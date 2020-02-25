Peet : 26 February 2020 - Confirmation of Release - PPC - 1H20 Results Presentation

Disciplined balance sheet utilisation, gearing of 28% within target range
RESULTS OVERVIEW
GROUP 1H20 FINANCIAL RESULTS
RESULT IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS GIVEN SIGNIFICANT SECOND HALF SETTLEMENT SKEW
KEY PERFORMANCE STATISTICS
1H20
1H19
VAR (%)
Lot sales1
1,012
964
5%
Lot settlements1
773
1,417
(45%)
Revenue2
$90.5m
$117.1
(23%)
EBITDA3
$12.7m
$36.3m
(65%)
EBITDA3 margin
14%
31%
(17%)
Operating profit after tax4
$5.1m
$23.1m
(78%)
KEY METRICS
1H20
1H19
VAR (%)
EPS (operating)
1.05c
4.74c
(78%)
DPS5
0.5c
2.0c
(75%)
DEC 19
JUN 19
VAR (%)
Book NTA per share6
1.18
1.20
(2%)
Group sales were up due to improving east coast markets and lower cancellation rates as restrictive lending conditions gradually ease
Reflects the impact of lower sales volumes in FY19 carrying into FY20
1H20 revenue was lower due to settlement volumes and timing of product mix
Group EBITDA3 impacted by lower settlement volumes
Result in line with expectations with a significant weighting to 2H20
NOTES:
Includes equivalent lots
Includes share of net profit from associates and JVs
EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure that includes effects of non-cash movements in investments in associates and joint ventures
Operating profit is a non-IFRS measure that is determined to present the ongoing activities of the Group in a way that reflects its operating performance. Operating profit excludes unrealised fair value gains/(losses) arising from the effect of revaluing assets and liabilities and adjustments for realised transactions outside the core ongoing business activities
Fully franked
NTA before application ofAASB 16 Leases. NTA including AASB 16 Leases is $1.17
GROUP BALANCE SHEET
CONTINUED EXECUTION OF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT STRATEGY
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT METRICS
1H20
FY19
Cash at bank1
$29.2m
$33.6m
Bank debt2
$53.5m
$23.2m
Peet bonds/convertible notes3
$225.0m
$225.0m
Gearing4
28.1%
24.6%
Interest cover ratio5
2.7x
4.0x
Weighted average debt maturity
2.6 years
3.1 years
Debt fixed/hedged
92%
91%
Weighted average cash cost of debt
7.4%
8.0%
NET DEBT6 ($M) AND GEARING4 (%)
28%
25%
23%
19%
247
212
161141
FY17
FY18
FY19
1H20
FLEXIBLE AND DIVERSE
The Group has a flexible and diverse funding profile
Long term debt maturity profile including Corporate Bonds
Notes:
BALANCE SHEET
Balance sheet remains strong:
Total net debt6 of $247m, including corporate bonds
Gearing4 of 28.1% - within target range
STRATEGY
Implementing Built Form strategy to improve and diversify portfolio:
• Inventory build up of medium density product
Inventory capital to be recycled from FY21
Includes cash at bank of syndicates consolidated under AASB10
Includes bank debt of syndicates consolidated under AASB10
Excluding transaction costs
(Total interest bearing liabilities (including land vendor liabilities) less cash) / (Total assets less cash, less intangible assets)
12 month rolling EBIT / Total interest cost (including capitalised interest). Excludes syndicates consolidated under AASB10
Net of transaction costs
GROUP CASH FLOW SUMMARY
OPERATING CASH FLOW IMPACTED BY LOWER SETTLEMENT VOLUMES IN 1H20
CASH FLOWS RELATED TO OPERATING ACTIVITIES
1H20
1H19
$M
$M
Receipts from customers
90.8
120.7
Revenue lower due to lower land settlements and development settlement mix
Payments for development and infrastructure
(62.0)
(54.4)
• Includes construction of medium density townhouses and low rise
apartments totalling $29.5m during 1H20
Payments to suppliers and employees
(27.3)
(40.6)
• Increased capital to be deployed during FY20 into development and
Borrowing costs
(10.7)
(6.9)
construction of Medium Density products
• Substantial capital from Medium Density products expected to be recycled as
Distributions and dividends from associates and joint ventures
1.0
5.3
settlements commence from FY21
Net taxes paid
(5.2)
(9.0)
Distributions from funds and joint ventures impacted by lower settlements
Operating cash flow before acquisitions
(13.4)
15.1
Secured three new development sites on attractive terms
Payments for land acquisitions - Term payments
-
(10.6)
Payments for land acquisitions - Land & Medium Density Sites
(11.3)
(14.8)
Net operating cash flow
(24.7)
(10.3)
OPERATING PERFORMANCE
GROUP OPERATING PERFORMANCE
1H20 SETTLEMENT VOLUMES AND GROUP PROFITABILITY IMPACTED BY LOWER SALES VOLUMES IN FY19
8%
18%
28%
11%
EBITDA1,2
EBITDA1,2
COMPOSITION BY
40%
COMPOSITION BY
GEOGRAPHY (%)
BUSINESS TYPE (%)
Development
18%
VIC
QLD
Funds Management
WA
JVs
NSW/ACT
SA
32%
45%
Contribution from eastern states' projects represented 82% of EBITDA1,2
Contribution driven by low cost VIC Development projects
VIC and QLD to benefit most from an improvement in lending conditions
Approximately 65% of entire land bank is currently in development
c.80% of the land bank expected to be in development by FY22
FM/JV business provided solid capital-lite earnings base representing c.60% of Group EBITDA1,2
Continued focus on overhead management and other operational efficiencies
Targeting 5% overhead cost reduction in FY20
GROUP SALES AND SETTLEMENT ACTIVITY
MARKET IMPROVEMENT DRIVING SALES PERFORMANCE
14%
23%
SALES1
5%
COMPOSITION BY
19%
GEOGRAPHY (LOTS)
SETTLEMENTS1
28%
VIC
COMPOSITION BY
QLD
5%
WA
GEOGRAPHY (LOTS)
NSW/ACT
28%
SA
VIC
QLD
30%
WA
NSW/ACT
SA
29%
19%
Group sales1 for 1H20 of 1,012 lots - up 5%
Group sales were up due to improving east coast markets and lower cancellation rates as restrictive lending conditions gradually ease
Customers understanding and preparedness of lending requirements
Cancellation rates are moderating towards more normalised levels
Peet expects lending conditions to further improve throughout FY20 due to:
Low interest rates
Reduction in income tax rates
Changes by APRA in relation to loan serviceability thresholds
Group settlements1 of 773 lots - down 45%
Settlements impacted by lower sales volumes in FY19 carrying into 1H20. Full year settlements to be impacted by lower sales activity during FY19
Timing of Development product mix
IMPROVING SALES ACTIVITY UNDERPINNING OUTLOOK
QUARTERLY SALES1 (LOTS)
DECEMBER QUARTER SALES UP 54% ON PRIOR QUARTER
Strong recovery in sales volumes, albeit off a low base
Notable uptick in December quarter with sales up 54% on prior quarter
VIC and QLD seeing strongest recovery
459 505
613
382 399
Enquiry levels continue to improve along with conversion rates
283
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
New projects with expected first settlements in 2H20 and FY21 include
Palmview and Strathpine in QLD;
Brabham in WA; and
Jumping Creek in ACT
Notes:
1. Includes equivalent lots.
CONTRACTS ON HAND
CONTRACTS ON HAND1 (LOTS)
2,257
1,496
1,257
FY18
FY19
1H20
CONTRACTS ON HAND REFLECT IMPROVING MARKET CONDITIONS
Contracts on hand1 have increased by 19% since 30 June 2019 to 1,496 lots
• Reflects gradually improving market conditions across
eastern states
•
Restrictive lending conditions easing
•
Improved conversion timeframes
CONTRACTS ON HAND (VALUE)
$616m
$336m
$390m
Contracts value of $390m - up 16% since 30 June 2019
Lower contracts on hand as at 30 June 2019 to impact lot settlements in FY20
The number of cancellations is moderating and is expected to improve over the balance of FY20 and to normalised levels during FY21
FY18
FY19
1H20
Notes:
1. Includes equivalent lots.
OUTLOOK
MARKET VOLUMES AND OUTLOOK
CONDITIONS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE ACROSS MOST MARKETS
PEET SUMMARY
VICTORIA
1H20
Solid economic growth, with significant Government investment in infrastructure
Economic outlook and population growth to underpin dwelling demand
Sales volumes improving as restrictive lending conditions ease
QUEENSLAND
1H20
Strengthening population growth via interstate migration
Affordability advantage over Sydney and Melbourne
Enquiry and sales have marginally improved during 1H20
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
1H20
Despite ongoing challenges in WA, market conditions have stabilised
Sales volumes and prices generally stable during 1H20
Rental vacancy and rents improving
AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL
TERRITORY
1H20
Continued growth in employment and wages supporting a steady market
Volumes down in 1H20 primarily due to restrictive lending conditions
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
1H20
Sales volumes and prices steady
Continued Government investment in defence / shipbuilding will support an increase in population
Rental vacancy and rents improving
MARKET OUTLOOK
VICTORIA
QUEENSLAND
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
ACT
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
Volumes expected to improve through the course of FY20 and into FY21 off low base
Prices showing early signs of increases
Balanced market conditions expected to continue in FY20
SEQ to benefit most from an improvement in lending conditions due to affordability
Volumes expected to show modest growth in 2H20 from a low base
Current price stability expected to continue
Tight supply to underpin demand in the short to medium term
Modest price growth forecast for FY21
Outlook for SA economy is continued steady growth
Volumes and price growth expected to be steady in FY20 but improve into FY21
Decelerating Maintained
Modest growth
Strong growth
NEW PROJECTS PROVIDE MEDIUM TERM EARNINGS VISIBILITY
PIPELINE OF APPROXIMATELY
49,000 LOTS PROVIDING
VISIBILITY OF FUTURE
FY20 - FY22 NEW PROJECT RELEASE SCHEDULE
EARNINGS
Up to seven new land projects and six medium density townhouse sites to commence development within the next two years
Approximately 86% of the lots in these projects sit within the FM/JV business
Average project duration of c.seven years providing visibility of future earnings and cash flows
New projects will be fully funded from internally generated cash flows, existing debt facilities and third party capital
Project
State
Segment
Commencement of
Lots1/Units
Project Life
Sales/Development
(Years)
Palmview
QLD
Owned
FY20
441
4
University of Canberra
ACT
JV
FY21
3,300
18
Brabham
WA
JV
FY21
3,333
14
Medium Density - Townhouses
VIC/QLD
Owned
FY20 - FY22
473
3
Pier Street Apartments
WA
JV
FY21
186
3
Strathpine
QLD
Owned
FY20
182
4
Eglinton
WA
Funds
FY21
1,041
8
Jumping Creek
NSW
Owned
FY21
219
3
Total
9,175
Av 7
Notes:
1 Refers to lots and/or dwellings
STRONG PLATFORM FOR SUSTAINABLE GROWTH, THROUGH CYCLES
TRACK RECORD OF GROWING SHAREHOLDER VALUE OVER THE LONG-TERM
SCALE
LAND BANK
SOLID EMBEDDED
MARGINS
INTEGRATED PLATFORM
PROVEN TRACK
RECORD
Strategic land bank provides long term earnings visibility
Counter-cyclicalacquisition strategy has allowed the Group to capitalise on value accretive opportunities
Expect c.80% of land bank to be in production by FY22 from 65% currently
Solid embedded margins given pipeline age, location and acquisition terms achieved
Average age of land bank is 9 years
More than 90% of lot acquisitions since FY12 have been secured on capital-efficient terms
Leading national operating platform across development, marketing, acquisitions and sales
Broad product expertise across land, medium density townhouses and low rise apartments
Funds Management platform provides highly attractive capital-lite earnings representing 60% of Group EBITDA
Proven capital partnering capability provides significant scale benefits and access to external capital
High quality management team, with significant residential and commercial property market experience
The Group has delivered an average annual earnings growth of 6% p.a in the last 4 years ending 30 June 2019
STRATEGIC OUTLOOK
PORTFOLIO WELL POSITIONED FOR POSITIVE MEDIUM TO LONG TERM GROWTH AND VALUE CREATION
STRATEGY
OUTLOOK
INVEST
ENHANCE
EXPAND
Invest in high quality land in strategic locations across country
Enhance, plan, and create communities and homes targeting the low to middle market segment
Expand product offering and geographic presence to appeal to wider variety of customers
Selective acquisition of projects as cycles, markets and opportunities allow to restock pipeline
Focus on securing low cost projects, predominantly through funds platform
Delivery of affordable product targeted at the low and middle market segments
Accelerating production where possible and appropriate, and active management of product mix
Up to 7 new land projects and 6 Medium Density Townhouse sites to commence development within the next two years
Well-placedto deliver supply to the market as demand improves
• Continue to strengthen balance sheet through
MAINTAIN
Maintain strong capital management
- Recycling of capital from medium density pipeline
- Selective deployment of development capital to reflect market conditions and outlook
MARKET OUTLOOK
FOCUSED ON POSITIONING FOR AN IMPROVING MARKET THROUGH A CONSERVATIVE APPROACH TO PROJECT DELIVERY AND IDENTIFYING GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
Steady employment growth, continued low interest rates, income tax cuts and significant Government infrastructure investment are supporting underlying demand
Market conditions continue to recover notwithstanding subdued consumer confidence
Cancellation rates are returning to more normalised levels, as restrictive lending conditions ease
The Group continues to have a strong focus on capital management
Selective deployment of development capital to reflect market conditions and outlook
Continued focus on overhead management and other operational efficiencies
As previously indicated, the Group's lower contracts on hand going into FY20 will result in earnings being significantly weighted towards the second half of FY20
Notwithstanding the early indications of a market recovery, we continue to expect FY20 earnings to be down on FY19. However, our pipeline of projects and the underlying fundamentals of the residential property sector means that Peet is well positioned to respond to increasing demand as market conditions improve and lending conditions continue to normalise
APPENDICES
FM OPERATING PERFORMANCE
KEY PERFORMANCE STATISTICS
1H20
1H19 VAR (%)
FM sales were up due to improving east coast markets and
Lot sales1
566
474
19%
lower cancellation rates as restrictive lending conditions ease
Lot settlements1
408
938
(56%)
Reflects the impact of lower sales volumes in FY19 carrying into
Revenue
$10.5m
$14.8m
(29%)
Share of net profit of equity accounted investments
$1.1m
$6.1m
(82%)
FY20
EBITDA2
$5.8m
$14.4m
(60%)
1H20 revenue lower due to settlement volumes impacting
EBITDA2 margin
50%
69%
(19%)
performance fees
DEC 19
JUN 19 VAR (%)
Equity accounted profit impacted by lower settlement volumes
Contracts on hand1
843
685
23%
10%1%
30%
FM SALES
1
FM EBITDA2
27%
COMPOSITION BY
COMPOSITION BY
GEOGRAPHY (LOTS)
GEOGRAPHY (%)
30%
VIC
VIC
QLD
QLD
WA
SA
SA
72%
30%
JV OPERATING PERFORMANCE
KEY PERFORMANCE STATISTICS
1H20
1H19 VAR (%)
Lot sales1
194
205
(5%)
Lot settlements1
197
262
(25%)
Revenue
$19.5m
$18.8m
4%
Share of net profit of equity accounted investments
$1.3m
$2.4m
(46%)
EBITDA2
$5.0m
$5.9m
(15%)
EBITDA2 margin
24%
28%
(4%)
DEC 19
JUNE 19 VAR (%)
Contracts on hand1
358
361
(1%)
Reflects the impact of lower sales volumes in FY19 carrying into FY20
Equity accounted profit impacted by lower settlement volumes
2%
3%
26%
27%
18%
JV SALES1
JV EBITDA2
30%
GEOGRAPHY (LOTS)
COMPOSITION BY
GEOGRAPHY (%)
QLD
QLD
WA
WA
14%
NSW/ACT
NSW/ACT
SA
16%
SA
NT
NT
28%
36%
DEVELOPMENT OPERATING PERFORMANCE
KEY PERFORMANCE STATISTICS
1H20
1H19
VAR (%)
Lot sales1
252
285
(12%)
Lot settlements1
168
217
(23%)
Land only
131
193
(32%)
Medium Density product
37
24
54%
Revenue
$56.1m
$73.3m
(23%)
EBITDA
$7.2m
$21.6m
(67%)
EBITDA margin
13%
29%
(16%)
Contracts on hand1
DEC 19
JUN 19
VAR (%)
295
211
40%
Lower sales reflect first phase of Aston (VIC) project developing out
Reflects the impact of lower sales volumes in FY19 carrying into FY20
1H20 revenue lower due to settlement volumes and timing of product mix from Aston (VIC)
Impacted by lower settlement volumes and product mix from Aston (VIC). Next stage of Aston expected to improve 2H20 EBITDA.
8%
7%
2%
23%
12%
DEVELOPMENT
DEVELOPMENT
SETTLEMENTS1
36%
EBITDA COMPOSITION
COMPOSITION BY
BY GEOGRAPHY (%)
31%
GEOGRAPHY (LOTS)
VIC
VIC
QLD
QLD
WA
WA
NSW/ACT
SA
SA
25%
56%
SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT
1H20
1H19
Var
$M
$M
(%)
Funds Management
10.5
14.8
(29%)
Development
56.1
73.3
(23%)
Joint Venture
19.5
18.8
4%
Share of net profit of equity accounted investments
2.4
8.6
(72%)
Other1
2.0
1.6
25%
Revenue
90.5
117.1
(23%)
EBITDA
12.7
36.3
(65%)
Finance costs2
(4.4)
(7.0)
37%
Depreciation and amortisation
(1.7)
(1.2)
(42%)
NPBT
6.6
28.1
(77%)
Income tax expense
(1.7)
(5.1)
67%
Non-controlling interest
0.2
0.1
100%
NPAT3
5.1
23.1
(78%)
SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET
1H20
FY19
$M
$M
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
29.2
33.6
Receivables
120.7
125.2
Inventories
533.6
518.7
Investments accounted for using the equity method
234.7
233.7
Other
16.2
10.9
Total assets
934.4
922.1
Liabilities
Payables
53.8
65.7
Land vendor liabilities
6.4
6.4
Borrowings
275.8
245.2
Other
47.8
44.9
Total liabilities
383.8
362.2
Net assets
550.6
559.9
Book NTA per share1
$1.18
$1.20
LAND BANK FUNDS MANAGEMENT KEY PROJECTS
PROJECT LIFECYCLE
PROJECT NAME
STATE
GDV1 LOTS REMAINING2
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Alkimos
WA
$1,144m
2,341
Burns Beach
WA
$205m
347
Eglinton
WA
$252m
1,041
Golden Bay
WA
$144m
718
Lakelands
WA
$176m
1,008
Yanchep Golf Estate
WA
$398m
1,544
Oakford
WA
$153m
980
Forrestdale
WA
$206m
971
Movida
WA
$172m
770
Mundijong
WA
$256m
933
Yanchep (Wholesale)
WA
$172m
889
Spring Mountain
QLD
$72m
226
Caboolture
QLD
$135m
608
Palmview DMA
QLD
$120m
561
Flagstone City
QLD
$3,473m
11,236
Cornerstone
VIC
$151m
549
Newhaven
VIC
$343m
1,139
Botanic Village
VIC
$18m
53
Cranbourne
VIC
$7m
79
Mt Barker
SA
$95m
500
Total Funds Management
$7,692m
26,493
Selling
Planning
Selling
Start up
Selling
Selling
Selling
Completion
Selling
Selling
Selling
Planning
Selling
Planning
Start up
Selling
Selling
Planning
Selling
Selling
Start up
Selling
Selling
Completion
Selling
Selling
Completion
Planning
Selling
LAND BANK DEVELOPMENT KEY PROJECTS
PROJECT LIFECYCLE
PROJECT NAME
STATE
GDV1
LOTS REMAINING2
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Brigadoon
WA
$38m
91
Selling
Greenlea
WA
$54m
273
Selling
Completion
Mundijong
WA
$187m
781
Planning
Start up
Selling
Other
WA
$656m
4,041
Planning
Gladstone
QLD
$86m
333
Selling
Flagstone North
QLD
$411m
1,660
Planning
Start up
Selling
Palmview
QLD
$121m
441
Selling
Strathpine
QLD
$61m
182
Start up
Selling
Nudgee
QLD
$41m
84
Start up
Selling
Completion
Rochedale
QLD
$23m
36
Start up
Selling
Completion
Other
QLD
$102m
1,019
Planning
Aston, Craigieburn
VIC
$401m
1,248
Selling
Planning
Selling
Summerhill
VIC
$24m
56
Selling
Completion
Lightwood
VIC
$34m
81
Start up
Selling
Completion
Lumeah
VIC
$33m
71
Start up
Selling
Completion
South Morang
VIC
$37m
71
Start up
Selling
Keysborough
VIC
$100m
130
Planning
Start up
Selling
Lightsview Apartments
SA
$59m
170
Selling
Tonsley
SA
$183m
769
Selling
Other
SA
$35m
116
Planning
Jumping Creek
NSW
$90m
219
Planning
Start up
Selling
Total Company-Owned
$2,776m
11,872
LAND BANK JOINT VENTURE KEY PROJECTS
PROJECT LIFECYCLE
GDV1
LOTS REMAINING2
PROJECT NAME
STATE
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Wellard
WA
$105m
512
Selling
Brabham
WA
$728m
3,333
Start up
Selling
Pier Street
WA
$98m
186
Planning
Start up
Selling
Completion
Redbank Plains
QLD
$194m
835
Selling
Googong3
NSW
$732m
1,712
Selling
Atria Apartments
ACT
$34m
67
Selling
Completion
University of Canberra4
ACT
$1,756m
3,300
Planning
Start up
Selling
The Heights
NT
$123m
521
Selling
Lightsview
SA
$39m
227
Selling
Completion
Total Joint Venture
$3,809m
10,693
TOTAL PIPELINE
$14,277m
49,058
DISCLAIMER
While every effort is made to provide accurate and complete information, Peet does not warrant or represent that the information in this presentation is free from errors or omissions or is suitable for your intended use. This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future earnings and distributions that are based on information and assumptions available to Peet as at the date of this presentation. Actual results performance or achievements could be significantly different from those expressed in, or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Peet's control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in the release.
The information provided in this presentation may not be suitable for your specific needs and should not be relied upon by you in substitution of you obtaining independent advice. Subject to any terms implied by law and which cannot be excluded, Peet accepts no responsibility for any loss, damage, cost or expense (whether direct or indirect) incurred by you as a result of any error, omission or misrepresentation in this presentation. All information in this presentation is subject to change without notice.
This presentation is not an offer or an invitation to acquire Peet securities or any other financial products in any jurisdictions, and is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document under Australian law or any other law. It is for information purposes only.