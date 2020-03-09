Peekaboo Beans Opens at CSE Media Centre for International Women's Day

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2020) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) (OTC Pink: PBBSF) ("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company") is excited to open at the CSE Media Centre for International Women's Day representing Women in Business backed by her 75% female Board of Directors; Traci Costa, CEO and Founder of Peekaboo Beans, Sarah Bundy, CEO and Founder of All Inclusive Marketing Inc. and Tamara Mimran, Executive at Alfred Sung. Forbes identifies only 15% female representation of women at executive levels and 18% of board seats in public companies across Canada, making Traci and Peekaboo Beans trailblazers for representing Women in Business, and demonstrating that having a diverse team has a positive impact on business.

Over the last year, the company has transitioned to an ecommerce model that gives it the ability to scale nationally and internationally in a much more efficient manner. Since switching to an omnichannel sales model, the company is seeing revenue growth. In its most recent quarter, Peekaboo Beans posted a 229% revenue boost compared to the previous three months and an increase of 21% over the same period last year. Continued revenue growth in January and February brings year-to-date revenue growth of 45%.

"After trying various sales models in the past, we believe we have finally found the optimal model, and team behind it, to drive sales and take our unique children's clothing brand to the next level," says CEO Traci Costa.

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Peekaboo Beans is a children's apparel brand with a focus on environmentally responsible clothes that are intentionally designed to inspire play. Through an omni-channel approach, Peekaboo Beans engages sellers through social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, as well as online retailers, to maximize revenue and build brand loyalty. The Company works to promote a playful lifestyle for children by designing comfortable clothes that are built to last.

