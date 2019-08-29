PEC : Purchase Of Property At 14 International Business Park Singapore 609922

The Consideration payable by the Company for the Property will be funded through internal resources.

the balance sum of S$2,880,000 (being 40% of the Consideration), together with goods and services tax on the Consideration, to be paid on completion of the Purchase (the "

business days of the notice from the Vendor notifying the Company of the Vendor's receipt of the JTC Final Approval (as defined below); and

a sum of S$4,320,000 (being 60% of the Consideration) to be paid within three

The Consideration is to be paid to the Vendor as follows:

The total purchase consideration for the Property is S$7,200,000 (the "

4. JTC Approval

The Purchase is subject to and conditional upon, amongst others, the Vendor obtaining

(a) the approval from JTC for, inter alia, the sale of the Property to the Company, and (b) JTC's written confirmation that it has no objection to the execution of the assignment or transfer of the JTC Lease (as the case may be) (the "JTC Final Approval").

5. Rationale for the Purchase

The Company intends to use the Property as its headquarters. The Board considers the Purchase to be in the interests of the Company, primarily due to the more accessible location of the Property, which the Board believes would provide the Company's employees with easier access to work and amenities, and would help to attract new talents to join the Company.

Financial Effects

The Purchase is not expected to have any material impact on the Group's net tangible assets and earnings per share for the current financial year ending 30 June 2020. Relative Figures Pursuant to Rule 1006 of the Listing Manual

As none of the relative figures for the Purchase computed on the applicable bases set out in Rule 1006 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (" SGX-ST ") exceeds 5%, the Purchase constitutes a "Non-Disclosable Transaction" under Chapter 10 of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST. Interest of Directors and Controlling Shareholders

Save for their shareholding interests in the Company, none of the Directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Purchase. Documents for Inspection

A copy of the SPA is available for inspection during normal business hours at the registered office of the Company at 21 Shipyard Road Singapore 628144 for a period of three (3) months from the date of this announcement.

Submitted by Edna Ko Poh Thim, Executive Chairman on 29 August 2019 to the SGX-ST.

