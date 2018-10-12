Log in
PEC LTD. (PECL)
PEC : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-back Notice

10/12/2018 | 12:23pm CEST

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back No t ic e

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

PEC LTD.

Securities

PEC LTD. - SG1Y45946619 - IX2

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice12-Oct-2018 18:03:07

St a t us

New

Announcement Sub Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG181012OTHRX2OR

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Edna Ko Poh Thim

Designation

Executive Chairman

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

N.A.

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

27/10/2017

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

11/10/2018

Total Number of shares purchased

173,500

Number of shares cancelled

Number of shares held as treasury shares

0 173,500

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share

SGD 0.58999

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares

SGD 102,680.91

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Number

Percentage#

By way of Market Acquisition

745,800

0.29

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

0

0

Total

745,800

0.29

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Disclaimer

PEC Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 10:22:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Dompeling Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Poh Thim Ko Executive Chairman
Toh Boon Chuan Senior Director-Operations
Eng Mui Goh Finance Director
Catherine Teo Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEC LTD.-5.51%112
CHINA NATIONAL CHEMICAL ENGINEERING CO.-11.56%4 605
SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO LTD--.--%3 353
FLSMIDTH & CO-4.37%2 835
NICHIAS CORPORATION78.49%1 722
TAIKISHA LTD-9.15%1 129
