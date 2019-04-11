Peeks Social Submits Personas to iOS and Android AppStores
04/11/2019 | 12:01am EDT
TORONTO, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peeks Social Ltd. (TSXV:PEEK) (OTCQB:PKSLF) (“Peeks Social” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the launch of the Personas social network (“Personas”). Personas has been submitted to both the iOS and Android AppStores for approval.
Personas Peer to Peer Cash Chat
Ability to post to multiple personal profiles
Personas Post Views
Personas Profile View
Currently the Company is operationalizing back office policies and procedures in preparation for the upcoming launch of Personas and associated marketing efforts. Personas is an ecommerce enabled video and image sharing social network that provides users with a video chat based payments system (ChatCash). Personas’ ChatCash service allows users to provide (and charge for) one-on-one private tutorials, consulting services, help desk services and any other service that is typically delivered through one-on-one chat.
Personas technology and policies are purposely designed to satisfy user demands for a “Hate Free Space” on the internet where personal privacy is protected. Personas provides greater privacy in a variety of ways; for one, by allowing users to segment their social media following into several profiles: friends, family and followers. In addition, as a policy Personas does not sell user data.
Personas will be available for download in both the Google and Apple AppStores once approval is received from each respective AppStore.
The Peeks Social App can be downloaded in either the Google or Apple AppStores, or by visiting www.peeks.social
