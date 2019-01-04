Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the quarter ending December 31, 2018 on Monday, February 25, 2019, after the market closes. The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 10:00 AM ET.

To participate in the conference call, please follow the steps listed below:

On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, dial (877) 705-6003 approximately ten minutes before the call begins (9:50 AM ET);

Tell the operator that you are calling for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call;

State your full name and company affiliation and you will be connected to the call.

A live webcast of the Earnings Call will also be available through the Company's website. To access, log on to http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com ten minutes prior to the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 63 hotels, totaling approximately 15,300 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington. For more information, please visit us at www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us on Twitter at @PebblebrookPEB.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at www.pebblebrookhotels.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005460/en/