Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced that
it will report its financial and operating results for the quarter
ending December 31, 2018 on Monday, February 25, 2019, after the market
closes. The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on
Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 10:00 AM ET.
To participate in the conference call, please follow the steps listed
below:
On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, dial (877) 705-6003 approximately ten
minutes before the call begins (9:50 AM ET);
Tell the operator that you are calling for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s
Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call;
State your full name and company affiliation and you will be connected
to the call.
A live webcast of the Earnings Call will also be available through the
Company's website. To access, log on to http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com
ten minutes prior to the call. A replay of the conference call webcast
will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations
section of http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com.
About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment
trust (“REIT”) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest
primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets
in major gateway cities. The Company owns 63 hotels, totaling
approximately 15,300 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District
of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California
(Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California;
San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral
Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia;
Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland,
Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River
Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington. For more information, please
visit us at www.pebblebrookhotels.com
and follow us on Twitter at @PebblebrookPEB.
For additional information or to receive press releases via email,
please visit our website at www.pebblebrookhotels.com
