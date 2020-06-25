Pedro Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of Independent Director

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2020) - Pedro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: PED.H) ("Pedro" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of June 24, 2020, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Wesley Thompson as a director of the Company. Mr. Thompson is an experienced investor and advisor to junior resource companies in the areas of investor relations, marketing, and raising capital. Mr. Thompson is currently an advisor to Nobel Mineral Exploration and is an experienced investor with an in-depth understanding of junior resource capital, stocks markets and the commodities futures markets. Mr. Thompson is a diploma graduate of Sheridan College.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

About Pedro Resources Ltd.

Pedro Resources Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on technology, vanadium exploration and development.

For further information, contact Corporate Communications at 647-946-2286 or visit the Company's website at www.pedroresourcesltd.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Brian Stecyk

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: 780-953-0111

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58603