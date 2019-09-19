PeerStream to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference

Presentation on Wednesday, September 25th at 11:30am ET



NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- PeerStream, Inc. (“PeerStream,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (OTCQB: PEER), a communications software innovator developing enhanced security and privacy solutions for multimedia communication and data transmission, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Alex Harrington will present a company overview at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference being held at the Grand Hyatt New York on September 25, 2019 at 11:30am ET. Mr. Harrington will also be meeting with investors throughout the day.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.peerstream.com in the Events and Presentations section under the Investor tab and will remain archived on the website. The live webcast can also be accessed at http://wsw.com/webcast/sidotico4/peer/ .

For those interested in attending, please visit: https://sidoti.meetmax.com/sched/event_57223/conference_home.html

About PeerStream, Inc. (OTCQB: PEER)

PeerStream is a communications software innovator developing enhanced security and privacy solutions for multimedia communication and data transmission. Our offerings target consumer, government and enterprise clients. Using multi-layered encryption, blockchain technology and other recent innovations, we are developing our proprietary PeerStream Protocol (“PSP”) to offer clients maximal data security and confidentiality. Our Backchannel product suite is a companion to PSP, including cross-platform applications, middleware and software development kits designed for highly secure end-user communications. For 20 years, we have built and continue to operate innovative consumer applications, including Paltalk and Camfrog, two of the largest live video social communities. The Company has a long history of technology innovation and holds 26 patents. For more information, please visit: www.peerstream.com.

