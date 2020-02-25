Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Investor Presentation LOW RESOLUTION

Log in
02/25/2020 | 01:42pm EST

Investor Presentation

February 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's (the "Company") business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions, estimates and expectations of future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. These beliefs, assumptions, estimates and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company. If a change occurs, the Company's business, prospects, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the U.S. economy, supply and demand in the hotel industry and other factors as are described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. You should carefully consider these risks when you make an investment decision concerning the Company's securities. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any of the information in this document.

The following presentation includes financial projections and forward-looking statements. These projections and forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates developed by the Company and actual results may vary from the projections and such variations may be material. This presentation includes estimates and the Company makes no representation as to the accuracy of these estimates. Additionally, this presentation should not be relied upon or regarded as a representation by the Company, management or its employees that the forward-looking statements, or beliefs, assumptions, estimates or expectations of future performance underlying them, will be achieved.

Investor Inquiries:

Raymond D. Martz

Chief Financial Officer

  1. 507-1330rmartz@pebblebrookhotels.com

hotel chicago downtown, autograph collection

le méridien delfina santa monica

2

The Premier Lifestyle Lodging REIT

Pebblebrook At-A-Glance

56

14,011

$38.25

~$5.9B

6.3%

Hotels

Rooms Nationwide

Midpoint NAV Per

Enterprise Value2

Dividend Yield2

Share Estimate1

(1)

Reflects management's current midpoint estimate for Net Asset Value per Share.

3

(2)

Enterprise Value and Dividend Yield assume stock price of $24.19 (February 19, 2020 closing price).

Mission Statement

Deliver long-termindustry-leading total

returns to our shareholders, including a

reliable stream of income, through

opportunistic investment in high-quality lodging properties, utilizing a conservative capital structure

the nines, a luxury collection hotel, portland

4

Reasons to Invest in Pebblebrook

Focus on unique, experiential, lifestyle urban hotels and resorts

Diversified portfolio in key gateway cities

Relentless approach to avant-gardedesign,

asset management and capital allocation

Positioned for superior growth

Proven track record of delivering superior returns

to our shareholders

5

hotel spero

focus on unique, experiential, lifestyle urban hotels and resorts

mondrian los angeles

laplaya beach resort & club

FOCUS ON UN I QUE, EX P ERI EN TI A L, LI FESTY LE URBA N H OTELS A N D RESORT S

Why Lifestyle Hotels?

  • Ability to generate higher EBITDA per key
  • More flexible marketing and operational strategies given lack of or reduced brand restrictions, especially with non-branded lifestyle properties; enhanced control over capital reinvestment projects - scope, design and timing
  • Higher demand growth due to secular trends from both business and leisure travelers
  • Higher multiples are consistently achieved on asset sales due to terminable management agreements and limited encumbrances of franchise or brand agreements
  • Better operating performance throughout the economic cycle - more loyal guests and more flexible operating standards

argonaut hotel

george hotel

union station hotel nashville, autograph collection

7

FOCUS ON UN I QUE, EX P ERI EN TI A L, LI FESTY LE URBA N H OTELS A N D RESORT S

Powerful Mix of Urban Lifestyle, Brands and Resorts

EBITDA Contribution % by Hotel Type

62%

17%

Urban Lifestyle

Unique Lifestyle Resorts

(41 hotels / 8,786 rooms)

(8 resorts / 1,901 rooms)

Bespoke and experiential

Unique lifestyle resort

travel destinations; local,

experiences in many of the

authentic, personalized and

top drive-to resort settings in

well located in major urban

the U.S. including Key West,

markets; comprised of

Naples (Florida), San Diego,

independent, soft-branded

Santa Cruz and the Pacific

and iconic properties

Northwest

including the 6 hotels in

"The Unofficial Z Collection"

21%

Urban Major Brand

(7 hotels / 3,324 rooms)

More traditional branded

hotel experiences in

desirable urban locations including Boston, San Diego and Chicago; focused on key U.S. gateway markets with major brands including Westin and Hyatt

8

Note: Stats based on 2019 operating results.

FOCUS ON UN I QUE, EX P ERI EN TI A L, LI FESTY LE URBA N H OTELS A N D RESORT S

Largest urban lifestyle oriented hotel owner

Three distinct urban approaches within the growing lifestyle segment

123

Urban Iconic

Urban Contemporary

"The Unofficial Z Collection"

(14 hotels)

(21 hotels)

(6 hotels)

Distinctive, urban, lifestyle-oriented,

Exceptional independent,

Individually-curated urban lifestyle

independent and soft branded

soft-branded and lifestyle branded

hotels created by Pebblebrook,

hotels with a sophisticated, iconic

urban hotels with unparalleled

becoming its own brand as the

design and standout features,

locations, offering authentic unique

collection grows and expands

each with a unique story and soul

experiences and

lifestyle lodging

9

FOCUS ON UN I QUE, EX P ERI EN TI A L, LI FESTY LE URBA N H OTELS A N D RESORT S

Urban Lifestyle - Urban Iconic

14 distinctive, urban, lifestyle-oriented, independent and soft-branded hotels

the liberty, a luxury collection

hotel colonnade coral gables,

hotel, boston

autograph collection

Urban

Total PEB

Iconic

Portfolio

ADR

$286

$257

RevPAR

$242

$211

Total RevPAR

$362

$310

EBITDA Margin

30.5%

32.1%

EBITDA per Room

$40,000

$36,000

the heathman hotel

viceroy santa monica hotel

Argonaut Hotel

Sofitel Washington DC

Hotel Colonnade

Lafayette Square

Coral Gables,

The Heathman Hotel

Autograph Collection

The Liberty, a Luxury

Hotel Monaco Seattle

Collection Hotel, Boston

Hotel Monaco

The Nines, a Luxury

Washington DC

Collection Hotel, Portland

Hotel Spero

Union Station Hotel

Hotel Vitale

Nashville, Autograph

Mondrian Los Angeles

Collection

Viceroy Santa Monica

Sir Francis Drake

Hotel

10

Note: Stats based on 2019 operating results.

FOCUS ON UN I QUE, EX P ERI EN TI A L, LI FESTY LE URBA N H OTELS A N D RESORT S

Urban Lifestyle - Urban Contemporary

21 exceptional independent and soft or lifestyle branded urban hotels

  • Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel
  • Donovan Hotel / Hotel Zena Washington DC
  • George Hotel
  • Grafton on Sunset
  • Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco
  • Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
  • Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills
  • Hotel Vintage Portland
  • Hotel Vintage Seattle
  • Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica
  • Le Parc Suite Hotel
  • Mason & Rook Hotel / Viceroy Washington
    DC
  • Montrose West Hollywood
  • Revere Hotel Boston Common
  • Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square
  • Solamar Hotel
  • The Marker San Francisco
  • The Roger New York
  • Villa Florence San Francisco on Union Square / The Baybury Hotel
  • W Boston
  • W Los Angeles - West Beverly Hills

Urban

Total PEB

Contemporary

Portfolio

ADR

$244

$257

RevPAR

$203

$211

Total RevPAR

$270

$310

EBITDA Margin

32.0%

32.1%

EBITDA per Room

$32,000

$36,000

w boston

sofitel philadelphia at rittenhouse square

11

Note: Stats based on 2019 operating results.

FOCUS ON UN I QUE, EX P ERI EN TI A L, LI FESTY LE URBA N H OTELS A N D RESORT S

Urban Lifestyle - "The Unofficial Z Collection"

6 individually-curated urban lifestyle hotels created by Pebblebrook

"The Unofficial

Total PEB

Z Collection"

Portfolio

Hotel Zelos San Francisco

ADR

$255

$257

Hotel Zephyr Fisherman's Wharf

RevPAR

$218

$211

Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco

Hotel Zetta San Francisco

Total RevPAR

$274

$310

Hotel Zoe Fisherman's Wharf

The Hotel Zags

EBITDA Margin

40.2%

32.1%

EBITDA per Room

$40,000

$36,000

hotel zeppelin san francisco

hotel zetta san francisco

hotel zephyr fisherman's wharf

hotel zelos san francisco

12

Note: Stats based on 2019 operating results.

FOCUS ON UN I QUE, EX P ERI EN TI A L, LI FESTY LE URBA N H OTELS A N D RESORT S

Unique Lifestyle Resorts

8 experiential lifestyle resorts providing unique experiences in top U.S. resort settings

Unique

Total PEB

Chaminade Resort & Spa

Lifestyle Resorts

Portfolio

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

ADR

$282

$257

L'Auberge Del Mar

RevPAR

$210

$211

Paradise Point Resort & Spa

San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Total RevPAR

$399

$310

Skamania Lodge

Southernmost Beach Resort

EBITDA Margin

31.4%

32.1%

The Marker Key West

EBITDA per Room

$46,000

$36,000

paradise point resort & spa

chaminade resort & spa

san diego mission bay resort

skamania lodge

southernmost beach resort

13

Note: Stats based on 2019 operating results.

FOCUS ON UN I QUE, EX P ERI EN TI A L, LI FESTY LE URBA N H OTELS A N D RESORT S

Urban Major Brand

7 major brand hotels providing more traditional branded hotel experiences in desirable urban locations

Urban

Total PEB

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay - Downtown

Major Brand

Portfolio

ADR

$234

$257

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor

RevPAR

$192

$211

InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta

Total RevPAR

$274

$310

The Westin Copley Place, Boston

The Westin Michigan Avenue Chicago

EBITDA Margin

31.9%

32.1%

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

EBITDA per Room

$32,000

$36,000

hilton san diego gaslamp quarter

the westin san diego gaslamp quarter

the westin michigan avenue chicago

hyatt regency boston harbor

14

Note: Stats based on 2019 operating results.

harbor court hotel san francisco

diversified portfolio in key gateway cities

revere hotel boston common

the roger new york

DI VERSI FI ED P ORTFOLI O I N K EY GA TEWA Y CI TI ES

Geographic Diversity with Focus on Growth Markets

2019A Hotel EBITDA

West Coast

58%

East Coast

37%

Central5%

Legend

Size of circle

represents

approximate

proportion of total

Hotel EBITDA

Top Markets (by % of 2019A Hotel EBITDA)(1)

23%

16%

14%

11%

7%

6%

5%

4%

4%

3%

2%

1%

1%

1%

1%

1%

San

Boston

San Diego

Los Angeles

Portland

Washington,

Key West

Chicago

Buckhead

Naples

Seattle

Philadelphia

Nashville

Santa Cruz

New York

Miami

Francisco

DC

City

# of

12

5

7

9

5

5

2

2

1

1

2

1

1

1

1

1

Hotels

16

(1) Based on 2019 operating results; includes all hotels owned by the Company as of February 20, 2020.

DI VERSI FI ED P ORTFOLI O I N K EY GA TEWA Y CI TI ES

Broad Base of Hotel Operating Partners

Operator Diversification

(% of 2019A Hotel EBITDA(1))

5% 4% 4%

3%

3%

3%

5%

2%

2%

9%

2%

1%

1%

9%

1%

14%

1%

9%

11%

11%

Marriott International, 14%

Noble House Hotels & Resorts, 11%

Davidson Hotels & Resorts, 11%

Viceroy Hotels & Resorts, 9%

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, 9%

HEI Hotels & Resorts, 9%

Sage Hospitality, 5%

Highgate, 5%

OLS Hotels & Resorts, 4%

InterContinental Hotels Group, 4%

Accor Hotels, 3%

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, 3%

Access Hotels & Resorts, 3%

Pyramid Hotel Group, 2%

Hyatt Hotels, 2%

Schulte Hospitality Group, 2%

sbe, 1%

CoralTree Hospitality Group, 1%

JRK Property Holdings, 1%

Provenance Hotels, 1%

Benefits of Operator Diversification

  • Ability to benchmark across many different operators and select best operator for a hotel or resort
  • Short-term,terminable agreements allow for flexibility and enhanced influence over operations and capital reinvestment projects
  • Broader range of operators allows for greater cross utilization of best practices and ideas across the portfolio
  • Increased acquisition opportunities from broad active relationships with many operator partners
  • Increased opportunities for operating synergies in markets with multiple properties with the same operator

17

(1) Based on 2019 operating results; includes all hotels owned by the Company as of February 20, 2020.

hotel monaco washington dc

relentless approach to avant-garde design, asset management and capital allocation

the marker key west

sir francis drake

RELEN TLESS A P P ROA CH TO A VA N T - GA RDE DESI GN , A SSET MA N A GEMEN T A N D CA P I TA L A LLOCA TI ON

The Art & Science of Pebblebrook: Our Relentless Approach Generates Superior Returns

1 TRANSACT: Acquire an underperforming, under-

invested or incorrectly positioned hotel

2

VISION: Find the soul and the personality of the

hotel and create the narrative

3 ASSESS: Examine all aspects of the hotel's offering to create a unique, inviting guest

experience while also improving the hotel's

profitability

4

REPOSITION: Renovate and re-launch the hotel

with a unique experiential proposition

5

6

OPERATE: Relentlessly pursue increased efficiency and opportunities to enhance the hotel's profitability and utilization

RE-EVALUATE: Determine if hotel has optimized market position and if not, determine additional operating changes or capital reinvestment to further improve hotel's value

19

RELEN TLESS A P P ROA CH TO A VA N T - GA RDE DESI GN , A SSET MA N A GEMEN T A N D CA P I TA L A LLOCA TI ON

Experiential Lifestyle Approach to Design and Execution

  • An experiential lifestyle design and operating approach to our hotels drives higher room rates, food and beverage revenues and hotel profitability, which leads to higher valuation over the long term
  • We find the "soul" and narrative for each property that makes it relevant and active, and delivers a truly unique and genuine local experience to our customers
  • Guestrooms and public spaces are designed to have a more unique, "locally-inspired" look and feel than standard, commodity-like hotels
  • Restaurants/bars feature design-forward concepts that shift the focus to more profitable uses such as beverages instead of food and flexible event space or gamerooms instead of traditional sit-down dining, which provide for a differentiated experience

hotel vintage portland

hotel palomar los angeles beverly hills

hotel zoe fisherman's wharf

20

RELEN TLESS A P P ROA CH TO A VA N T - GA RDE DESI GN , A SSET MA N A GEMEN T A N D CA P I TA L A LLOCA TI ON

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Highlights

Between 2013 and 2018, Pebblebrook reduced its greenhouse gas emission intensity (kg per sq. ft) by 24%, energy intensity (kWh per sq. ft) by 12% and water intensity (gallons per occupied room) by 5%. Since 2016, we have invested nearly $13.0 million in environmental initiatives, on top of significant investments in our hotels dating back to 2010, demonstrating a continued commitment to environmentally sustainable business practices and social responsibility to our employees, communities and other stakeholders.

Environmental Highlights(1)

Over 93% of our properties use an environmental management system

Over 54% of our properties have a minimum of 90% LED property lighting

Over 73% of our properties have a minimum of 90% low-flow toilets

Social Highlights(1)

58% of our employees are female

33% of our independent trustees are female

43% of our independent trustees are diverse

Community Engagement(1)

24 hotel general managers on local boards and committees

Community Work Day: 90% of staff involved, 100 hours contributed

Committed to AHLA's 5-Star promise to ensure employee safety

the hotel zags

21

(1) All metrics represent year-end 2018 figures.

RELEN TLESS A P P ROA CH TO A VA N T - GA RDE DESI GN , A SSET MA N A GEMEN T A N D CA P I TA L A LLOCA TI ON

Relentless Focus on Improving Profitability

Pebblebrook Historical

Hotel EBITDA Per Key

($s in thousands)

$37.7 $38.8 $37.0 $36.8 $36.3

$33.8

$29.5

$25.7

$22.7

$18.4

  • More unique, lifestyle oriented hotels and resorts than any other publicly-owned REIT provides opportunity for profit improvement and lower risk due to operating flexibility
  • Concentration in key markets allows for informational and operating synergies across properties
  • Larger scale and lifestyle focus creates opportunities for portfolio-wide savings and benefits
  • Utilization of best practices and initiatives from our stable of 20 management partners across the portfolio drives operational efficiencies

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

hotel vitale

Note: These historical Hotel EBITDA results include available information for all of the hotels the Company owned or had an ownership interest in as of February 20, 2020. These historical

22

operating results include periods prior to the Company's ownership of the hotels. The information above does not reflect the Company's corporate general and administrative expense, interest

expense, property acquisition costs, depreciation and amortization, taxes and other expenses.

RELEN TLESS A P P ROA CH TO A VA N T - GA RDE DESI GN , A SSET MA N A GEMEN T A N D CA P I TA L A LLOCA TI ON

Pebblebrook Disposition Summary

15 dispositions in 2018-2020 for $1.7B of gross proceeds towards Disposition Program

Total

Sale

Sale Cap

Sale EBITDA

Hotel

Rooms

Sale Price

Price per Key

Rate(1)

Multiple(2)

(in millions)

(in thousands)

Park Central San Francisco and Park

1,614

$715.0

$443

5.1%

16.5x

Central New York / WestHouse New York

Gild Hall, New York

130

38.8

298

5.3%

15.8x

Embassy Suites Philadelphia City Center

288

67.0

233

8.1%

11.0x

Grand Hotel Minneapolis

140

30.0

214

10.4%

8.5x

Liaison Capitol Hill

343

111.0

324

4.9%

16.9x

Hotel Palomar Washington, DC

335

141.5

422

5.9%

14.9x

Onyx Hotel

112

58.3

521

5.9%

15.3x

Hotel Amarano Burbank

132

72.9

552

5.7%

15.8x

Rouge Hotel

137

42.0

307

5.0%

17.4x

Hotel Madera

82

23.3

284

5.7%

14.3x

Topaz Hotel

99

33.1

334

4.4%

19.5x

InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta /

659

331.0

502

6.1%

14.2x

Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square(3)

Total / Average

4,071

$1,664

$409

5.6%(4)

15.3x(4)

(1) Sale Cap Rate calculated as each asset's applicable estimated or actual full year 2018 net operating income (after an assumed annual capital reserve of 4.0% of total hotel revenues)

divided by sale price.

(2) Sale EBITDA Multiple calculated as sale price divided by each asset's applicable estimated or actual full year 2018 hotel EBITDA.

(3) The sale of InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta and Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square is subject to normal closing conditions, and there is no assurance that this sale will be

23

completed.

(4) Excluding the sales of Grand Hotel Minneapolis and InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, the Total Sale Cap Rate is 5.4% and the Total Sale EBITDA Multiple is 15.8x.

RELEN TLESS A P P ROA CH TO A VA N T - GA RDE DESI GN , A SSET MA N A GEMEN T A N D CA P I TA L A LLOCA TI ON

Pebblebrook Currently Trades at a Significant Discount to NAV

Future planned dispositions should narrow the gap between private and public valuation

Hotel NOI

Cap Rate

Estimated Value

2019A

High

Low

Mid

Low

High

Mid

Mid/Key(1)

Market

Southern Florida

$43.5

6.2%

5.7%

5.9%

$701

$764

$731

$1,038

Boston

73.4

6.1%

5.6%

5.9%

1,196

1,303

1,248

635

San Francisco

102.2

6.1%

5.6%

5.9%

1,665

1,814

1,736

636

Los Angeles

48.3

5.4%

4.9%

5.1%

894

986

939

528

Washington, DC

26.4

5.8%

5.3%

5.6%

453

495

472

507

San Diego

60.3

5.7%

5.2%

5.4%

1,064

1,170

1,114

495

Other(2)

45.4

6.9%

6.4%

6.7%

653

707

679

465

Portland

20.3

6.5%

6.0%

6.3%

312

339

325

420

Seattle

7.3

5.7%

5.2%

5.4%

129

141

135

430

Chicago

19.0

6.0%

5.4%

5.7%

319

351

334

302

Total / Average

$446.2

6.0%

5.5%

5.8%

$7,386

$8,070

$7,713

$550

Private Valuation

Public Valuation

Comparison to Public

Low

High

Mid

(Implied 7.6% Cap Rate)

Mid

Low

High

Mid

Enterprise Value

$7,386

$8,070

$7,713

Enterprise Value

$5,880

Net Debt(3)

(2,210)

(2,210)

(2,210)

Net Debt(3)

(2,210)

Preferred Equity

(510)

(510)

(510)

Preferred Equity

(510)

NAV

$4,666

$5,350

$4,993

Equity Market Cap

3,160

Shares Outstanding

130.6

130.6

130.6

Shares Outstanding

130.6

(32%)

(41%)

(37%)

NAV Per Share

$35.75

$41.00

$38.25

($11.56)

($16.81)

($14.06)

Current Share Price(4)

$24.19

Note: Dollars in millions, except where noted; differences due to rounding.

(1) Dollars in thousands.

(2) Other includes markets in which Pebblebrook owns only one hotel, including: Buckhead, Washington State, Philadelphia, Nashville, Santa Cruz and New York.

24

(3) Net Debt is net of cash, cash equivalents and liquid securities assumed as of the end of Q4 2019.

(4) Reflects February 19, 2020 closing price.

mason & rook hotel

positioned for superior growth

embassy suites san diego bay - downtown

the westin copley place, boston

P OSI TI ON ED FOR SUP ERI OR GROWTH

Portfolio Benefits from Demand-Driven and Supply- Constrained West Coast

  • West Coast represents 58% of 2019 Hotel EBITDA portfolio-wide
  • Demand growth remains strong and continues to climb
  • Large clusters of knowledge-based growth industries drive strong ongoing demand growth
  • Supply growth is more limited: it is harder, more expensive and more time consuming to build on the west coast, leading to better long-term market fundamentals than most urban markets on the east coast

chamberlain west hollywood hotel

26

P OSI TI ON ED FOR SUP ERI OR GROWTH

2020 Capital Investments Highlights

Hotel

Amount Scope

Timing

Preview

Complete hotel

redevelopment and

Donovan Hotel

$25.0

transformation, including

Q4 2019 - Q2 2020

Hotel Zena Washington DC

all guestrooms, public

spaces and food and beverage outlets

hotel zena washington dc - rendering

Complete hotel

Le Parc Suite Hotel

12.5

renovation, including

Q1 2020 - Q2 2020

the guestrooms, lobby

and public areas

le parc suite hotel - rendering

Villa Florence San Francisco

Complete

transformation of the

on Union Square

12.0

Q3 2020 - Q4 2020

hotel, including the

The Baybury Hotel

guestrooms and lobby

the baybury hotel

San Diego Mission Bay Resort, Phase 2

Complete renovation of the public areas,

11.0 creation of additional Q1 2020 - Q2 2020 event venues and

upgrade of guestrooms and suites

san diego mission bay resort - rendering

27

Note: Dollars in millions.

P OSI TI ON ED FOR SUP ERI OR GROWTH

2020 Capital Investments Highlights, Continued

Hotel

Amount Scope

Timing

Preview

Lobby, public area and

meeting space

Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel,

$10.5

renovation, including

Q1 2020 - Q2 2020

Phase 1

the redesign of the

restaurant and bar outlets and patio

viceroy santa monica hotel - rendering

Public space, restaurant,

lobby, porte

Chaminade Resort & Spa

9.0 cochere/entry, exterior

Q4 2019 - Q2 2020

patio, all meeting space

and venues renovation

chaminade resort & spa - rendering

Complete renovation of

the entry, lobby,

Mason & Rook Hotel

8.0

guestrooms, restaurant

Q1 2020 - Q2 2020

Viceroy Washington DC

and bar areas, rooftop

pool and bar venue and meeting spaces

viceroy washington dc - rendering

The Marker Key West

5.0

Luxury repositioning of

Q3 2019 - Q1 2020

the hotel

the marker key west - rendering

28

Note: Dollars in millions.

P OSI TI ON ED FOR SUP ERI OR GROWTH

Expected Major Capital Investment Projects and Returns

Pebblebrook's future experiential redevelopments of more than $260M throughout 2020 and 2021 are expected

to produce outsized returns, generating a combined implied EBITDA yield of 10% or above

2020 Projects

Hotel

Amount

Donovan Hotel / Hotel Zena Washington DC

$25.0

Le Parc Suite Hotel

12.5

Villa Florence San Francisco on Union Square /

12.0

The Baybury Hotel

San Diego Mission Bay Resort, Phase 2

11.0

Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel, Phase 1

10.5

Chaminade Resort & Spa

9.0

Mason & Rook Hotel / Viceroy Washington DC

8.0

The Marker Key West

5.0

Total Investment

$93.0

Targeted EBITDA Increase

$11.8

Implied EBITDA Yield

12.7%

2021 Projects

Hotel

Amount

Paradise Point Resort & Spa

$37.0

Hotel Vitale

25.0

The Marker San Francisco

20.0

Solamar Hotel

20.0

Southernmost Beach Resort

20.0

Unannounced Property

20.0

Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel, Phase 2

12.0

L'Auberge Del Mar

10.0

Grafton on Sunset

5.0

Total Investment

$169.0

Targeted EBITDA Increase

$17.4

Implied EBITDA Yield

10.3%

29

Note: Dollars in millions.

P OSI TI ON ED FOR SUP ERI OR GROWTH

Expected Major Capital Investment Projects and Returns, Continued

Implied EBITDA Ramp-Up Schedule

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2020

Projects ($93.0M Total Investment)

$3.9

$7.9

$11.8

$11.8

$11.8

2021

Projects ($169.0M Total Investment)

-

5.8

11.6

17.4

17.4

Implied EBITDA Ramp-Up (Total)

$3.9

$13.7

$23.4

$29.2

$29.2

Implied EBITDA Ramp-Up (Per Share)

$0.03

$0.10

$0.18

$0.22

$0.22

EBITDA Yield %

4.2%

5.2%

8.9%

11.1%

11.1%

Implied Value Creation at 15.0

Multiple (Total)

$58.5

$205.5

$351.0

$438.0

$438.0

Implied Value Creation at 15.0

Multiple (Per Share)

$0.45

$1.57

$2.68

$3.34

$3.34

Summary

Implied Value Creation (Total)

$438.0

Capital Invested (Total)

($262.0)

Net Value (Total)

$176.0

Net Value (Per Share)

$1.34

30

Note: Dollars in millions; differences due to rounding.

l'auberge del mar

proven track record of delivering superior returns to our shareholders

solamar hotel

hotel monaco seattle

P ROVEN TRA CK RECORD OF DELI VERI N G SUP ERI OR RETURN S TO OUR SH A REH OLDERS

Experienced and Proven Leadership

Leading hotel management team with deep industry experience and excellent long-term track record

Jon E. Bortz

Chairman,

President and

Chief Executive

Officer

Raymond D.

Martz

Executive Vice

President and

Chief Financial

Officer

Thomas C.

Fisher

Executive Vice

President and

Chief Investment

Officer

  • Founder of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
  • Founder, Former Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) from its IPO in 1998 through August 2009; Chairman of the Board of LHO from 2001 to 2009
  • Founder and Former President of Jones Lang LaSalle's Hotel Investment Group
  • Led transactions totaling over $13.0 billion in asset value, including overseeing 123 hotel acquisitions
  • Founder of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
  • Former Chief Financial Officer of Phillips Edison and Eagle Hospitality Properties (NYSE: EHP)
  • Former Treasurer at LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO)
  • Led over $11.8 billion of capital markets transactions
  • Former Managing Director of Americas for Jones Lang LaSalle Hotels
  • Executed over $15.6 billion in hotel transactions
  • Led 78 hotel acquisitions totaling over $8.3 billion at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

32

P ROVEN TRA CK RECORD OF DELI VERI N G SUP ERI OR RETURN S TO OUR SH A REH OLDERS

Track Record of Outperformance

Pebblebrook has demonstrated long-term outperformance, achieving the highest Adjusted FFO per share growth and Adjusted EBITDAre per share growth of its peer group since 2011

Adjusted FFO per Share Growth

2011-2018

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

CAGR

PEB

300%

17%

26%

33%

28%

11%

-8%

-5%

14%

HST

24%

20%

19%

15%

3%

10%

0%

5%

10%

DRH

-2%

26%

-9%

23%

16%

1%

-2%

2%

7%

SHO

53%

16%

-8%

26%

12%

-8%

1%

-4%

4%

AHT

24%

-20%

-17%

-15%

37%

5%

-1%

-15%

-5%

Adjusted EBITDAre per Share Growth

2011-2018

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

CAGR

PEB

422%

25%

19%

23%

21%

5%

-12%

2%

11%

HST

16%

13%

6%

2%

5%

6%

3%

3%

5%

DRH

2%

8%

-4%

20%

10%

-3%

-3%

-1%

3%

AHT

29%

8%

-7%

-17%

15%

8%

-2%

-4%

0%

SHO

14%

5%

-22%

9%

5%

-9%

-1%

-4%

-3%

Total Returns

2011-2019

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Total

Return

PEB

-3%

23%

36%

52%

-37%

12%

31%

-20%

0%

7%

SHO

-21%

31%

26%

27%

-15%

28%

13%

-17%

13%

7%

HST

-17%

8%

27%

27%

-33%

29%

10%

-12%

17%

4%

DRH

-17%

-4%

33%

33%

-32%

26%

2%

-17%

30%

3%

AHT

-14%

40%

23%

40%

-31%

33%

-7%

-35%

-23%

-2%

33

P ROVEN TRA CK RECORD OF DELI VERI N G SUP ERI OR RETURN S TO OUR SH A REH OLDERS

Strong Balance Sheet

Larger, stronger, balance sheet with staggered maturities reduces risk, provides advantages in pursuing new investment or acquisition opportunities and allows access to a lower cost of capital

Debt Maturities

Balance Sheet

$925.0

Public Enterprise Value

$5.9 billion

Implied Private Enterprise Value(2)

$7.7 billion

Debt

$2.2 billion

Preferred

$510.0 million

Debt Details

$510.0

Balance

Average

% of Total

$465.0

Interest Rate

Fixed Rate

$1.7 billion

3.5%

77%

Floating Rate

$0.5 billion

3.3%

23%

$300.0

Total

$2.2 billion

3.5%

100%

Ratio Highlights

$40.0

As of

December 31, 2019

Fixed Charge Ratio

2.9x

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Credit Facility(1)

Term Loans

Private Placement

Net Debt/EBITDA Ratio

4.7x

Debt/Enterprise Value(3)

≈ 29%

Note: Debt balances shown in millions; current as of Q4 2019.

(1) Maturity date of January 2023 assumes Pebblebrook chooses to exercise its two six-month options to extend debt maturity of the credit facility.

34

(2) Implied Private Enterprise Value is based on the midpoint of management's current NAV estimate.

(3) Debt/Enterprise Value reflects total debt outstanding to Implied Private Enterprise Value.

The Premier Lifestyle Lodging REIT

Focus on unique, experiential, lifestyle urban hotels and resorts

Diversified portfolio in key gateway cities

Relentless approach to avant-gardedesign,

asset management and capital allocation

Positioned for superior growth

Proven track record of delivering superior returns

to our shareholders

35

the marker san francisco

appendix

montrose west hollywood

w los angeles - west beverly hills

A P P E N D I X

Donovan Hotel / Hotel Zena Washington DC

Before Redevelopment

After Redevelopment

donovan hotel

hotel zena washington dc - rendering

donovan hotel

hotel zena washington dc - rendering

37

A P P E N D I X

Le Parc Suite Hotel

Before Redevelopment

After Redevelopment

le parc suite hotel

le parc suite hotel - rendering

le parc suite hotel

le parc suite hotel - rendering

38

A P P E N D I X

Villa Florence San Francisco on Union Square / The Baybury Hotel

Before Redevelopment

After Redevelopment

villa florence san francisco on union square

the baybury hotel

villa florence san francisco on union square

the baybury hotel - rendering

39

A P P E N D I X

San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Before Redevelopment

After Redevelopment

san diego mission bay resort

san diego mission bay resort - rendering

san diego mission bay resort

san diego mission bay resort - rendering

40

A P P E N D I X

Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

Before Redevelopment

After Redevelopment

viceroy santa monica hotel

viceroy santa monica hotel - rendering

viceroy santa monica hotel

viceroy santa monica hotel - rendering

41

A P P E N D I X

Chaminade Resort & Spa

Before Redevelopment

After Redevelopment

chaminade resort & spa

chaminade resort & spa - rendering

chaminade resort & spa

chaminade resort & spa - rendering

42

A P P E N D I X

Mason & Rook Hotel / Viceroy Washington DC

Before Redevelopment

After Redevelopment

mason & rook hotel

viceroy washington dc - rendering

mason & rook hotel

viceroy washington dc - rendering

43

A P P E N D I X

The Marker Key West

Before Redevelopment

After Redevelopment

the marker key west

the marker key west - rendering

the marker key west

the marker key west - rendering

44

A P P E N D I X

Historical Hotel EBITDA

2019

Hotel

Portfolio / Hotel

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

EBITDA

per

Key

Urban Lifestyle

Urban Iconic

The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston

$6.1

$9.6

$13.3

$15.8

$17.2

$18.2

$18.5

$19.0

$21.4

$21.2

$71.1

Argonaut Hotel

5.2

6.5

8.5

10.2

11.8

13.0

13.0

11.7

12.9

14.6

57.9

Union Station Hotel Nashville, Autograph Collection

1.8

2.1

2.9

4.0

4.2

5.4

4.7

6.7

6.9

6.7

53.6

Hotel Monaco Washington DC

5.5

6.9

7.6

7.9

7.9

8.1

8.1

9.9

8.6

7.9

42.9

The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

6.2

8.0

8.9

10.8

12.8

15.2

15.6

15.8

15.6

13.0

39.3

Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

3.0

5.8

6.9

7.6

8.2

8.4

7.8

7.0

6.6

6.2

38.3

Hotel Vitale

4.0

6.0

7.4

7.3

8.6

11.0

10.3

9.8

8.0

7.5

37.5

Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square

6.9

7.9

7.5

8.5

8.7

8.3

10.0

10.3

8.2

8.1

34.2

Hotel Spero

0.4

1.9

3.5

4.4

6.3

6.2

6.5

5.7

6.6

7.8

33.1

Sir Francis Drake

3.4

5.0

8.4

10.1

15.0

16.4

17.3

15.8

12.1

13.4

32.2

Mondrian Los Angeles

7.9

8.9

7.4

8.2

11.0

12.2

12.6

11.8

8.6

7.6

32.2

Hotel Monaco Seattle

2.2

2.9

3.4

5.2

6.2

6.7

6.1

6.1

6.4

5.6

29.6

The Heathman Hotel

1.5

1.6

1.9

2.4

3.0

5.7

4.4

4.3

3.4

4.2

27.8

Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, Autograph Collection

1.9

2.1

1.8

3.1

3.4

3.6

3.9

4.0

4.5

4.1

26.1

Urban Iconic Total

$56.0

$75.2

$89.4

$105.5

$124.3

$138.4

$138.8

$137.9

$129.8

$127.9

$40.3

Note: These historical Hotel EBITDA results include available information for all of the hotels the Company owned or had an ownership interest in as of February 20, 2020. These historical

45

operating results include periods prior to the Company's ownership of the hotels. The information above does not reflect the Company's corporate general and administrative expense, interest

expense, property acquisition costs, depreciation and amortization, taxes and other expenses.

A P P E N D I X

Historical Hotel EBITDA, Continued

2019

Hotel

Portfolio / Hotel

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

EBITDA

per

Key

Urban Lifestyle

Urban Contemporary

Villa Florence San Francisco on Union Square /

$3.9

$5.3

$7.4

$8.3

$9.3

$8.8

$9.4

$7.7

$9.5

$10.4

$55.0

The Baybury Hotel

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

2.7

4.0

3.7

4.9

5.8

6.1

5.6

3.9

4.3

5.6

42.7

George Hotel

4.2

4.6

4.1

4.1

4.3

5.2

5.7

6.3

5.7

5.3

38.1

Le Parc Suite Hotel

4.2

4.5

4.7

5.3

5.6

6.1

7.0

6.1

6.1

5.8

37.7

The Marker San Francisco

3.3

5.3

5.7

6.9

7.7

7.6

5.9

6.8

7.5

7.7

37.0

Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica

5.3

6.8

6.9

8.0

9.9

11.7

13.8

13.4

12.7

11.2

36.1

Montrose West Hollywood

3.9

4.3

4.2

5.5

5.9

5.9

6.5

5.9

3.9

4.7

35.3

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

5.5

5.3

7.3

8.4

8.5

10.4

12.4

12.3

12.6

12.2

34.5

W Boston

3.8

4.4

5.8

6.2

8.1

9.6

9.3

9.2

7.9

8.1

34.0

Revere Hotel Boston Common

3.3

6.1

5.7

9.2

11.7

13.3

12.2

12.6

12.4

11.8

33.1

Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel

1.0

3.4

3.8

4.1

4.8

4.8

5.2

4.4

3.1

3.7

32.2

Solamar Hotel

5.2

6.3

6.5

6.3

6.5

7.4

7.7

7.3

7.3

7.0

29.8

W Los Angeles - West Beverly Hills

5.6

6.9

8.0

8.7

8.9

9.5

12.3

11.5

10.2

8.4

28.3

Mason & Rook Hotel / Viceroy Washington DC

3.3

3.6

3.4

3.2

3.2

3.0

3.6

5.8

5.5

4.9

27.5

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

4.3

6.0

6.7

6.5

7.4

8.6

9.2

8.6

8.3

8.0

26.1

Grafton on Sunset

1.9

2.2

2.2

2.0

1.5

0.9

2.8

2.8

2.8

2.8

25.9

Note: These historical Hotel EBITDA results include available information for all of the hotels the Company owned or had an ownership interest in as of February 20, 2020. These historical

operating results include periods prior to the Company's ownership of the hotels. The information above does not reflect the Company's corporate general and administrative expense, interest

expense, property acquisition costs, depreciation and amortization, taxes and other expenses.

46

(1) The parking garage at Revere Hotel Boston Common was sold on June 23, 2017. The historical results for Revere Hotel Boston Common have been adjusted to reflect the estimated impact

of excluding the parking-related income.

A P P E N D I X

Historical Hotel EBITDA, Continued

2019

Hotel

Portfolio / Hotel

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

EBITDA

per

Key

Urban Lifestyle

Urban Contemporary, Continued

Hotel Vintage Seattle

1.8

2.2

2.4

2.7

2.6

3.5

3.4

3.5

3.5

3.0

24.0

Hotel Vintage Portland

1.3

1.9

1.8

2.7

3.4

3.1

4.2

4.1

3.1

2.8

23.9

Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

2.3

2.9

3.9

3.8

4.5

4.2

6.2

4.0

7.4

5.7

21.6

The Roger New York

6.2

6.4

5.0

7.5

8.2

7.3

5.8

5.7

5.3

4.1

21.1

Donovan Hotel / Hotel Zena Washington DC

4.0

4.6

3.8

4.3

5.2

5.8

6.1

6.4

5.1

3.8

19.7

Urban Contemporary Total

$77.0

$97.0

$103.0

$118.6

$133.0

$142.8

$154.3

$148.3

$144.2

$137.0

$31.5

Urban Lifestyle

"The Unofficial Z Collection"

Hotel Zetta San Francisco

N/A

N/A

N/A

$2.8

$5.4

$6.2

$5.6

$5.5

$6.0

$6.0

$51.7

Hotel Zephyr Fisherman's Wharf

7.3

8.7

11.2

12.1

12.1

12.6

16.2

13.1

13.7

16.8

46.5

Hotel Zelos San Francisco

1.3

3.0

3.8

4.6

6.2

7.3

5.9

7.2

6.9

8.4

41.6

Hotel Zoe Fisherman's Wharf

N/A

N/A

5.2

6.6

7.9

8.2

7.8

3.6

7.7

8.9

40.3

Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco

N/A

2.3

2.7

3.4

4.0

4.0

3.3

6.3

7.5

7.7

39.3

The Hotel Zags

2.7

3.3

3.9

4.5

5.6

6.5

6.7

5.4

3.8

3.3

19.0

"The Unofficial Z Collection" Total

$11.3

$17.3

$26.8

$34.0

$41.2

$44.8

$45.5

$41.1

$45.6

$51.1

$40.2

Urban Lifestyle Total

$144.3

$189.5

$219.2

$258.1

$298.5

$326.0

$338.6

$327.3

$319.6

$316.0

$36.0

Note: These historical Hotel EBITDA results include available information for all of the hotels the Company owned or had an ownership interest in as of February 20, 2020. These historical

47

operating results include periods prior to the Company's ownership of the hotels. The information above does not reflect the Company's corporate general and administrative expense, interest

expense, property acquisition costs, depreciation and amortization, taxes and other expenses.

A P P E N D I X

Historical Hotel EBITDA, Continued

2019

Hotel

Portfolio / Hotel

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

EBITDA

per

Key

Urban Major Brand

InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta

$8.3

$9.6

$11.6

$13.4

$14.3

$14.5

$15.5

$14.7

$15.2

$18.2

$43.1

The Westin Copley Place, Boston

21.3

23.5

24.4

25.8

28.7

32.7

33.3

31.5

28.5

32.9

41.0

Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor

6.2

6.7

7.3

7.7

9.3

11.1

10.8

10.8

10.7

10.1

37.4

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

7.6

8.5

8.8

8.9

9.5

10.5

10.9

11.1

11.6

10.5

36.7

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

8.4

8.2

9.7

11.2

12.7

14.6

16.9

16.0

14.4

14.2

31.6

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay - Downtown

7.6

8.2

8.8

8.9

9.5

11.3

11.3

11.1

11.7

10.4

30.5

The Westin Michigan Avenue Chicago

14.7

15.8

16.7

16.0

18.0

19.4

17.9

13.1

12.0

9.9

13.2

Urban Major Brand Total

$74.1

$80.5

$87.3

$91.9

$102.0

$114.1

$116.6

$108.3

$104.1

$106.2

$31.9

Unique Lifestyle Resorts

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

$5.7

$7.6

$8.7

$10.7

$12.4

$15.7

$16.2

$11.8

$16.5

$17.7

$93.7

Southernmost Beach Resort

9.0

10.4

10.8

14.1

17.6

19.9

21.1

17.9

19.3

20.3

77.5

The Marker Key West

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

4.8

5.8

4.6

5.6

6.0

62.5

L'Auberge Del Mar

4.6

5.4

5.6

7.7

8.1

9.9

9.3

9.4

9.5

7.3

60.3

Skamania Lodge

4.4

4.8

5.2

6.0

6.8

7.7

8.1

9.0

9.5

10.3

39.9

Paradise Point Resort & Spa

8.3

11.8

13.7

14.8

16.1

16.7

14.7

16.8

17.5

15.3

33.1

Chaminade Resort & Spa

3.3

3.6

3.7

4.3

4.7

5.0

4.8

5.2

5.4

4.4

28.2

San Diego Mission Bay Resort

4.4

4.7

5.2

5.5

7.0

7.9

8.3

8.8

8.1

5.5

15.4

Unique Lifestyle Resorts Total

$39.7

$48.3

$52.9

$63.1

$72.7

$87.6

$88.3

$83.5

$91.4

$86.8

$45.7

TOTAL

$258.1

$318.3

$359.4

$413.1

$473.2

$527.7

$543.5

$519.1

$515.1

$509.0

$36.3

Note: These historical Hotel EBITDA results include available information for all of the hotels the Company owned or had an ownership interest in as of February 20, 2020. These historical

48

operating results include periods prior to the Company's ownership of the hotels. The information above does not reflect the Company's corporate general and administrative expense, interest

expense, property acquisition costs, depreciation and amortization, taxes and other expenses.

Disclaimer

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 18:41:06 UTC
