Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/ Scheme PEET LIMITED ACN/ ARSN 008 665 834 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name L1 Capital Pty Ltd ACN/ ARSN (if applicable) 21 125 378 145

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 11/03/2020 The previous notice was given to the company on 23/01/2020 The previous notice was dated 23/01/2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest

(3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Number of securities Person's votes (5) Class of securities (4) Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) FPO 50,423,392 10.43% 57,320,923 11.86%

*Based on issued capital of 483,300,489 shares

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose relevant interest Consideration given in Class and number of change changed Nature of change (6) relation to change (7) securities affected Person's votes affected 6,897,531 6,897,531 6,897,531 12/03/2020 L1 Capital Pty Ltd

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: