
1.5
1.6
1.9
2.4
3.0
5.7
4.4
4.3
3.4
4.2
27.8
Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, Autograph Collection
1.9
2.1
1.8
3.1
3.4
3.6
3.9
4.0
4.5
4.1
26.1
Urban Iconic Total
$56.0
$75.2
$89.4
$105.5
$124.3
$138.4
$138.8
$137.9
$129.8
$127.9
$40.3
Note: These historical Hotel EBITDA results include available information for all of the hotels the Company owned or had an ownership interest in as of February 20, 2020. These historical
45
operating results include periods prior to the Company's ownership of the hotels. The information above does not reflect the Company's corporate general and administrative expense, interest
expense, property acquisition costs, depreciation and amortization, taxes and other expenses.
A P P E N D I X
Historical Hotel EBITDA, Continued
2019
Hotel
Portfolio / Hotel
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
EBITDA
per
Key
Urban Lifestyle
Urban Contemporary
Villa Florence San Francisco on Union Square /
$3.9
$5.3
$7.4
$8.3
$9.3
$8.8
$9.4
$7.7
$9.5
$10.4
$55.0
The Baybury Hotel
Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco
2.7
4.0
3.7
4.9
5.8
6.1
5.6
3.9
4.3
5.6
42.7
George Hotel
4.2
4.6
4.1
4.1
4.3
5.2
5.7
6.3
5.7
5.3
38.1
Le Parc Suite Hotel
4.2
4.5
4.7
5.3
5.6
6.1
7.0
6.1
6.1
5.8
37.7
The Marker San Francisco
3.3
5.3
5.7
6.9
7.7
7.6
5.9
6.8
7.5
7.7
37.0
Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica
5.3
6.8
6.9
8.0
9.9
11.7
13.8
13.4
12.7
11.2
36.1
Montrose West Hollywood
3.9
4.3
4.2
5.5
5.9
5.9
6.5
5.9
3.9
4.7
35.3
Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
5.5
5.3
7.3
8.4
8.5
10.4
12.4
12.3
12.6
12.2
34.5
W Boston
3.8
4.4
5.8
6.2
8.1
9.6
9.3
9.2
7.9
8.1
34.0
Revere Hotel Boston Common
3.3
6.1
5.7
9.2
11.7
13.3
12.2
12.6
12.4
11.8
33.1
Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel
1.0
3.4
3.8
4.1
4.8
4.8
5.2
4.4
3.1
3.7
32.2
Solamar Hotel
5.2
6.3
6.5
6.3
6.5
7.4
7.7
7.3
7.3
7.0
29.8
W Los Angeles - West Beverly Hills
5.6
6.9
8.0
8.7
8.9
9.5
12.3
11.5
10.2
8.4
28.3
Mason & Rook Hotel / Viceroy Washington DC
3.3
3.6
3.4
3.2
3.2
3.0
3.6
5.8
5.5
4.9
27.5
Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square
4.3
6.0
6.7
6.5
7.4
8.6
9.2
8.6
8.3
8.0
26.1
Grafton on Sunset
1.9
2.2
2.2
2.0
1.5
0.9
2.8
2.8
2.8
2.8
25.9
Note: These historical Hotel EBITDA results include available information for all of the hotels the Company owned or had an ownership interest in as of February 20, 2020. These historical
operating results include periods prior to the Company's ownership of the hotels. The information above does not reflect the Company's corporate general and administrative expense, interest
expense, property acquisition costs, depreciation and amortization, taxes and other expenses.
46
(1) The parking garage at Revere Hotel Boston Common was sold on June 23, 2017. The historical results for Revere Hotel Boston Common have been adjusted to reflect the estimated impact
of excluding the parking-related income.
A P P E N D I X
Historical Hotel EBITDA, Continued
2019
Hotel
Portfolio / Hotel
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
EBITDA
per
Key
Urban Lifestyle
Urban Contemporary, Continued
Hotel Vintage Seattle
1.8
2.2
2.4
2.7
2.6
3.5
3.4
3.5
3.5
3.0
24.0
Hotel Vintage Portland
1.3
1.9
1.8
2.7
3.4
3.1
4.2
4.1
3.1
2.8
23.9
Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills
2.3
2.9
3.9
3.8
4.5
4.2
6.2
4.0
7.4
5.7
21.6
The Roger New York
6.2
6.4
5.0
7.5
8.2
7.3
5.8
5.7
5.3
4.1
21.1
Donovan Hotel / Hotel Zena Washington DC
4.0
4.6
3.8
4.3
5.2
5.8
6.1
6.4
5.1
3.8
19.7
Urban Contemporary Total
$77.0
$97.0
$103.0
$118.6
$133.0
$142.8
$154.3
$148.3
$144.2
$137.0
$31.5
Urban Lifestyle
"The Unofficial Z Collection"
Hotel Zetta San Francisco
N/A
N/A
N/A
$2.8
$5.4
$6.2
$5.6
$5.5
$6.0
$6.0
$51.7
Hotel Zephyr Fisherman's Wharf
7.3
8.7
11.2
12.1
12.1
12.6
16.2
13.1
13.7
16.8
46.5
Hotel Zelos San Francisco
1.3
3.0
3.8
4.6
6.2
7.3
5.9
7.2
6.9
8.4
41.6
Hotel Zoe Fisherman's Wharf
N/A
N/A
5.2
6.6
7.9
8.2
7.8
3.6
7.7
8.9
40.3
Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco
N/A
2.3
2.7
3.4
4.0
4.0
3.3
6.3
7.5
7.7
39.3
The Hotel Zags
2.7
3.3
3.9
4.5
5.6
6.5
6.7
5.4
3.8
3.3
19.0
"The Unofficial Z Collection" Total
$11.3
$17.3
$26.8
$34.0
$41.2
$44.8
$45.5
$41.1
$45.6
$51.1
$40.2
Urban Lifestyle Total
$144.3
$189.5
$219.2
$258.1
$298.5
$326.0
$338.6
$327.3
$319.6
$316.0
$36.0
Note: These historical Hotel EBITDA results include available information for all of the hotels the Company owned or had an ownership interest in as of February 20, 2020. These historical
47
operating results include periods prior to the Company's ownership of the hotels. The information above does not reflect the Company's corporate general and administrative expense, interest
expense, property acquisition costs, depreciation and amortization, taxes and other expenses.
A P P E N D I X
Historical Hotel EBITDA, Continued
2019
Hotel
Portfolio / Hotel
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
EBITDA
per
Key
Urban Major Brand
InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta
$8.3
$9.6
$11.6
$13.4
$14.3
$14.5
$15.5
$14.7
$15.2
$18.2
$43.1
The Westin Copley Place, Boston
21.3
23.5
24.4
25.8
28.7
32.7
33.3
31.5
28.5
32.9
41.0
Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor
6.2
6.7
7.3
7.7
9.3
11.1
10.8
10.8
10.7
10.1
37.4
Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
7.6
8.5
8.8
8.9
9.5
10.5
10.9
11.1
11.6
10.5
36.7
The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
8.4
8.2
9.7
11.2
12.7
14.6
16.9
16.0
14.4
14.2
31.6
Embassy Suites San Diego Bay - Downtown
7.6
8.2
8.8
8.9
9.5
11.3
11.3
11.1
11.7
10.4
30.5
The Westin Michigan Avenue Chicago
14.7
15.8
16.7
16.0
18.0
19.4
17.9
13.1
12.0
9.9
13.2
Urban Major Brand Total
$74.1
$80.5
$87.3
$91.9
$102.0
$114.1
$116.6
$108.3
$104.1
$106.2
$31.9
Unique Lifestyle Resorts
LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club
$5.7
$7.6
$8.7
$10.7
$12.4
$15.7
$16.2
$11.8
$16.5
$17.7
$93.7
Southernmost Beach Resort
9.0
10.4
10.8
14.1
17.6
19.9
21.1
17.9
19.3
20.3
77.5
The Marker Key West
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
4.8
5.8
4.6
5.6
6.0
62.5
L'Auberge Del Mar
4.6
5.4
5.6
7.7
8.1
9.9
9.3
9.4
9.5
7.3
60.3
Skamania Lodge
4.4
4.8
5.2
6.0
6.8
7.7
8.1
9.0
9.5
10.3
39.9
Paradise Point Resort & Spa
8.3
11.8
13.7
14.8
16.1
16.7
14.7
16.8
17.5
15.3
33.1
Chaminade Resort & Spa
3.3
3.6
3.7
4.3
4.7
5.0
4.8
5.2
5.4
4.4
28.2
San Diego Mission Bay Resort
4.4
4.7
5.2
5.5
7.0
7.9
8.3
8.8
8.1
5.5
15.4
Unique Lifestyle Resorts Total
$39.7
$48.3
$52.9
$63.1
$72.7
$87.6
$88.3
$83.5
$91.4
$86.8
$45.7
TOTAL
$258.1
$318.3
$359.4
$413.1
$473.2
$527.7
$543.5
$519.1
$515.1
$509.0
$36.3
Note: These historical Hotel EBITDA results include available information for all of the hotels the Company owned or had an ownership interest in as of February 20, 2020. These historical
48
operating results include periods prior to the Company's ownership of the hotels. The information above does not reflect the Company's corporate general and administrative expense, interest
expense, property acquisition costs, depreciation and amortization, taxes and other expenses.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 18:41:06 UTC