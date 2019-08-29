Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  PEC Ltd.    PECL   SG1Y45946619

PEC LTD.

(PECL)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

PEC : Full Yearly Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 12:46am EDT

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::FULL YEARLY RESULTS

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

PEC LTD.

Securities

PEC LTD. - SG1Y45946619 - IX2

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

29-Aug-2019 12:16:36

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Full Yearly Results

Announcement Reference

SG190829OTHRG0ZH

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Edna Ko Poh thim

Designation

Executive Chairman

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please see attached.

Additional Details

For Financial Period Ended

30/06/2019

Attachments

PEC%20- %20Q4FY2019%20Financial%20Results%20Ann.pd

PEC%20-%20Press%20Release.pdf

Total size =645K MB

Disclaimer

PEC Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 04:45:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEC LTD.
12:46aPEC : Purchase Of Property At 14 International Business Park Singapore 609922
PU
12:46aPEC : Full Yearly Results
PU
04/17PEC : Secures Over S$100 Million In New Contracts
PU
01/10PEC : Members' Voluntary Winding Up Of A Dormant Subsidiary
PU
01/09PEC : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-back Notice
PU
2018PEC : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Director
PU
2018PEC : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Director And Substantial Shareholder
PU
2018PEC : Grant Of Share Awards Under The PEC Performance Share Plan
PU
2018PEC : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Director
PU
2018PEC : First Quarter Results
PU
More news
Chart PEC LTD.
Duration : Period :
PEC Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEC LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Dompeling Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Poh Thim Ko Executive Chairman
Boon Chuan Toh Senior Director-Operations
Eng Mui Goh Finance Director
Catherine Teo Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEC LTD.6.31%106
SCHLUMBERGER NV-12.36%43 219
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-32.28%15 162
TECHNIPFMC26.25%11 037
BAKER HUGHES0.65%10 994
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-25.41%7 124
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group