Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Investor Presentation LOW RESOLUTION

Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's (the "Company") business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions, estimates and expectations of future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. These beliefs, assumptions, estimates and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company. If a change occurs, the Company's business, prospects, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the U.S. economy, supply and demand in the hotel industry and other factors as are described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. You should carefully consider these risks when you make an investment decision concerning the Company's securities. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This presentation does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any of the information in this document. The following presentation includes financial projections and forward-looking statements. These projections and forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates developed by the Company and actual results may vary from the projections and such variations may be material. This presentation includes estimates and the Company makes no representation as to the accuracy of these estimates. Additionally, this presentation should not be relied upon or regarded as a representation by the Company, management or its employees that the forward-looking statements, or beliefs, assumptions, estimates or expectations of future performance underlying them, will be achieved. Investor Inquiries: Raymond D. Martz Chief Financial Officer 507-1330 rmartz@pebblebrookhotels.com hotel chicago downtown, autograph collection le méridien delfina santa monica 2 The Premier Lifestyle Lodging REIT Pebblebrook At-A-Glance 56 14,011 $38.25 ~$5.9B 6.3% Hotels Rooms Nationwide Midpoint NAV Per Enterprise Value2 Dividend Yield2 Share Estimate1 (1) Reflects management's current midpoint estimate for Net Asset Value per Share. 3 (2) Enterprise Value and Dividend Yield assume stock price of $24.19 (February 19, 2020 closing price). Mission Statement Deliver long-termindustry-leading total returns to our shareholders, including a reliable stream of income, through opportunistic investment in high-quality lodging properties, utilizing a conservative capital structure the nines, a luxury collection hotel, portland 4 Reasons to Invest in Pebblebrook Focus on unique, experiential, lifestyle urban hotels and resorts Diversified portfolio in key gateway cities Relentless approach to avant-gardedesign, asset management and capital allocation Positioned for superior growth Proven track record of delivering superior returns to our shareholders 5 hotel spero focus on unique, experiential, lifestyle urban hotels and resorts mondrian los angeles laplaya beach resort & club FOCUS ON UN I QUE, EX P ERI EN TI A L, LI FESTY LE URBA N H OTELS A N D RESORT S Why Lifestyle Hotels? Ability to generate higher EBITDA per key

More flexible marketing and operational strategies given lack of or reduced brand restrictions, especially with non-branded lifestyle properties; enhanced control over capital reinvestment projects - scope, design and timing

Higher demand growth due to secular trends from both business and leisure travelers

Higher multiples are consistently achieved on asset sales due to terminable management agreements and limited encumbrances of franchise or brand agreements

Better operating performance throughout the economic cycle - more loyal guests and more flexible operating standards argonaut hotel george hotel union station hotel nashville, autograph collection 7 FOCUS ON UN I QUE, EX P ERI EN TI A L, LI FESTY LE URBA N H OTELS A N D RESORT S Powerful Mix of Urban Lifestyle, Brands and Resorts EBITDA Contribution % by Hotel Type 62% 17% Urban Lifestyle Unique Lifestyle Resorts (41 hotels / 8,786 rooms) (8 resorts / 1,901 rooms) Bespoke and experiential Unique lifestyle resort travel destinations; local, experiences in many of the authentic, personalized and top drive-to resort settings in well located in major urban the U.S. including Key West, markets; comprised of Naples (Florida), San Diego, independent, soft-branded Santa Cruz and the Pacific and iconic properties Northwest including the 6 hotels in "The Unofficial Z Collection" 21% Urban Major Brand (7 hotels / 3,324 rooms) More traditional branded hotel experiences in desirable urban locations including Boston, San Diego and Chicago; focused on key U.S. gateway markets with major brands including Westin and Hyatt 8 Note: Stats based on 2019 operating results. FOCUS ON UN I QUE, EX P ERI EN TI A L, LI FESTY LE URBA N H OTELS A N D RESORT S Largest urban lifestyle oriented hotel owner Three distinct urban approaches within the growing lifestyle segment 123 Urban Iconic Urban Contemporary "The Unofficial Z Collection" (14 hotels) (21 hotels) (6 hotels) Distinctive, urban, lifestyle-oriented, Exceptional independent, Individually-curated urban lifestyle independent and soft branded soft-branded and lifestyle branded hotels created by Pebblebrook, hotels with a sophisticated, iconic urban hotels with unparalleled becoming its own brand as the design and standout features, locations, offering authentic unique collection grows and expands each with a unique story and soul experiences and lifestyle lodging 9 FOCUS ON UN I QUE, EX P ERI EN TI A L, LI FESTY LE URBA N H OTELS A N D RESORT S Urban Lifestyle - Urban Iconic 14 distinctive, urban, lifestyle-oriented, independent and soft-branded hotels the liberty, a luxury collection hotel colonnade coral gables, hotel, boston autograph collection Urban Total PEB Iconic Portfolio ADR $286 $257 RevPAR $242 $211 Total RevPAR $362 $310 EBITDA Margin 30.5% 32.1% EBITDA per Room $40,000 $36,000 the heathman hotel viceroy santa monica hotel • Argonaut Hotel • Sofitel Washington DC • Hotel Colonnade Lafayette Square Coral Gables, • The Heathman Hotel Autograph Collection • The Liberty, a Luxury • Hotel Monaco Seattle Collection Hotel, Boston • Hotel Monaco • The Nines, a Luxury Washington DC Collection Hotel, Portland • Hotel Spero • Union Station Hotel • Hotel Vitale Nashville, Autograph • Mondrian Los Angeles Collection • Viceroy Santa Monica • Sir Francis Drake Hotel 10 Note: Stats based on 2019 operating results. FOCUS ON UN I QUE, EX P ERI EN TI A L, LI FESTY LE URBA N H OTELS A N D RESORT S Urban Lifestyle - Urban Contemporary 21 exceptional independent and soft or lifestyle branded urban hotels Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel

Donovan Hotel / Hotel Zena Washington DC

George Hotel

Grafton on Sunset

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

Hotel Vintage Portland

Hotel Vintage Seattle

Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica

Le Parc Suite Hotel Mason & Rook Hotel / Viceroy Washington

DC

DC Montrose West Hollywood

Revere Hotel Boston Common

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

Solamar Hotel

The Marker San Francisco

The Roger New York

Villa Florence San Francisco on Union Square / The Baybury Hotel

W Boston

W Los Angeles - West Beverly Hills Urban Total PEB Contemporary Portfolio ADR $244 $257 RevPAR $203 $211 Total RevPAR $270 $310 EBITDA Margin 32.0% 32.1% EBITDA per Room $32,000 $36,000 w boston sofitel philadelphia at rittenhouse square 11 Note: Stats based on 2019 operating results. FOCUS ON UN I QUE, EX P ERI EN TI A L, LI FESTY LE URBA N H OTELS A N D RESORT S Urban Lifestyle - "The Unofficial Z Collection" 6 individually-curated urban lifestyle hotels created by Pebblebrook "The Unofficial Total PEB Z Collection" Portfolio • Hotel Zelos San Francisco ADR $255 $257 • Hotel Zephyr Fisherman's Wharf RevPAR $218 $211 • Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco • Hotel Zetta San Francisco Total RevPAR $274 $310 • Hotel Zoe Fisherman's Wharf • The Hotel Zags EBITDA Margin 40.2% 32.1% EBITDA per Room $40,000 $36,000 hotel zeppelin san francisco hotel zetta san francisco hotel zephyr fisherman's wharf hotel zelos san francisco 12 Note: Stats based on 2019 operating results. FOCUS ON UN I QUE, EX P ERI EN TI A L, LI FESTY LE URBA N H OTELS A N D RESORT S Unique Lifestyle Resorts 8 experiential lifestyle resorts providing unique experiences in top U.S. resort settings Unique Total PEB • Chaminade Resort & Spa Lifestyle Resorts Portfolio • LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club ADR $282 $257 • L'Auberge Del Mar RevPAR $210 $211 • Paradise Point Resort & Spa • San Diego Mission Bay Resort Total RevPAR $399 $310 • Skamania Lodge • Southernmost Beach Resort EBITDA Margin 31.4% 32.1% • The Marker Key West EBITDA per Room $46,000 $36,000 paradise point resort & spa chaminade resort & spa san diego mission bay resort skamania lodge southernmost beach resort 13 Note: Stats based on 2019 operating results. FOCUS ON UN I QUE, EX P ERI EN TI A L, LI FESTY LE URBA N H OTELS A N D RESORT S Urban Major Brand 7 major brand hotels providing more traditional branded hotel experiences in desirable urban locations Urban Total PEB • Embassy Suites San Diego Bay - Downtown Major Brand Portfolio ADR $234 $257 • Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter • Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor RevPAR $192 $211 InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta • Total RevPAR $274 $310 • The Westin Copley Place, Boston • The Westin Michigan Avenue Chicago EBITDA Margin 31.9% 32.1% • The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter EBITDA per Room $32,000 $36,000 hilton san diego gaslamp quarter the westin san diego gaslamp quarter the westin michigan avenue chicago hyatt regency boston harbor 14 Note: Stats based on 2019 operating results. harbor court hotel san francisco diversified portfolio in key gateway cities revere hotel boston common the roger new york DI VERSI FI ED P ORTFOLI O I N K EY GA TEWA Y CI TI ES Geographic Diversity with Focus on Growth Markets 2019A Hotel EBITDA West Coast 58% East Coast 37% Central5% Legend Size of circle represents approximate proportion of total Hotel EBITDA Top Markets (by % of 2019A Hotel EBITDA)(1) 23% 16% 14% 11% 7% 6% 5% 4% 4% 3% 2% 1% 1% 1% 1% 1% San Boston San Diego Los Angeles Portland Washington, Key West Chicago Buckhead Naples Seattle Philadelphia Nashville Santa Cruz New York Miami Francisco DC City # of 12 5 7 9 5 5 2 2 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 Hotels 16 (1) Based on 2019 operating results; includes all hotels owned by the Company as of February 20, 2020. DI VERSI FI ED P ORTFOLI O I N K EY GA TEWA Y CI TI ES Broad Base of Hotel Operating Partners Operator Diversification (% of 2019A Hotel EBITDA(1)) 5% 4% 4% 3% 3% 3% 5% 2% 2% 9% 2% 1% 1% 9% 1% 14% 1% 9% 11% 11% Marriott International, 14% Noble House Hotels & Resorts, 11% Davidson Hotels & Resorts, 11% Viceroy Hotels & Resorts, 9% Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, 9% HEI Hotels & Resorts, 9% Sage Hospitality, 5% Highgate, 5% OLS Hotels & Resorts, 4% InterContinental Hotels Group, 4% Accor Hotels, 3% Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, 3% Access Hotels & Resorts, 3% Pyramid Hotel Group, 2% Hyatt Hotels, 2% Schulte Hospitality Group, 2% sbe, 1% CoralTree Hospitality Group, 1% JRK Property Holdings, 1% Provenance Hotels, 1% Benefits of Operator Diversification Ability to benchmark across many different operators and select best operator for a hotel or resort

Short-term, terminable agreements allow for flexibility and enhanced influence over operations and capital reinvestment projects

Broader range of operators allows for greater cross utilization of best practices and ideas across the portfolio

Increased acquisition opportunities from broad active relationships with many operator partners

Increased opportunities for operating synergies in markets with multiple properties with the same operator 17 (1) Based on 2019 operating results; includes all hotels owned by the Company as of February 20, 2020. hotel monaco washington dc relentless approach to avant-garde design, asset management and capital allocation the marker key west sir francis drake RELEN TLESS A P P ROA CH TO A VA N T - GA RDE DESI GN , A SSET MA N A GEMEN T A N D CA P I TA L A LLOCA TI ON The Art & Science of Pebblebrook: Our Relentless Approach Generates Superior Returns 1 TRANSACT: Acquire an underperforming, under- invested or incorrectly positioned hotel 2 VISION: Find the soul and the personality of the hotel and create the narrative 3 ASSESS: Examine all aspects of the hotel's offering to create a unique, inviting guest experience while also improving the hotel's profitability 4 REPOSITION: Renovate and re-launch the hotel with a unique experiential proposition 5 6 OPERATE: Relentlessly pursue increased efficiency and opportunities to enhance the hotel's profitability and utilization RE-EVALUATE: Determine if hotel has optimized market position and if not, determine additional operating changes or capital reinvestment to further improve hotel's value 19 RELEN TLESS A P P ROA CH TO A VA N T - GA RDE DESI GN , A SSET MA N A GEMEN T A N D CA P I TA L A LLOCA TI ON Experiential Lifestyle Approach to Design and Execution An experiential lifestyle design and operating approach to our hotels drives higher room rates, food and beverage revenues and hotel profitability, which leads to higher valuation over the long term

We find the "soul" and narrative for each property that makes it relevant and active, and delivers a truly unique and genuine local experience to our customers

Guestrooms and public spaces are designed to have a more unique, "locally-inspired" look and feel than standard, commodity-like hotels

"locally-inspired" look and feel than standard, commodity-like hotels Restaurants/bars feature design-forward concepts that shift the focus to more profitable uses such as beverages instead of food and flexible event space or gamerooms instead of traditional sit-down dining, which provide for a differentiated experience hotel vintage portland hotel palomar los angeles beverly hills hotel zoe fisherman's wharf 20 RELEN TLESS A P P ROA CH TO A VA N T - GA RDE DESI GN , A SSET MA N A GEMEN T A N D CA P I TA L A LLOCA TI ON Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Highlights Between 2013 and 2018, Pebblebrook reduced its greenhouse gas emission intensity (kg per sq. ft) by 24%, energy intensity (kWh per sq. ft) by 12% and water intensity (gallons per occupied room) by 5%. Since 2016, we have invested nearly $13.0 million in environmental initiatives, on top of significant investments in our hotels dating back to 2010, demonstrating a continued commitment to environmentally sustainable business practices and social responsibility to our employees, communities and other stakeholders. Environmental Highlights(1) Over 93% of our properties use an environmental management system Over 54% of our properties have a minimum of 90% LED property lighting Over 73% of our properties have a minimum of 90% low-flow toilets Social Highlights(1) 58% of our employees are female 33% of our independent trustees are female 43% of our independent trustees are diverse Community Engagement(1) 24 hotel general managers on local boards and committees Community Work Day: 90% of staff involved, 100 hours contributed Committed to AHLA's 5-Star promise to ensure employee safety the hotel zags 21 (1) All metrics represent year-end 2018 figures. RELEN TLESS A P P ROA CH TO A VA N T - GA RDE DESI GN , A SSET MA N A GEMEN T A N D CA P I TA L A LLOCA TI ON Relentless Focus on Improving Profitability Pebblebrook Historical Hotel EBITDA Per Key ($s in thousands) $37.7 $38.8 $37.0 $36.8 $36.3 $33.8 $29.5 $25.7 $22.7 $18.4 More unique, lifestyle oriented hotels and resorts than any other publicly-owned REIT provides opportunity for profit improvement and lower risk due to operating flexibility

publicly-owned REIT provides opportunity for profit improvement and lower risk due to operating flexibility Concentration in key markets allows for informational and operating synergies across properties

Larger scale and lifestyle focus creates opportunities for portfolio-wide savings and benefits

portfolio-wide savings and benefits Utilization of best practices and initiatives from our stable of 20 management partners across the portfolio drives operational efficiencies 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 hotel vitale Note: These historical Hotel EBITDA results include available information for all of the hotels the Company owned or had an ownership interest in as of February 20, 2020. These historical 22 operating results include periods prior to the Company's ownership of the hotels. The information above does not reflect the Company's corporate general and administrative expense, interest expense, property acquisition costs, depreciation and amortization, taxes and other expenses. RELEN TLESS A P P ROA CH TO A VA N T - GA RDE DESI GN , A SSET MA N A GEMEN T A N D CA P I TA L A LLOCA TI ON Pebblebrook Disposition Summary 15 dispositions in 2018-2020 for $1.7B of gross proceeds towards Disposition Program Total Sale Sale Cap Sale EBITDA Hotel Rooms Sale Price Price per Key Rate(1) Multiple(2) (in millions) (in thousands) Park Central San Francisco and Park 1,614 $715.0 $443 5.1% 16.5x Central New York / WestHouse New York Gild Hall, New York 130 38.8 298 5.3% 15.8x Embassy Suites Philadelphia City Center 288 67.0 233 8.1% 11.0x Grand Hotel Minneapolis 140 30.0 214 10.4% 8.5x Liaison Capitol Hill 343 111.0 324 4.9% 16.9x Hotel Palomar Washington, DC 335 141.5 422 5.9% 14.9x Onyx Hotel 112 58.3 521 5.9% 15.3x Hotel Amarano Burbank 132 72.9 552 5.7% 15.8x Rouge Hotel 137 42.0 307 5.0% 17.4x Hotel Madera 82 23.3 284 5.7% 14.3x Topaz Hotel 99 33.1 334 4.4% 19.5x InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta / 659 331.0 502 6.1% 14.2x Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square(3) Total / Average 4,071 $1,664 $409 5.6%(4) 15.3x(4) (1) Sale Cap Rate calculated as each asset's applicable estimated or actual full year 2018 net operating income (after an assumed annual capital reserve of 4.0% of total hotel revenues) divided by sale price. (2) Sale EBITDA Multiple calculated as sale price divided by each asset's applicable estimated or actual full year 2018 hotel EBITDA. (3) The sale of InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta and Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square is subject to normal closing conditions, and there is no assurance that this sale will be 23 completed. (4) Excluding the sales of Grand Hotel Minneapolis and InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, the Total Sale Cap Rate is 5.4% and the Total Sale EBITDA Multiple is 15.8x. RELEN TLESS A P P ROA CH TO A VA N T - GA RDE DESI GN , A SSET MA N A GEMEN T A N D CA P I TA L A LLOCA TI ON Pebblebrook Currently Trades at a Significant Discount to NAV Future planned dispositions should narrow the gap between private and public valuation Hotel NOI Cap Rate Estimated Value 2019A High Low Mid Low High Mid Mid/Key(1) Market Southern Florida $43.5 6.2% 5.7% 5.9% $701 $764 $731 $1,038 Boston 73.4 6.1% 5.6% 5.9% 1,196 1,303 1,248 635 San Francisco 102.2 6.1% 5.6% 5.9% 1,665 1,814 1,736 636 Los Angeles 48.3 5.4% 4.9% 5.1% 894 986 939 528 Washington, DC 26.4 5.8% 5.3% 5.6% 453 495 472 507 San Diego 60.3 5.7% 5.2% 5.4% 1,064 1,170 1,114 495 Other(2) 45.4 6.9% 6.4% 6.7% 653 707 679 465 Portland 20.3 6.5% 6.0% 6.3% 312 339 325 420 Seattle 7.3 5.7% 5.2% 5.4% 129 141 135 430 Chicago 19.0 6.0% 5.4% 5.7% 319 351 334 302 Total / Average $446.2 6.0% 5.5% 5.8% $7,386 $8,070 $7,713 $550 Private Valuation Public Valuation Comparison to Public Low High Mid (Implied 7.6% Cap Rate) Mid Low High Mid Enterprise Value $7,386 $8,070 $7,713 Enterprise Value $5,880 Net Debt(3) (2,210) (2,210) (2,210) Net Debt(3) (2,210) Preferred Equity (510) (510) (510) Preferred Equity (510) NAV $4,666 $5,350 $4,993 Equity Market Cap 3,160 Shares Outstanding 130.6 130.6 130.6 Shares Outstanding 130.6 (32%) (41%) (37%) NAV Per Share $35.75 $41.00 $38.25 ($11.56) ($16.81) ($14.06) Current Share Price(4) $24.19 Note: Dollars in millions, except where noted; differences due to rounding. (1) Dollars in thousands. (2) Other includes markets in which Pebblebrook owns only one hotel, including: Buckhead, Washington State, Philadelphia, Nashville, Santa Cruz and New York. 24 (3) Net Debt is net of cash, cash equivalents and liquid securities assumed as of the end of Q4 2019. (4) Reflects February 19, 2020 closing price. mason & rook hotel positioned for superior growth embassy suites san diego bay - downtown the westin copley place, boston P OSI TI ON ED FOR SUP ERI OR GROWTH Portfolio Benefits from Demand-Driven and Supply- Constrained West Coast West Coast represents 58% of 2019 Hotel EBITDA portfolio-wide

portfolio-wide Demand growth remains strong and continues to climb

Large clusters of knowledge-based growth industries drive strong ongoing demand growth

knowledge-based growth industries drive strong ongoing demand growth Supply growth is more limited: it is harder, more expensive and more time consuming to build on the west coast, leading to better long-term market fundamentals than most urban markets on the east coast chamberlain west hollywood hotel 26 P OSI TI ON ED FOR SUP ERI OR GROWTH 2020 Capital Investments Highlights Hotel Amount Scope Timing Preview Complete hotel redevelopment and Donovan Hotel → $25.0 transformation, including Q4 2019 - Q2 2020 Hotel Zena Washington DC all guestrooms, public spaces and food and beverage outlets hotel zena washington dc - rendering Complete hotel Le Parc Suite Hotel 12.5 renovation, including Q1 2020 - Q2 2020 the guestrooms, lobby and public areas le parc suite hotel - rendering Villa Florence San Francisco Complete transformation of the on Union Square → 12.0 Q3 2020 - Q4 2020 hotel, including the The Baybury Hotel guestrooms and lobby the baybury hotel San Diego Mission Bay Resort, Phase 2 Complete renovation of the public areas, 11.0 creation of additional Q1 2020 - Q2 2020 event venues and upgrade of guestrooms and suites san diego mission bay resort - rendering 27 Note: Dollars in millions. P OSI TI ON ED FOR SUP ERI OR GROWTH 2020 Capital Investments Highlights, Continued Hotel Amount Scope Timing Preview Lobby, public area and meeting space Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel, $10.5 renovation, including Q1 2020 - Q2 2020 Phase 1 the redesign of the restaurant and bar outlets and patio viceroy santa monica hotel - rendering Public space, restaurant, lobby, porte Chaminade Resort & Spa 9.0 cochere/entry, exterior Q4 2019 - Q2 2020 patio, all meeting space and venues renovation chaminade resort & spa - rendering Complete renovation of the entry, lobby, Mason & Rook Hotel → 8.0 guestrooms, restaurant Q1 2020 - Q2 2020 Viceroy Washington DC and bar areas, rooftop pool and bar venue and meeting spaces viceroy washington dc - rendering The Marker Key West 5.0 Luxury repositioning of Q3 2019 - Q1 2020 the hotel the marker key west - rendering 28 Note: Dollars in millions. P OSI TI ON ED FOR SUP ERI OR GROWTH Expected Major Capital Investment Projects and Returns Pebblebrook's future experiential redevelopments of more than $260M throughout 2020 and 2021 are expected to produce outsized returns, generating a combined implied EBITDA yield of 10% or above 2020 Projects Hotel Amount Donovan Hotel / Hotel Zena Washington DC $25.0 Le Parc Suite Hotel 12.5 Villa Florence San Francisco on Union Square / 12.0 The Baybury Hotel San Diego Mission Bay Resort, Phase 2 11.0 Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel, Phase 1 10.5 Chaminade Resort & Spa 9.0 Mason & Rook Hotel / Viceroy Washington DC 8.0 The Marker Key West 5.0 Total Investment $93.0 Targeted EBITDA Increase $11.8 Implied EBITDA Yield 12.7% 2021 Projects Hotel Amount Paradise Point Resort & Spa $37.0 Hotel Vitale 25.0 The Marker San Francisco 20.0 Solamar Hotel 20.0 Southernmost Beach Resort 20.0 Unannounced Property 20.0 Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel, Phase 2 12.0 L'Auberge Del Mar 10.0 Grafton on Sunset 5.0 Total Investment $169.0 Targeted EBITDA Increase $17.4 Implied EBITDA Yield 10.3% 29 Note: Dollars in millions. P OSI TI ON ED FOR SUP ERI OR GROWTH Expected Major Capital Investment Projects and Returns, Continued Implied EBITDA Ramp-Up Schedule 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2020 Projects ($93.0M Total Investment) $3.9 $7.9 $11.8 $11.8 $11.8 2021 Projects ($169.0M Total Investment) - 5.8 11.6 17.4 17.4 Implied EBITDA Ramp-Up (Total) $3.9 $13.7 $23.4 $29.2 $29.2 Implied EBITDA Ramp-Up (Per Share) $0.03 $0.10 $0.18 $0.22 $0.22 EBITDA Yield % 4.2% 5.2% 8.9% 11.1% 11.1% Implied Value Creation at 15.0 Multiple (Total) $58.5 $205.5 $351.0 $438.0 $438.0 Implied Value Creation at 15.0 Multiple (Per Share) $0.45 $1.57 $2.68 $3.34 $3.34 Summary Implied Value Creation (Total) $438.0 Capital Invested (Total) ($262.0) Net Value (Total) $176.0 Net Value (Per Share) $1.34 30 Note: Dollars in millions; differences due to rounding. l'auberge del mar proven track record of delivering superior returns to our shareholders solamar hotel hotel monaco seattle P ROVEN TRA CK RECORD OF DELI VERI N G SUP ERI OR RETURN S TO OUR SH A REH OLDERS Experienced and Proven Leadership Leading hotel management team with deep industry experience and excellent long-term track record Jon E. Bortz Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Raymond D. Martz Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thomas C. Fisher Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer Founder of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Founder, Former Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) from its IPO in 1998 through August 2009; Chairman of the Board of LHO from 2001 to 2009

Founder and Former President of Jones Lang LaSalle's Hotel Investment Group

Led transactions totaling over $13.0 billion in asset value, including overseeing 123 hotel acquisitions

Founder of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Former Chief Financial Officer of Phillips Edison and Eagle Hospitality Properties (NYSE: EHP)

Former Treasurer at LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO)

Led over $11.8 billion of capital markets transactions

Former Managing Director of Americas for Jones Lang LaSalle Hotels

Executed over $15.6 billion in hotel transactions

Led 78 hotel acquisitions totaling over $8.3 billion at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 32 P ROVEN TRA CK RECORD OF DELI VERI N G SUP ERI OR RETURN S TO OUR SH A REH OLDERS Track Record of Outperformance Pebblebrook has demonstrated long-term outperformance, achieving the highest Adjusted FFO per share growth and Adjusted EBITDAre per share growth of its peer group since 2011 Adjusted FFO per Share Growth 2011-2018 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 CAGR PEB 300% 17% 26% 33% 28% 11% -8% -5% 14% HST 24% 20% 19% 15% 3% 10% 0% 5% 10% DRH -2% 26% -9% 23% 16% 1% -2% 2% 7% SHO 53% 16% -8% 26% 12% -8% 1% -4% 4% AHT 24% -20% -17% -15% 37% 5% -1% -15% -5% Adjusted EBITDAre per Share Growth 2011-2018 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 CAGR PEB 422% 25% 19% 23% 21% 5% -12% 2% 11% HST 16% 13% 6% 2% 5% 6% 3% 3% 5% DRH 2% 8% -4% 20% 10% -3% -3% -1% 3% AHT 29% 8% -7% -17% 15% 8% -2% -4% 0% SHO 14% 5% -22% 9% 5% -9% -1% -4% -3% Total Returns 2011-2019 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Total Return PEB -3% 23% 36% 52% -37% 12% 31% -20% 0% 7% SHO -21% 31% 26% 27% -15% 28% 13% -17% 13% 7% HST -17% 8% 27% 27% -33% 29% 10% -12% 17% 4% DRH -17% -4% 33% 33% -32% 26% 2% -17% 30% 3% AHT -14% 40% 23% 40% -31% 33% -7% -35% -23% -2% 33 P ROVEN TRA CK RECORD OF DELI VERI N G SUP ERI OR RETURN S TO OUR SH A REH OLDERS Strong Balance Sheet Larger, stronger, balance sheet with staggered maturities reduces risk, provides advantages in pursuing new investment or acquisition opportunities and allows access to a lower cost of capital Debt Maturities Balance Sheet $925.0 Public Enterprise Value $5.9 billion Implied Private Enterprise Value(2) $7.7 billion Debt $2.2 billion Preferred $510.0 million Debt Details $510.0 Balance Average % of Total $465.0 Interest Rate Fixed Rate $1.7 billion 3.5% 77% Floating Rate $0.5 billion 3.3% 23% $300.0 Total $2.2 billion 3.5% 100% Ratio Highlights $40.0 As of December 31, 2019 Fixed Charge Ratio 2.9x 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Credit Facility(1) Term Loans Private Placement Net Debt/EBITDA Ratio 4.7x Debt/Enterprise Value(3) ≈ 29% Note: Debt balances shown in millions; current as of Q4 2019. (1) Maturity date of January 2023 assumes Pebblebrook chooses to exercise its two six-month options to extend debt maturity of the credit facility. 34 (2) Implied Private Enterprise Value is based on the midpoint of management's current NAV estimate. (3) Debt/Enterprise Value reflects total debt outstanding to Implied Private Enterprise Value. The Premier Lifestyle Lodging REIT Focus on unique, experiential, lifestyle urban hotels and resorts Diversified portfolio in key gateway cities Relentless approach to avant-gardedesign, asset management and capital allocation Positioned for superior growth Proven track record of delivering superior returns to our shareholders 35 the marker san francisco appendix montrose west hollywood w los angeles - west beverly hills A P P E N D I X Donovan Hotel / Hotel Zena Washington DC Before Redevelopment After Redevelopment donovan hotel hotel zena washington dc - rendering donovan hotel hotel zena washington dc - rendering 37 A P P E N D I X Le Parc Suite Hotel Before Redevelopment After Redevelopment le parc suite hotel le parc suite hotel - rendering le parc suite hotel le parc suite hotel - rendering 38 A P P E N D I X Villa Florence San Francisco on Union Square / The Baybury Hotel Before Redevelopment After Redevelopment villa florence san francisco on union square the baybury hotel villa florence san francisco on union square the baybury hotel - rendering 39 A P P E N D I X San Diego Mission Bay Resort Before Redevelopment After Redevelopment san diego mission bay resort san diego mission bay resort - rendering san diego mission bay resort san diego mission bay resort - rendering 40 A P P E N D I X Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel Before Redevelopment After Redevelopment viceroy santa monica hotel viceroy santa monica hotel - rendering viceroy santa monica hotel viceroy santa monica hotel - rendering 41 A P P E N D I X Chaminade Resort & Spa Before Redevelopment After Redevelopment chaminade resort & spa chaminade resort & spa - rendering chaminade resort & spa chaminade resort & spa - rendering 42 A P P E N D I X Mason & Rook Hotel / Viceroy Washington DC Before Redevelopment After Redevelopment mason & rook hotel viceroy washington dc - rendering mason & rook hotel viceroy washington dc - rendering 43 A P P E N D I X The Marker Key West Before Redevelopment After Redevelopment the marker key west the marker key west - rendering the marker key west the marker key west - rendering 44 A P P E N D I X Historical Hotel EBITDA 2019 Hotel Portfolio / Hotel 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 EBITDA per Key Urban Lifestyle Urban Iconic The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston $6.1 $9.6 $13.3 $15.8 $17.2 $18.2 $18.5 $19.0 $21.4 $21.2 $71.1 Argonaut Hotel 5.2 6.5 8.5 10.2 11.8 13.0 13.0 11.7 12.9 14.6 57.9 Union Station Hotel Nashville, Autograph Collection 1.8 2.1 2.9 4.0 4.2 5.4 4.7 6.7 6.9 6.7 53.6 Hotel Monaco Washington DC 5.5 6.9 7.6 7.9 7.9 8.1 8.1 9.9 8.6 7.9 42.9 The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland 6.2 8.0 8.9 10.8 12.8 15.2 15.6 15.8 15.6 13.0 39.3 Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel 3.0 5.8 6.9 7.6 8.2 8.4 7.8 7.0 6.6 6.2 38.3 Hotel Vitale 4.0 6.0 7.4 7.3 8.6 11.0 10.3 9.8 8.0 7.5 37.5 Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square 6.9 7.9 7.5 8.5 8.7 8.3 10.0 10.3 8.2 8.1 34.2 Hotel Spero 0.4 1.9 3.5 4.4 6.3 6.2 6.5 5.7 6.6 7.8 33.1 Sir Francis Drake 3.4 5.0 8.4 10.1 15.0 16.4 17.3 15.8 12.1 13.4 32.2 Mondrian Los Angeles 7.9 8.9 7.4 8.2 11.0 12.2 12.6 11.8 8.6 7.6 32.2 Hotel Monaco Seattle 2.2 2.9 3.4 5.2 6.2 6.7 6.1 6.1 6.4 5.6 29.6 The Heathman Hotel 1.5 1.6 1.9 2.4 3.0 5.7 4.4 4.3 3.4 4.2 27.8 Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, Autograph Collection 1.9 2.1 1.8 3.1 3.4 3.6 3.9 4.0 4.5 4.1 26.1 Urban Iconic Total $56.0 $75.2 $89.4 $105.5 $124.3 $138.4 $138.8 $137.9 $129.8 $127.9 $40.3 Note: These historical Hotel EBITDA results include available information for all of the hotels the Company owned or had an ownership interest in as of February 20, 2020. These historical 45 operating results include periods prior to the Company's ownership of the hotels. The information above does not reflect the Company's corporate general and administrative expense, interest expense, property acquisition costs, depreciation and amortization, taxes and other expenses. A P P E N D I X Historical Hotel EBITDA, Continued 2019 Hotel Portfolio / Hotel 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 EBITDA per Key Urban Lifestyle Urban Contemporary Villa Florence San Francisco on Union Square / $3.9 $5.3 $7.4 $8.3 $9.3 $8.8 $9.4 $7.7 $9.5 $10.4 $55.0 The Baybury Hotel Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco 2.7 4.0 3.7 4.9 5.8 6.1 5.6 3.9 4.3 5.6 42.7 George Hotel 4.2 4.6 4.1 4.1 4.3 5.2 5.7 6.3 5.7 5.3 38.1 Le Parc Suite Hotel 4.2 4.5 4.7 5.3 5.6 6.1 7.0 6.1 6.1 5.8 37.7 The Marker San Francisco 3.3 5.3 5.7 6.9 7.7 7.6 5.9 6.8 7.5 7.7 37.0 Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica 5.3 6.8 6.9 8.0 9.9 11.7 13.8 13.4 12.7 11.2 36.1 Montrose West Hollywood 3.9 4.3 4.2 5.5 5.9 5.9 6.5 5.9 3.9 4.7 35.3 Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection 5.5 5.3 7.3 8.4 8.5 10.4 12.4 12.3 12.6 12.2 34.5 W Boston 3.8 4.4 5.8 6.2 8.1 9.6 9.3 9.2 7.9 8.1 34.0 Revere Hotel Boston Common 3.3 6.1 5.7 9.2 11.7 13.3 12.2 12.6 12.4 11.8 33.1 Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel 1.0 3.4 3.8 4.1 4.8 4.8 5.2 4.4 3.1 3.7 32.2 Solamar Hotel 5.2 6.3 6.5 6.3 6.5 7.4 7.7 7.3 7.3 7.0 29.8 W Los Angeles - West Beverly Hills 5.6 6.9 8.0 8.7 8.9 9.5 12.3 11.5 10.2 8.4 28.3 Mason & Rook Hotel / Viceroy Washington DC 3.3 3.6 3.4 3.2 3.2 3.0 3.6 5.8 5.5 4.9 27.5 Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square 4.3 6.0 6.7 6.5 7.4 8.6 9.2 8.6 8.3 8.0 26.1 Grafton on Sunset 1.9 2.2 2.2 2.0 1.5 0.9 2.8 2.8 2.8 2.8 25.9 Note: These historical Hotel EBITDA results include available information for all of the hotels the Company owned or had an ownership interest in as of February 20, 2020. These historical operating results include periods prior to the Company's ownership of the hotels. The information above does not reflect the Company's corporate general and administrative expense, interest expense, property acquisition costs, depreciation and amortization, taxes and other expenses. 46 (1) The parking garage at Revere Hotel Boston Common was sold on June 23, 2017. The historical results for Revere Hotel Boston Common have been adjusted to reflect the estimated impact of excluding the parking-related income. A P P E N D I X Historical Hotel EBITDA, Continued 2019 Hotel Portfolio / Hotel 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 EBITDA per Key Urban Lifestyle Urban Contemporary, Continued Hotel Vintage Seattle 1.8 2.2 2.4 2.7 2.6 3.5 3.4 3.5 3.5 3.0 24.0 Hotel Vintage Portland 1.3 1.9 1.8 2.7 3.4 3.1 4.2 4.1 3.1 2.8 23.9 Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills 2.3 2.9 3.9 3.8 4.5 4.2 6.2 4.0 7.4 5.7 21.6 The Roger New York 6.2 6.4 5.0 7.5 8.2 7.3 5.8 5.7 5.3 4.1 21.1 Donovan Hotel / Hotel Zena Washington DC 4.0 4.6 3.8 4.3 5.2 5.8 6.1 6.4 5.1 3.8 19.7 Urban Contemporary Total $77.0 $97.0 $103.0 $118.6 $133.0 $142.8 $154.3 $148.3 $144.2 $137.0 $31.5 Urban Lifestyle "The Unofficial Z Collection" Hotel Zetta San Francisco N/A N/A N/A $2.8 $5.4 $6.2 $5.6 $5.5 $6.0 $6.0 $51.7 Hotel Zephyr Fisherman's Wharf 7.3 8.7 11.2 12.1 12.1 12.6 16.2 13.1 13.7 16.8 46.5 Hotel Zelos San Francisco 1.3 3.0 3.8 4.6 6.2 7.3 5.9 7.2 6.9 8.4 41.6 Hotel Zoe Fisherman's Wharf N/A N/A 5.2 6.6 7.9 8.2 7.8 3.6 7.7 8.9 40.3 Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco N/A 2.3 2.7 3.4 4.0 4.0 3.3 6.3 7.5 7.7 39.3 The Hotel Zags 2.7 3.3 3.9 4.5 5.6 6.5 6.7 5.4 3.8 3.3 19.0 "The Unofficial Z Collection" Total $11.3 $17.3 $26.8 $34.0 $41.2 $44.8 $45.5 $41.1 $45.6 $51.1 $40.2 Urban Lifestyle Total $144.3 $189.5 $219.2 $258.1 $298.5 $326.0 $338.6 $327.3 $319.6 $316.0 $36.0 Note: These historical Hotel EBITDA results include available information for all of the hotels the Company owned or had an ownership interest in as of February 20, 2020. These historical 47 operating results include periods prior to the Company's ownership of the hotels. The information above does not reflect the Company's corporate general and administrative expense, interest expense, property acquisition costs, depreciation and amortization, taxes and other expenses. A P P E N D I X Historical Hotel EBITDA, Continued 2019 Hotel Portfolio / Hotel 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 EBITDA per Key Urban Major Brand InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta $8.3 $9.6 $11.6 $13.4 $14.3 $14.5 $15.5 $14.7 $15.2 $18.2 $43.1 The Westin Copley Place, Boston 21.3 23.5 24.4 25.8 28.7 32.7 33.3 31.5 28.5 32.9 41.0 Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor 6.2 6.7 7.3 7.7 9.3 11.1 10.8 10.8 10.7 10.1 37.4 Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter 7.6 8.5 8.8 8.9 9.5 10.5 10.9 11.1 11.6 10.5 36.7 The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter 8.4 8.2 9.7 11.2 12.7 14.6 16.9 16.0 14.4 14.2 31.6 Embassy Suites San Diego Bay - Downtown 7.6 8.2 8.8 8.9 9.5 11.3 11.3 11.1 11.7 10.4 30.5 The Westin Michigan Avenue Chicago 14.7 15.8 16.7 16.0 18.0 19.4 17.9 13.1 12.0 9.9 13.2 Urban Major Brand Total $74.1 $80.5 $87.3 $91.9 $102.0 $114.1 $116.6 $108.3 $104.1 $106.2 $31.9 Unique Lifestyle Resorts LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club $5.7 $7.6 $8.7 $10.7 $12.4 $15.7 $16.2 $11.8 $16.5 $17.7 $93.7 Southernmost Beach Resort 9.0 10.4 10.8 14.1 17.6 19.9 21.1 17.9 19.3 20.3 77.5 The Marker Key West N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 4.8 5.8 4.6 5.6 6.0 62.5 L'Auberge Del Mar 4.6 5.4 5.6 7.7 8.1 9.9 9.3 9.4 9.5 7.3 60.3 Skamania Lodge 4.4 4.8 5.2 6.0 6.8 7.7 8.1 9.0 9.5 10.3 39.9 Paradise Point Resort & Spa 8.3 11.8 13.7 14.8 16.1 16.7 14.7 16.8 17.5 15.3 33.1 Chaminade Resort & Spa 3.3 3.6 3.7 4.3 4.7 5.0 4.8 5.2 5.4 4.4 28.2 San Diego Mission Bay Resort 4.4 4.7 5.2 5.5 7.0 7.9 8.3 8.8 8.1 5.5 15.4 Unique Lifestyle Resorts Total $39.7 $48.3 $52.9 $63.1 $72.7 $87.6 $88.3 $83.5 $91.4 $86.8 $45.7 TOTAL $258.1 $318.3 $359.4 $413.1 $473.2 $527.7 $543.5 $519.1 $515.1 $509.0 $36.3 Note: These historical Hotel EBITDA results include available information for all of the hotels the Company owned or had an ownership interest in as of February 20, 2020. These historical 48 operating results include periods prior to the Company's ownership of the hotels. The information above does not reflect the Company's corporate general and administrative expense, interest expense, property acquisition costs, depreciation and amortization, taxes and other expenses. Attachments Original document

