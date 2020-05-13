Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Security on which the Interest Payment will be paid

2A.8 Interest rate pro-rated for the number of days in the payment period

Number of days in the payment period

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

2A.9 Currency in which the interest payment is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.10 Interest payment amount per +security

$ 3.76030000

2A.10(i) Comment on how the interest payment amount per security is calculated

In accordance with the Trust Deed, this Interest Period is from (and including) the preceding Interest Payment Date to (but excluding) the current Interest Payment Date. The calculation of the interest payment amount per security is therefore = Interest Rate x Face Value x Day Count Fraction; which is represented numerically as = 7.5% x $100 x (183 days / 365 days) = $3.7603 per security.

2A.11 Are any of the below approvals required for the interest payment before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the interest payment.

No

2A.12 Is the interest payment franked? No

2A.13 Is the interest payment payable in the form of +securities rather than cash? No

2A.14 Does the entity have arrangements relating to currency in which the interest payment is paid to security holders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.15 Is there a principal amount payment component payable? No

Part 4 - Further information

Please provide any further information applicable to this payment URL link to a copy of the prospectus/PDS or further information about the +security

Refer below. If the links do not take you directly to the prospectuses, please copy the links to your web browser.

4.3 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

www.peet.com.au/PeetBonds-Series1-Tranche1-baseprospectus

www.peet.com.au/PeetBonds-Series1-Tranche1-offerspecific