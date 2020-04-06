Log in
PEC Ltd.

PEC LTD.

(IX2)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 04/03
0.41 SGD   0.00%
PEC : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-back Notice
PU
03/25PEC : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-back Notice
PU
02/27Opioid companies say lawyers' fee demand threatens settlement talks
RE
PEC : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-back Notice

04/06/2020 | 07:28am EDT

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY- BACK NOTICE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

PEC LTD.

Securities

PEC LTD. - SG1Y45946619 - IX2

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

06-Apr-2020 19:02:03

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG200406OTHRFLPB

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Edna Ko Poh Thim

Designation

Executive Chairman

Effective Date and Time of the event

06/04/2020 19:00:00

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

N.A.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

23/10/2019

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

25,496,522

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

Singapore

Overseas

Exchange

Exchange

Date of Purchase

03/04/2020

Total Number of shares

139,600

purchased

Number of shares

0

cancelled

Number of shares held as

139,600

treasury shares

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share

SGD 0.41

Total Consideration (including stamp

SGD

duties, clearing changes etc) paid or

57,505.86

payable for the shares

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares

Number

Percentage#

purchased to date^

By way of Market

279,600

0.1093

Acquisition

By way off Market

Acquisition on equal

0

0

access scheme

Total

279,600

0.1093

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

254,685,626

Number of treasury shares held after purchase

1,029,137

Disclaimer

PEC Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 11:27:10 UTC
