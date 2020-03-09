Log in
PEEKABOO BEANS INC.

Canadian Securities Exchange Marks International Women's Day

03/09/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2020) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") celebrated International Women's Day with a market open ceremony and new website content highlighting women-led businesses and the need for more women at the executive and board level in Canada.

  • Traci Costa, the founder and CEO of Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE:BEAN), rang the CSE's opening bell at the market open ceremony in Toronto on Monday, March 9. Peekaboo Beans, based in Vancouver, is a growing children's apparel company with omni-channel distribution. Three of the firm's four directors are women. Ms. Costa founded the company after struggling to find quality clothing for her daughter.
  • The CSE published a feature article on its website highlighting the lack of women at the board level in Canada. Peekaboo Beans is cited in the article as an example of a Canadian company that has benefited tremendously from the perspectives and experience brought by the women on its board. The article can be viewed here: https://blog.thecse.com/2020/03/09/peekaboo-beans-inc-majority-female-led-board-heres-makes-sense/
  • The latest episode of the #HashtagFinance podcast features an interview with Sophia Ruffolo, the founder and CEO of femmebought, an online community that helps empower women to become business leaders. In the interview, Ms. Ruffolo discusses the under-representation of women in senior executive roles, the gap in venture capital funding between companies led by men and women, and femmebought's global effort to promote women-owned businesses. The interview is available here: https://blog.thecse.com/2020/03/06/sophia-ruffolo-promise-world-women-owned-businesses-hashtagfinance/

"The CSE is proud to provide a home for companies led by trailblazing women entrepreneurs, who are changing the face of business in Canada and globally," said Pina De Santis, Vice President of Corporate Development. "We have long recognized that closing the gender gap brings meaningful benefits to both business and society."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5318/53283_ec107d9004ef5815_001.jpg

Figure 1: Traci Costa, members of the Peekaboo Beans board, and supporters opened the CSE market on March 9, 2020

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5318/53283_ec107d9004ef5815_001full.jpg

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE fosters positive working relationships with issuers, providing superior responsiveness to their specific needs. It offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector stable of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The exchange strongly supports entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

The CSE has more than 570 listings and offers trading services for Canadian-listed securities. Its issuers, which are active in diverse industries such as cannabis, technology and mining, have raised more than $4 billion in the last 12 months. The exchange was established in 2004 and has corporate offices in Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia.

For more information, please visit www.thecse.com and our blog at http://blog.thecse.com.

Contact:
Richard Carleton, CEO
416-367-7360
richard.carleton@thecse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53283


© Newsfilecorp 2020
