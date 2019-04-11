Log in
PEEKS SOCIAL LTD

PEEK
Peeks Social Submits Personas to iOS and Android AppStores

04/11/2019

TORONTO, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peeks Social Ltd. (TSXV:PEEK) (OTCQB:PKSLF) (“Peeks Social” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the launch of the Personas social network (“Personas”).  Personas has been submitted to both the iOS and Android AppStores for approval.

Personas Cash Chat
Personas Peer to Peer Cash Chat


Personas Multiprofile
Ability to post to multiple personal profiles


Personas Post Views
Personas Post Views


Personas Profile View
Personas Profile View


Currently the Company is operationalizing back office policies and procedures in preparation for the upcoming launch of Personas and associated marketing efforts. Personas is an ecommerce enabled video and image sharing social network that provides users with a video chat based payments system (ChatCash). Personas’ ChatCash service allows users to provide (and charge for) one-on-one private tutorials, consulting services, help desk services and any other service that is typically delivered through one-on-one chat.

Personas technology and policies are purposely designed to satisfy user demands for a “Hate Free Space” on the internet where personal privacy is protected.  Personas provides greater privacy in a variety of ways; for one, by allowing users to segment their social media following into several profiles: friends, family and followers. In addition, as a policy Personas does not sell user data.  

Personas will be available for download in both the Google and Apple AppStores once approval is received from each respective AppStore.

The Peeks Social App can be downloaded in either the Google or Apple AppStores, or by visiting www.peeks.social

For further information, please contact:

Peeks Social Ltd.   
Mark ItwaruDavid Vinokurov  
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Director Investor Relations  
416-635-5339416-716-9281  
mark@peeks.com davidv@peeks.com   

                                                                           

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0712f86-0b74-45ce-9b7f-0d925f037881

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a9b5a01-37e6-4d2a-a120-a1ea5e4e8262

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54e9cdec-c3b6-4cc5-a783-64c6c345543e

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a4d21a5-10f8-4b0f-a4b2-53f413e4b654

 

logo_trans.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
