PEEKS SOCIAL LTD.

(PEEK)
Peeks Social Announces Beta Launch Of Personas Video Conferencing Service

06/26/2020 | 03:07pm EDT

TORONTO, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX.V: PEEK) (OTCQB: PKSLF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Beta the launch of its video conferencing service Personas.

The new incarnation of Personas takes its video chat service to the next level by providing users the ability to video conference with family and friends globally, watch movies together, play games with each other online in addition to providing a comprehensive suite of business productivity tools.

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent self quarantining of over 3 billion people has significantly accelerated the adoption of videoconferencing technologies. The majority of video conferencing companies in the market provide services and pricing plans that are geared towards business users. Personas is purpose built for home users and small businesses by providing a comprehensive suite of services at an affordable prices.

The company will be hosting it’s Special Shareholders Meeting on its Personas platform. The meeting details are located in the Management Circular at www.sedar.com Shareholders will be allowed to attend the meeting and securely vote on motions using the Personas technology. Currently Personas is primarily for use using Google Chrome browsers.

Personas will launch it service online at www.personas.com on July 6, 2020.

For further information, please contact:
Peeks Social Ltd.
Mark Itwaru                                                                                       
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer                                                             
416-815-7000                                                                                     
ir@peeks.com

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the expected benefits to be received from the reduced payout times. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
