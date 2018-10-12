PEC : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-back Notice

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back No t ic e

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

PEC LTD.

Securities

PEC LTD. - SG1Y45946619 - IX2

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice12-Oct-2018 18:03:07

St a t us

New

Announcement Sub Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG181012OTHRX2OR

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Edna Ko Poh Thim

Designation

Executive Chairman

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

N.A.

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

27/10/2017

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

11/10/2018

Total Number of shares purchased

173,500

Number of shares cancelled

Number of shares held as treasury shares

0 173,500

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share

SGD 0.58999

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares

SGD 102,680.91

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage# By way of Market Acquisition 745,800 0.29 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0 Total 745,800 0.29

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

