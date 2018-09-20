Peekaboo Beans Announces Increase of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $650,000

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2018) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) (OTCQB: PBBSF) ("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company"), a direct-sales retailer of children's apparel, is pleased to announce that due to substantial interest, it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement to up to 3,250,000 units for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $650,000 (the "Private Placement"). The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for corporate development and general working capital purposes. Closing of the Private Placement is expected to occur on or about September 28, 2018 (the "Closing Date"). For further details regarding the Private Placement, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 13, 2018.

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Peekaboo Beans is a Canadian public company with a majority female Board of Directors producing high-quality, ethically manufactured children's apparel. Peekaboo Beans is sold exclusively through its direct-sales network of stylists or independent sales representatives. In line with its mission, Peekaboo Beans develops custom fabrics and designs its apparel to promote play in children's lives. Through the direct-sales model, Peekaboo Beans trains women to be entrepreneurs, build a business and generate income on their own terms.

