PEET LIMITED    PPC   AU000000PPC5

PEET LIMITED

(PPC)
Peet : 16 March 2020 - Change in substantial holding

03/15/2020

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/ Scheme

PEET LIMITED

ACN/ ARSN

008 665 834

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

L1

Capital Pty Ltd

ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

21

125 378 145

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

11/03/2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

23/01/2020

The previous notice was dated

23/01/2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest

(3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Class of securities (4)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

FPO

50,423,392

10.43%

57,320,923

11.86%

*Based on issued capital of 483,300,489 shares

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose relevant interest

Consideration given in

Class and number of

change

changed

Nature of change (6)

relation to change (7)

securities affected

Person's votes affected

6,897,531

6,897,531

6,897,531

12/03/2020

L1 Capital Pty Ltd

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and number of

relevant

interest

Registered Holder of securities

registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest

securities

Person's votes

See

Schedule 1

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

L1 Capital Pty Ltd

Level 28, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC, 3000

Signature

Print name

Mark Landau

Capacity

Director

Sign here

Date

12/03/2020

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:

(a)

any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

  1. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(7)

Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

  1. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  2. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Schedule 1 - L1 Capital Pty Ltd change in substantial holding for PEET LIMITED

Details of relevant interests

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest

Class and number of securities

L1 Capital Pty Ltd

Power to (or to control) exercise vote and/or

Fully paid ordinary shares

57,320,923

dispose of the securities as discretionary investment

managers or advisers of superannuation funds,

pooled superannuation trusts, managed investment

schemes and investment management agreements.

Details of present registered holders

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Persons entitled to be a registered holder

Class and number of

securities

L1 Capital Pty Ltd

National Nominees Ltd

National Nominees Ltd

7,340,949

FPO

L1 Capital Pty Ltd

State Street Australia Limited

State Street Australia Limited

1,979,352

FPO

L1 Capital Pty Ltd

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse

40,888,359

FPO

L1 Capital Pty Ltd

Citigroup Nominees

Citigroup Nominees

5,303,470

FPO

L1 Capital Pty Ltd

Northern Trust

Northern Trust

1,808,793

FPO

57,320,923

Disclaimer

Peet Limited published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 01:06:03 UTC
