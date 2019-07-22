Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Peeks Social Ltd    PEEK   CA70538Q1063

PEEKS SOCIAL LTD

(PEEK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peeks Social Provides Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 07:01am EDT

TORONTO, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peeks Social Ltd. (the "Corporation", or “Peeks”) (TSXV: PEEK, OTCQB: PKSLF) is providing this update on the status of the action taken by the Ontario Securities Commission in issuance of a Management Cease Trade Order (“MCTO”) against the Corporation for failure to file the following by June 28, 2019:

  1. audited annual financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2019;
  2. management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2019; and
  3. certification for the audit financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2019.

The Corporation anticipates that it will be in a position to remedy the default by filing the Required Filings on or about August 30, 2019.  The MCTO will be in effect until the Required Filings are filed. 
  
The Corporation intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 so long as the Required Filings are outstanding and will continue to issue bi-weekly default status reports so long as it remains in default of its’ requirements.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company’s listed common shares.  However the Company’s chief executive officer and chief financial officer will not be able to trade in the Company’s shares.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

For further information, please contact:

Peeks Social Ltd. 
Mark Itwaru 
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
416-639-5339 
mark@peeks.com
David Vinokurov
Director Investor Relations
416-716-9281
davidv@peeks.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the expected timing of the filing of the Annual Audited Financial Statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended February 28, 2019.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Corporation with securities regulations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Corporation will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEEKS SOCIAL LTD
07:01aPeeks Social Provides Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
GL
07/08PEEKS SOCIAL LTD : . Receives Management Cease Trade Order
AQ
07/05Peeks Social Ltd. Receives Management Cease Trade Order
GL
07/01PEEKS SOCIAL LTD : . Announces Closing of Private Placement
AQ
06/28PEEKS SOCIAL LTD : . Announces Closing of Private Placement
AQ
06/24PEEKS SOCIAL LTD : . - amended default announcement
AQ
06/22PEEKS SOCIAL LTD : . Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order
AQ
06/21Peeks Social Ltd. Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order
GL
06/21PEEKS SOCIAL LTD : . Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order
AQ
06/04Peeks Social Announces Appointment of New CFO
GL
More news
Chart PEEKS SOCIAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Peeks Social Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Itwaru Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Khalil Rajan Chief Financial Officer
William Lavin Independent Director
Vincent C. McLeod Independent Director
Ahmed A. Khan Independent Directors
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEEKS SOCIAL LTD-50.00%11
FACEBOOK51.32%566 216
TWITTER27.94%28 193
MATCH GROUP INC77.74%21 371
LINE CORP-17.41%6 783
SINA CORP-24.61%2 813
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group