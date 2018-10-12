PEC : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-back Notice

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back No t ic e
PEC LTD.
PEC LTD. - SG1Y45946619 - IX2
No
Date & Time of Broadcast
12-Oct-2018
New
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
SG181012OTHRX2OR
Edna Ko Poh Thim
Executive Chairman
N.A.
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
27/10/2017
Date of Purchase
11/10/2018
Total Number of shares purchased
173,500
Number of shares cancelled
0 173,500
Price Paid per share
SGD 0.58999
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
SGD 102,680.91
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
Number
Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition
745,800
0.29
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0
Total
745,800
0.29
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
