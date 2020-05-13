Notification of interest payment & interest rate change
Announcement Summary
Entity name
PEET LIMITED
Security on which the Interest Payment will be paid
PPCHA - SIMPLE BOND 7.50% SEMI 07-06-21
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday May 13, 2020
Interest Payment Amount
AUD 3.7603
Ex Date
Thursday June 4, 2020
Record Date
Friday June 5, 2020
Payment Date
Tuesday June 16, 2020
Additional Information
www.peet.com.au/PeetBonds-Series1-Tranche1-baseprospectus
www.peet.com.au/PeetBonds-Series1-Tranche1-offerspecific
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
PEET LIMITED
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
008665834
1.3
ASX issuer code
PPC
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday May 13, 2020
1.6 ASX +Security Code for Interest Payment
PPCHA
ASX +Security Description
SIMPLE BOND 7.50% SEMI 07-06-21
Part 2A - Interest period dates and interest payment details
2A.1
Payment date
2A.2
+Record Date
Tuesday June 16, 2020
Friday June 5, 2020
2A.3
Ex-Date
2A.4
First day of payment period
Thursday June 4, 2020
Monday December 16, 2019
2A.5
Last day of payment period
2A.6
Number of days in the payment period
Monday June 15, 2020
2A.7 Interest rate expressed as a per annum rate
7.500000 %
183
2A.8 Interest rate pro-rated for the number of days in the payment period
3.760300 %
2A.9 Currency in which the interest payment is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.10 Interest payment amount per +security
$ 3.76030000
2A.10(i) Comment on how the interest payment amount per security is calculated
In accordance with the Trust Deed, this Interest Period is from (and including) the preceding Interest Payment Date to (but excluding) the current Interest Payment Date. The calculation of the interest payment amount per security is therefore = Interest Rate x Face Value x Day Count Fraction; which is represented numerically as = 7.5% x $100 x (183 days / 365 days) = $3.7603 per security.
2A.11 Are any of the below approvals required for the interest payment before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the interest payment.
No
2A.12 Is the interest payment franked? No
2A.13 Is the interest payment payable in the form of +securities rather than cash? No
2A.14 Does the entity have arrangements relating to currency in which the interest payment is paid to security holders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.15 Is there a principal amount payment component payable? No
Part 4 - Further information
Please provide any further information applicable to this payment
URL link to a copy of the prospectus/PDS or further information about the +security
Refer below. If the links do not take you directly to the prospectuses, please copy the links to your web browser.
4.3 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
www.peet.com.au/PeetBonds-Series1-Tranche1-baseprospectus
www.peet.com.au/PeetBonds-Series1-Tranche1-offerspecific
