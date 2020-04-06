PEC : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-back Notice

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY- BACK NOTICE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

PEC LTD.

Securities

PEC LTD. - SG1Y45946619 - IX2

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

06-Apr-2020 19:02:03

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG200406OTHRFLPB

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Edna Ko Poh Thim

Designation

Executive Chairman

Effective Date and Time of the event

06/04/2020 19:00:00

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

N.A.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

23/10/2019

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

25,496,522

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

Singapore Overseas Exchange Exchange Date of Purchase 03/04/2020 Total Number of shares 139,600 purchased Number of shares 0 cancelled Number of shares held as 139,600 treasury shares Price Paid per share Price Paid per share SGD 0.41 Total Consideration (including stamp SGD duties, clearing changes etc) paid or 57,505.86 payable for the shares Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares Number Percentage# purchased to date^ By way of Market 279,600 0.1093 Acquisition By way off Market Acquisition on equal 0 0 access scheme Total 279,600 0.1093

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

254,685,626

Number of treasury shares held after purchase