Pedro Resources Appoints Randy Koroll to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pedro Resources Ltd. (the “Company”) (TSXV: PED.H) is pleased to announce that Mr. Randy Koroll has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Koroll is an experienced Chief Financial Officer with a demonstrated history of successfully taking companies public on the TSX-V and guiding companies in financial distress. His experience ranges from current position as CFO for a Pharmaceutical company to positions in Orthotics manufacturing with distribution through clinics in Ontario and Quebec, mining industry, finance and airlines/aviation industries. He is skilled in Investor Relations, Corporate Accounting, IPO, Corporate Development, and Mergers & Acquisitions.



Mr. Koroll fills the vacancy created by Glenda Kelly, who has resigned as a director of the Company.

The board of directors thanks Ms. Kelly for her service to the Company.



For further information, contact Chris Wilkie, Corporate Communications, at 647-946-2192 or visit the Company's website at www.pedroresources.ca

