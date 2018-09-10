Log in
Peel Mining : Entitlement Issue Prospectus

09/10/2018 | 08:27am CEST

DISCLAIMER

Important Information

You must read this important notice before you attempt to access the electronic version of the Prospectus through this website. The information on this page is not part of the Prospectus. If you do not understand it, you should consult your professional adviser without delay.

Lodgement of Prospectus with ASIC

The paper form of the electronic version of the Prospectus (including its attached Entitlement and Acceptance Form) accessible through this website has been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.
No offer of securities is made on the basis of the electronic version of the Prospectus accessible through this website. An application for securities can be made by completing the Entitlement and Acceptance Form attached to or accompanied by a paper form of the Prospectus and then lodging the form and the application monies in accordance with the details set out in the Prospectus and the relevant Entitlement and Acceptance Form.

No Advice

Nothing contained on this website or in the Prospectus constitutes investment, legal, business, tax or other advice. In particular, the information on this website and in the Prospectus does not take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. In making an investment decision, you must rely on your own examination of the Company and the securities and terms of the offering, including the merits and risks involved. You should consult your professional adviser for legal, business or tax advice.

Warning

For legal reasons, the electronic version of the Prospectus accessible through this website is available to persons accessing this website from within Australia only. If you are accessing this website from anywhere outside Australia, please do not download the electronic version of the Prospectus.

The Prospectus does not constitute an offer of securities in any jurisdiction where, or to any person to whom, it would not be lawful to issue the Prospectus or make the offer. It is the responsibility of any applicant outside Australia to ensure compliance with all laws of any country relevant to their applications, and any such applicant should consult their professional advisers as to whether any government or other consents are required, or whether any formalities need to be observed to enable them to apply for and be allotted any securities.

It is not practicable for the Company to comply generally with the securities laws of overseas jurisdictions having regard to the number of overseas shareholders, the number and value of securities these shareholders would be offered and the cost of complying with regulatory requirements in each relevant jurisdiction. Accordingly, the offer pursuant to the Prospectus is only being extended and securities will only be issued to shareholders with a registered address in Australia and New Zealand.

By proceeding, you acknowledge and agree to the above statements.

[I AGREE TO THE ABOVE - CLICK]

Disclaimer

Peel Mining Limited published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 06:26:06 UTC
