Pedro Resources Ltd. Announces Intention to Appoint Independent Director

PEDRO RESOURCES LTD.

(PED.H)
06/24/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2020) - Pedro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: PED.H) ("Pedro" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of May 11, 2020 the Company is continuing an executive search for an independent director. The Company intends to appoint the independent director no later than June 25, 2020.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

About Pedro Resources Ltd.

Pedro Resources Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on technology, vanadium exploration and development.

For further information, contact Corporate Communications at 647-946-2286 or visit the Company's website at www.pedroresourcesltd.com

On behalf of the Board,
Brian Stecyk
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Tel: 780-953-0111

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58497


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,80 M -0,59 M -0,59 M
Net cash 2019 0,10 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,50x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1,99 M 1,47 M 1,47 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 89,3%
NameTitle
Brian Stecyk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randy Koroll Chief Financial Officer & Director
Réjean Gosselin Director
