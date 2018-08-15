Peekaboo Beans Launches Fall Collection and Hosts New Brand Initiative

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2018) - Peekaboo Beans Inc (TSXV: BEAN) (OTCQB: PBBSF) ("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of the Company's fall collection . The market for children's apparel typically experiences a significant push in sales with back-to-school shopping, making this the busiest period for Peekaboo Beans.

In addition to the Company's fall collection, Peekaboo Beans will be a hosting a nation-wide brand initiative to encourage children to play outside. The national "play date" acts as a marketing technique; Parents will use the Company's hashtags, while promoting the fall collection and Peekaboo Bean's mission of healthy play-time for children.

Traci Costa, Founder, President and CEO of Peekaboo Beans, commented, "Engaging our brand followers to participate in the national play-date is an exciting initiative for us given our mission to promote the benefits of free unstructured time for play, over screen time. We believe that leveraging our social media following in this latest marketing initiative should result in additional sales, as well as a boost in stylist enrollment numbers, as it is typically our busiest buying season as families focus on back to school essentials".

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Peekaboo Beans is a Canadian public company with a majority female Board of Directors producing high-quality, ethically manufactured children's apparel. Peekaboo Beans is sold exclusively through its direct-sales network of stylists or independent sales representatives. In line with its mission, Peekaboo Beans develops custom fabrics and designs its apparel to promote play in children's lives. Through the direct-sales model, Peekaboo Beans trains women to be entrepreneurs, build a business and generate income on their own terms.

