PEET LIMITED

(PPC)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/13
0.72 AUD   +1.77%
09:25pPEET : 13 May 2020 - PPC - Interest Payment - PPCHA
PU
03/19PEET LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/15PEET : 16 March 2020 - Change in substantial holding
PU
Peet : 13 May 2020 - PPC - Interest Payment - PPCHA

05/13/2020 | 09:25pm EDT

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

Announcement Summary

Entity name

PEET LIMITED

Security on which the Interest Payment will be paid

PPCHA - SIMPLE BOND 7.50% SEMI 07-06-21

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday May 13, 2020

Interest Payment Amount

AUD 3.7603

Ex Date

Thursday June 4, 2020

Record Date

Friday June 5, 2020

Payment Date

Tuesday June 16, 2020

Additional Information

www.peet.com.au/PeetBonds-Series1-Tranche1-baseprospectus

www.peet.com.au/PeetBonds-Series1-Tranche1-offerspecific

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

PEET LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

008665834

1.3

ASX issuer code

PPC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Wednesday May 13, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code for Interest Payment

PPCHA

ASX +Security Description

SIMPLE BOND 7.50% SEMI 07-06-21

Part 2A - Interest period dates and interest payment details

2A.1

Payment date

2A.2

+Record Date

Tuesday June 16, 2020

Friday June 5, 2020

2A.3

Ex-Date

2A.4

First day of payment period

Thursday June 4, 2020

Monday December 16, 2019

2A.5

Last day of payment period

2A.6

Number of days in the payment period

Monday June 15, 2020

2A.7 Interest rate expressed as a per annum rate

7.500000 %

183

2A.8 Interest rate pro-rated for the number of days in the payment period

3.760300 %

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

2A.9 Currency in which the interest payment is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.10 Interest payment amount per +security

$ 3.76030000

2A.10(i) Comment on how the interest payment amount per security is calculated

In accordance with the Trust Deed, this Interest Period is from (and including) the preceding Interest Payment Date to (but excluding) the current Interest Payment Date. The calculation of the interest payment amount per security is therefore = Interest Rate x Face Value x Day Count Fraction; which is represented numerically as = 7.5% x $100 x (183 days / 365 days) = $3.7603 per security.

2A.11 Are any of the below approvals required for the interest payment before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the interest payment.

No

2A.12 Is the interest payment franked? No

2A.13 Is the interest payment payable in the form of +securities rather than cash? No

2A.14 Does the entity have arrangements relating to currency in which the interest payment is paid to security holders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.15 Is there a principal amount payment component payable? No

Part 4 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this payment
  2. URL link to a copy of the prospectus/PDS or further information about the +security

Refer below. If the links do not take you directly to the prospectuses, please copy the links to your web browser.

4.3 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

www.peet.com.au/PeetBonds-Series1-Tranche1-baseprospectus

www.peet.com.au/PeetBonds-Series1-Tranche1-offerspecific

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

Disclaimer

Peet Limited published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 01:24:03 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 221 M
EBIT 2020 53,5 M
Net income 2020 29,6 M
Debt 2020 230 M
Yield 2020 4,35%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 9,41x
EV / Sales2020 2,61x
EV / Sales2021 2,33x
Capitalization 348 M
Chart PEET LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Peet Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEET LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,39  AUD
Last Close Price 0,72  AUD
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 93,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 77,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan David Gore Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Anthony Wayne Lennon Non-Executive Chairman
Brett C. Fullarton Chief Financial Officer
Anthony James Lennon Non-Executive Director
Trevor James Allen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEET LIMITED-0.69%223
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.0.46%40 690
VONOVIA SE1.65%28 755
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.78%25 453
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.24%18 169
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE5.00%14 488
