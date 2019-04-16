PEEKS SOCIAL to Launch WASDPro Gaming and eSports Streaming Service

TORONTO, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peeks Social Ltd. (TSXV: PEEK; OTCQB: PKSLF) (“Peeks Social” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its WASDPro eGaming and eSports streaming service www.wasdpro.tv.



WASDPro is a purpose built eGaming/eSports video streaming service built on the Peeks Social Platform. The Company’s goal for WASDPro is to capture and monetize a significant share of this growing market which currently produces 355bn minutes of eSports and gaming streams watched in 2017 -- a 22% year over year increase compared to 2016. WASDPro will be based off of the Peeks Social Platform, which is a robust ecommerce enabled, video streaming platform that provides broadcasters and content creators with a wide variety of proprietary content monetization services. Content creators can make money by charging their viewers monthly subscription fees (Subscription Service), by receiving donations from viewers (Tipping Service) and by charging viewers for access to content (Paywall Service. In addition, the Peeks Social Platform provides a proprietary AdShare Service. The AdShare service allows all content creators to make money by selecting sponsored ads that run on their video content. The AdShare network dynamically matches sponsors with content creators and allows the content creators to select their desired sponsors. The company shares its cost per impression-based advertising revenues with the content creator; thereby allowing content creators an effortless way to make free money.

The company believes that the unique features of the WASDPro service will provide eGamers and their fans, with one of the most satisfying eGaming streaming experiences in the industry today. According to Goldman Sachs 3.5 billion people are online today and nearly 2.2 billion are active video gamers. Video Gaming today is a US$180bn industry projecting to grow at a 5% compounded annual growth rate. By 2022, the relatively new eSports segment of the industry is projected to reach an audience of 276,000,000 people similar in size to the National Football League (NFL). Currently 50 colleges have varsity eSports teams and discussions have been held for inclusion of eSports in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Goldman Sachs has identified the opportunity for live-streaming to monetize the growth of eSports in a way that few other businesses can.

“We are extremely excited to add the WASDPro service to the Peeks Social family of services. Our goal is to make WASDPro an industry leading eGaming and eSports destination for: content creators, fans and advertisers alike. We have been, and will continue to, work with content creators, affiliates and other partners to ensure that WASDPro reaches the global audience it deserves.” states Mark Itwaru, CEO and Chairman of Peeks Social.

The WASDPro beta site will be available May 2019.

The Peeks Social app can be downloaded in either the Apple or Google app stores, or by visiting www.peeks.social . WASDPro is available at www.wasdpro.tv

