Pedro Resources Ltd

PEDRO RESOURCES LTD

(PED.H)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/12
0.21 CAD   -17.65%
Pedro Resources Appoints Randy Koroll to Board of Directors

08/09/2019 | 02:58pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pedro Resources Ltd. (the “Company”) (TSXV: PED.H) is pleased to announce that Mr. Randy Koroll has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Koroll is an experienced Chief Financial Officer with a demonstrated history of successfully taking companies public on the TSX-V and guiding companies in financial distress. His experience ranges from current position as CFO for a Pharmaceutical company to positions in Orthotics manufacturing with distribution through clinics in Ontario and Quebec, mining industry, finance and airlines/aviation industries. He is skilled in Investor Relations, Corporate Accounting, IPO, Corporate Development, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Mr. Koroll fills the vacancy created by Glenda Kelly, who has resigned as a director of the Company.
The board of directors thanks Ms. Kelly for her service to the Company.

For further information, contact Chris Wilkie, Corporate Communications, at 647-946-2192 or visit the Company’s website at www.pedroresources.ca

On behalf of the Board, Pedro Resources Ltd. John Dyer, Director 1 877-497-0528

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
John B. McCleery President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher J. Hopkins Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Brian Murray Director
Glenda Kelly Director
Brian Stecyk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEDRO RESOURCES LTD0.00%3
BHP GROUP LTD8.97%121 846
BHP GROUP PLC11.10%121 846
RIO TINTO PLC11.47%85 627
RIO TINTO LIMITED12.81%85 627
ANGLO AMERICAN6.67%31 534
