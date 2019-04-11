Peeks Social Submits Personas to iOS and Android AppStores

TORONTO, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peeks Social Ltd. (TSXV:PEEK) (OTCQB:PKSLF) (“Peeks Social” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the launch of the Personas social network (“Personas”). Personas has been submitted to both the iOS and Android AppStores for approval.



Personas Peer to Peer Cash Chat



Ability to post to multiple personal profiles



Personas Post Views



Personas Profile View





Currently the Company is operationalizing back office policies and procedures in preparation for the upcoming launch of Personas and associated marketing efforts. Personas is an ecommerce enabled video and image sharing social network that provides users with a video chat based payments system (ChatCash). Personas’ ChatCash service allows users to provide (and charge for) one-on-one private tutorials, consulting services, help desk services and any other service that is typically delivered through one-on-one chat.

Personas technology and policies are purposely designed to satisfy user demands for a “Hate Free Space” on the internet where personal privacy is protected. Personas provides greater privacy in a variety of ways; for one, by allowing users to segment their social media following into several profiles: friends, family and followers. In addition, as a policy Personas does not sell user data.

Personas will be available for download in both the Google and Apple AppStores once approval is received from each respective AppStore.

The Peeks Social App can be downloaded in either the Google or Apple AppStores, or by visiting www.peeks.social

For further information, please contact:

Peeks Social Ltd. Mark Itwaru David Vinokurov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Director Investor Relations 416-635-5339 416-716-9281 mark@peeks.com davidv@peeks.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

