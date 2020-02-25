Peet : 26 February 2020 - Confirmation of Release - PPC - 1H20 Results Presentation 0 02/25/2020 | 08:13pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 1H20 RESULTS PRESENTATION 26 FEBRUARY 2020 OVERVIEW 2 FY19 RESULTS | AUGUST 2019 | 2 PEET IS WELL POSITIONED TO LEVERAGE ITS UNQIUE MODEL MEDIUM TERM OUTLOOK SUPPORTED BY ONGOING MARKET RECOVERY 1 2 3 4 5 1H FY20 result in-line with expectations given significant second half weighting of forecast settlements Recovery in market conditions demonstrated by 52% increase in sales during 1H20, compared to 2H19 Previous interest rates cuts and easing of credit availability expected to support ongoing recovery Significant operating leverage potential with c.80% of the land bank expected to be in development by FY22 Ability to leverage integrated platform, strong brand, cost efficient land bank and flexible funding model 1H20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 3 LARGEST 'PURE PLAY' RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPER IN AUSTRALIA INTEGRATED MODEL WITH PROVEN CAPITAL PARTNERING CAPABILITY • Property development company established in 1895 • Listed on the ASX in 2004  Significant and diversified land bank encompassing more than 49,000 lots across 51 projects  Integrated platform with broad product expertise across land, medium density townhouses and low rise apartments  Flexible and unique funding model underpinned by proven capital partnering capability with more than 37,000 lots held in capital efficient arrangements 1H20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 4 BROAD CUSTOMER AND PRODUCT REACH SCALE PIPELINE WITH LOW COST BASE PROVIDING SOLID EMBEDDED MARGINS Peet manages a broad property portfolio, encompassing 49,000 lots across 51 projects NO. OF NT PROJECTS 1 NO. OF WA PROJECTS 19 NO. OF QLD PROJECTS 12 VIC NO. OF NSW NO. OF PROJECTS PROJECTS 10 2 NO. OF NO. OF ACT PROJECTS SA PROJECTS 2 5 49,058 LOTS $14.3bn END VALUE 51 PROJECTS Diversified land bank strategically located in growth corridors of major cities in every mainland state and territory of Australia Range of affordable product type appealing to all buyer segments with a core focus on first home buyers 1H20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 5 SIGNIFICANT OPERATING LEVERAGE POTENTIAL c.80% OF LAND BANK EXPECTED TO BE IN PRODUCTION BY FY22 NO. OF LOT/UNITS 60,000 50,000 40,000 30,000 20,000 10,000 c.65% Pipeline in production 30,501 lots Projects: 30 Lots: 30,501 c.80% Pipeline in 49,058 lots production Projects: 8 39,676 lots Lots: 9,382 Projects: 13 Lots: 9,175 31 DEC 2019 FY20 - FY22 FY23+ YEAR 1H20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 6 NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) SIGNIFICANT FUNDS MANAGEMENT PLATFORM VALUE NOT CAPTURED IN NTA NET ASSET VALUATION - $2.1bn in Assets Under Management PEET CAPITAL THIRD PARTY CAPITAL NTA PER SHARE3: $1.18 NAV PEET INVENTORIES $539 million1 26% of AUM DEVELOPMENT GDV 2 of $2.8bn across 11,872 lots

of $2.8bn across 11,872 lots Held at lower of historical cost and net realisable value

Generating solid margins PEET CO-INVESTMENTS $328 million1 15% of AUM JV / FM CO-INVESTMENTS Represents Peet's economic interest in syndicates and JV projects

Held at lower of historical cost and net realisable value FUNDS MANAGEMENT AND JV $1,241 million1 59% of AUM FUNDS MANAGEMENT AND JV GDV 2 of $11.5bn

of $11.5bn Significant pipeline of 37,186 lots providing long-term earnings visibility Represents more than 75% of land bank Lowly geared portfolio

Value of 'capital lite' fee streams not captured in NTA

High margin profit source across multiple fee streams and projects Scalable platform operating across seven states and territories

NOTES: Based on book value of assets at 31 December 2019 Gross Development Value NTA before application of AASB 16 Leases. NTA including AASB 16 Leases is $1.17 1H20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 7 DELIVERING AGAINST OUR STRATEGY PORTFOLIO WELL POSITIONED FOR POSITIVE MEDIUM TO LONG TERM GROWTH AND VALUE CREATION STRATEGY KEY ACHIEVEMENTS (1H20) INVEST ENHANCE EXPAND MAINTAIN Invest in high quality land in strategic locations across country Enhance, plan and create communities and homes targeting the low to middle market segment Expand product offering and geographic presence to appeal to wider variety of customers Maintain strong capital management Two medium density townhouse sites and one broadacre project secured during 1H20 on attractive terms

One new project commenced development / sales during 1H20 with a further two commencing in 2H20

c.65% of landbank under development

Broadened product offering to Medium Density Townhouses and low rise Apartments

Pipeline of approx 1,400 townhouses/low rise apartments

Flexible funding model: Development, Funds Management, JVs

Disciplined balance sheet utilisation, gearing of 28% within target range 1H20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 8 RESULTS OVERVIEW 1H20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 9 GROUP 1H20 FINANCIAL RESULTS RESULT IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS GIVEN SIGNIFICANT SECOND HALF SETTLEMENT SKEW KEY PERFORMANCE STATISTICS 1H20 1H19 VAR (%) Lot sales1 1,012 964 5% Lot settlements1 773 1,417 (45%) Revenue2 $90.5m $117.1 (23%) EBITDA3 $12.7m $36.3m (65%) EBITDA3 margin 14% 31% (17%) Operating profit after tax4 $5.1m $23.1m (78%) KEY METRICS 1H20 1H19 VAR (%) EPS (operating) 1.05c 4.74c (78%) DPS5 0.5c 2.0c (75%) DEC 19 JUN 19 VAR (%) Book NTA per share6 1.18 1.20 (2%) Group sales were up due to improving east coast markets and lower cancellation rates as restrictive lending conditions gradually ease Reflects the impact of lower sales volumes in FY19 carrying into FY20 1H20 revenue was lower due to settlement volumes and timing of product mix Group EBITDA3 impacted by lower settlement volumes Result in line with expectations with a significant weighting to 2H20 NOTES: Includes equivalent lots Includes share of net profit from associates and JVs EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure that includes effects of non-cash movements in investments in associates and joint ventures Operating profit is a non-IFRS measure that is determined to present the ongoing activities of the Group in a way that reflects its operating performance. Operating profit excludes unrealised fair value gains/(losses) arising from the effect of revaluing assets and liabilities and adjustments for realised transactions outside the core ongoing business activities Fully franked NTA before application of AASB 16 Leases. NTA including AASB 16 Leases is $1.17 1H20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 10 GROUP BALANCE SHEET CONTINUED EXECUTION OF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT STRATEGY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT METRICS 1H20 FY19 Cash at bank1 $29.2m $33.6m Bank debt2 $53.5m $23.2m Peet bonds/convertible notes3 $225.0m $225.0m Gearing4 28.1% 24.6% Interest cover ratio5 2.7x 4.0x Weighted average debt maturity 2.6 years 3.1 years Debt fixed/hedged 92% 91% Weighted average cash cost of debt 7.4% 8.0% NET DEBT6 ($M) AND GEARING4 (%) 28% 25% 23% 19% 247 212 161141 FY17 FY18 FY19 1H20 FLEXIBLE AND DIVERSE The Group has a flexible and diverse funding profile Long term debt maturity profile including Corporate Bonds Notes: BALANCE SHEET Balance sheet remains strong: Total net debt 6 of $247m, including corporate bonds

of $247m, including corporate bonds Gearing 4 of 28.1% - within target range STRATEGY Implementing Built Form strategy to improve and diversify portfolio: • Inventory build up of medium density product Inventory capital to be recycled from FY21 Includes cash at bank of syndicates consolidated under AASB10 Includes bank debt of syndicates consolidated under AASB10 Excluding transaction costs (Total interest bearing liabilities (including land vendor liabilities) less cash) / (Total assets less cash, less intangible assets) 12 month rolling EBIT / Total interest cost (including capitalised interest). Excludes syndicates consolidated under AASB10 Net of transaction costs 1H20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 11 GROUP CASH FLOW SUMMARY OPERATING CASH FLOW IMPACTED BY LOWER SETTLEMENT VOLUMES IN 1H20 CASH FLOWS RELATED TO OPERATING ACTIVITIES 1H20 1H19 $M $M Receipts from customers 90.8 120.7 Revenue lower due to lower land settlements and development settlement mix Payments for development and infrastructure (62.0) (54.4) • Includes construction of medium density townhouses and low rise apartments totalling $29.5m during 1H20 Payments to suppliers and employees (27.3) (40.6) • Increased capital to be deployed during FY20 into development and Borrowing costs (10.7) (6.9) construction of Medium Density products • Substantial capital from Medium Density products expected to be recycled as Distributions and dividends from associates and joint ventures 1.0 5.3 settlements commence from FY21 Net taxes paid (5.2) (9.0) Distributions from funds and joint ventures impacted by lower settlements Operating cash flow before acquisitions (13.4) 15.1 Secured three new development sites on attractive terms Payments for land acquisitions - Term payments - (10.6) Payments for land acquisitions - Land & Medium Density Sites (11.3) (14.8) Net operating cash flow (24.7) (10.3) 1H20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 12 OPERATING PERFORMANCE 1H20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 13 GROUP OPERATING PERFORMANCE 1H20 SETTLEMENT VOLUMES AND GROUP PROFITABILITY IMPACTED BY LOWER SALES VOLUMES IN FY19 8% 18% 28% 11% EBITDA1,2 EBITDA1,2 COMPOSITION BY 40% COMPOSITION BY GEOGRAPHY (%) BUSINESS TYPE (%) Development 18% VIC QLD Funds Management WA JVs NSW/ACT SA 32% 45% Contribution from eastern states' projects represented 82% of EBITDA 1,2

Contribution driven by low cost VIC Development projects VIC and QLD to benefit most from an improvement in lending conditions

Approximately 65% of entire land bank is currently in development

c.80% of the land bank expected to be in development by FY22

FM/JV business provided solid capital-lite earnings base representing c.60% of Group EBITDA 1,2

capital-lite earnings base representing c.60% of Group EBITDA Continued focus on overhead management and other operational efficiencies

Targeting 5% overhead cost reduction in FY20

Notes: Notes: 1 EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure that includes effects of non-cash movements in investments in associates and joint ventures 2 1 EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure that includes effects of non-cash movements in investments in associates and joint ventures Pre-overheads Pre-overheads 2 1H20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 14 GROUP SALES AND SETTLEMENT ACTIVITY MARKET IMPROVEMENT DRIVING SALES PERFORMANCE 14% 23% SALES1 5% COMPOSITION BY 19% GEOGRAPHY (LOTS) SETTLEMENTS1 28% VIC COMPOSITION BY QLD 5% WA GEOGRAPHY (LOTS) NSW/ACT 28% SA VIC QLD 30% WA NSW/ACT SA 29% 19% Notes: Notes: 1 EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure that includes effects of non-cash movements in investments in associates and joint ventures 1 Includes equivalent lots 2 Pre-overheads Group sales 1 for 1H20 of 1,012 lots - up 5%

for 1H20 of 1,012 lots - up 5% Group sales were up due to improving east coast markets and lower cancellation rates as restrictive lending conditions gradually ease Customers understanding and preparedness of lending requirements Cancellation rates are moderating towards more normalised levels

Peet expects lending conditions to further improve throughout FY20 due to:

Low interest rates Reduction in income tax rates Changes by APRA in relation to loan serviceability thresholds

Group settlements 1 of 773 lots - down 45%

of 773 lots - down 45% Settlements impacted by lower sales volumes in FY19 carrying into 1H20. Full year settlements to be impacted by lower sales activity during FY19 Timing of Development product mix

1H20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 15 IMPROVING SALES ACTIVITY UNDERPINNING OUTLOOK QUARTERLY SALES1 (LOTS) DECEMBER QUARTER SALES UP 54% ON PRIOR QUARTER Strong recovery in sales volumes, albeit off a low base Notable uptick in December quarter with sales up 54% on prior quarter

VIC and QLD seeing strongest recovery 459 505 613 382 399 Enquiry levels continue to improve along with conversion rates 283 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 New projects with expected first settlements in 2H20 and FY21 include Palmview and Strathpine in QLD;

Brabham in WA; and

Jumping Creek in ACT Notes: 1. Includes equivalent lots. FY20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 16 CONTRACTS ON HAND CONTRACTS ON HAND1 (LOTS) 2,257 1,496 1,257 FY18 FY19 1H20 CONTRACTS ON HAND REFLECT IMPROVING MARKET CONDITIONS Contracts on hand1 have increased by 19% since 30 June 2019 to 1,496 lots • Reflects gradually improving market conditions across eastern states • Restrictive lending conditions easing • Improved conversion timeframes CONTRACTS ON HAND (VALUE) $616m $336m $390m Contracts value of $390m - up 16% since 30 June 2019 Lower contracts on hand as at 30 June 2019 to impact lot settlements in FY20 The number of cancellations is moderating and is expected to improve over the balance of FY20 and to normalised levels during FY21 FY18 FY19 1H20 Notes: 1. Includes equivalent lots. FY20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 17 OUTLOOK 1H20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 18 MARKET VOLUMES AND OUTLOOK CONDITIONS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE ACROSS MOST MARKETS PEET SUMMARY VICTORIA 1H20 Solid economic growth, with significant Government investment in infrastructure

Economic outlook and population growth to underpin dwelling demand

Sales volumes improving as restrictive lending conditions ease QUEENSLAND 1H20 Strengthening population growth via interstate migration

Affordability advantage over Sydney and Melbourne

Enquiry and sales have marginally improved during 1H20 WESTERN AUSTRALIA 1H20 Despite ongoing challenges in WA, market conditions have stabilised

Sales volumes and prices generally stable during 1H20

Rental vacancy and rents improving AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY 1H20 Continued growth in employment and wages supporting a steady market

Volumes down in 1H20 primarily due to restrictive lending conditions SOUTH AUSTRALIA 1H20 Sales volumes and prices steady

Continued Government investment in defence / shipbuilding will support an increase in population

Rental vacancy and rents improving MARKET OUTLOOK VICTORIA QUEENSLAND WESTERN AUSTRALIA ACT SOUTH AUSTRALIA Volumes expected to improve through the course of FY20 and into FY21 off low base

Prices showing early signs of increases Balanced market conditions expected to continue in FY20

SEQ to benefit most from an improvement in lending conditions due to affordability Volumes expected to show modest growth in 2H20 from a low base

Current price stability expected to continue Tight supply to underpin demand in the short to medium term

Modest price growth forecast for FY21 Outlook for SA economy is continued steady growth

Volumes and price growth expected to be steady in FY20 but improve into FY21 Decelerating Maintained Modest growth Strong growth FY20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 19 NEW PROJECTS PROVIDE MEDIUM TERM EARNINGS VISIBILITY PIPELINE OF APPROXIMATELY 49,000 LOTS PROVIDING VISIBILITY OF FUTURE FY20 - FY22 NEW PROJECT RELEASE SCHEDULE EARNINGS Up to seven new land projects and six medium density townhouse sites to commence development within the next two years Approximately 86% of the lots in these projects sit within the FM/JV business

Average project duration of c.seven years providing visibility of future earnings and cash flows New projects will be fully funded from internally generated cash flows, existing debt facilities and third party capital Project State Segment Commencement of Lots1/Units Project Life Sales/Development (Years) Palmview QLD Owned FY20 441 4 University of Canberra ACT JV FY21 3,300 18 Brabham WA JV FY21 3,333 14 Medium Density - Townhouses VIC/QLD Owned FY20 - FY22 473 3 Pier Street Apartments WA JV FY21 186 3 Strathpine QLD Owned FY20 182 4 Eglinton WA Funds FY21 1,041 8 Jumping Creek NSW Owned FY21 219 3 Total 9,175 Av 7 Notes: 1 Refers to lots and/or dwellings 1H20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 20 STRONG PLATFORM FOR SUSTAINABLE GROWTH, THROUGH CYCLES TRACK RECORD OF GROWING SHAREHOLDER VALUE OVER THE LONG-TERM SCALE LAND BANK SOLID EMBEDDED MARGINS INTEGRATED PLATFORM PROVEN TRACK RECORD Strategic land bank provides long term earnings visibility

Counter-cyclical acquisition strategy has allowed the Group to capitalise on value accretive opportunities

acquisition strategy has allowed the Group to capitalise on value accretive opportunities Expect c.80% of land bank to be in production by FY22 from 65% currently

Solid embedded margins given pipeline age, location and acquisition terms achieved

Average age of land bank is 9 years

More than 90% of lot acquisitions since FY12 have been secured on capital-efficient terms

capital-efficient terms Leading national operating platform across development, marketing, acquisitions and sales

Broad product expertise across land, medium density townhouses and low rise apartments

Funds Management platform provides highly attractive capital-lite earnings representing 60% of Group EBITDA

capital-lite earnings representing 60% of Group EBITDA Proven capital partnering capability provides significant scale benefits and access to external capital

High quality management team, with significant residential and commercial property market experience

The Group has delivered an average annual earnings growth of 6% p.a in the last 4 years ending 30 June 2019 1H20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 21 STRATEGIC OUTLOOK PORTFOLIO WELL POSITIONED FOR POSITIVE MEDIUM TO LONG TERM GROWTH AND VALUE CREATION STRATEGY OUTLOOK INVEST ENHANCE EXPAND Invest in high quality land in strategic locations across country Enhance, plan, and create communities and homes targeting the low to middle market segment Expand product offering and geographic presence to appeal to wider variety of customers Selective acquisition of projects as cycles, markets and opportunities allow to restock pipeline

Focus on securing low cost projects, predominantly through funds platform

Delivery of affordable product targeted at the low and middle market segments

Accelerating production where possible and appropriate, and active management of product mix

Up to 7 new land projects and 6 Medium Density Townhouse sites to commence development within the next two years

Well-placed to deliver supply to the market as demand improves • Continue to strengthen balance sheet through MAINTAIN Maintain strong capital management - Recycling of capital from medium density pipeline - Selective deployment of development capital to reflect market conditions and outlook 1H20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 22 MARKET OUTLOOK FOCUSED ON POSITIONING FOR AN IMPROVING MARKET THROUGH A CONSERVATIVE APPROACH TO PROJECT DELIVERY AND IDENTIFYING GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES Steady employment growth, continued low interest rates, income tax cuts and significant Government infrastructure investment are supporting underlying demand

Market conditions continue to recover notwithstanding subdued consumer confidence

Cancellation rates are returning to more normalised levels, as restrictive lending conditions ease

The Group continues to have a strong focus on capital management

Selective deployment of development capital to reflect market conditions and outlook Continued focus on overhead management and other operational efficiencies

As previously indicated, the Group's lower contracts on hand going into FY20 will result in earnings being significantly weighted towards the second half of FY20

Notwithstanding the early indications of a market recovery, we continue to expect FY20 earnings to be down on FY19. However, our pipeline of projects and the underlying fundamentals of the residential property sector means that Peet is well positioned to respond to increasing demand as market conditions improve and lending conditions continue to normalise 1H20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 23 APPENDICES 1H20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 24 FM OPERATING PERFORMANCE KEY PERFORMANCE STATISTICS 1H20 1H19 VAR (%) FM sales were up due to improving east coast markets and Lot sales1 566 474 19% lower cancellation rates as restrictive lending conditions ease Lot settlements1 408 938 (56%) Reflects the impact of lower sales volumes in FY19 carrying into Revenue $10.5m $14.8m (29%) Share of net profit of equity accounted investments $1.1m $6.1m (82%) FY20 EBITDA2 $5.8m $14.4m (60%) 1H20 revenue lower due to settlement volumes impacting EBITDA2 margin 50% 69% (19%) performance fees DEC 19 JUN 19 VAR (%) Equity accounted profit impacted by lower settlement volumes Contracts on hand1 843 685 23% 10%1% 30% FM SALES 1 FM EBITDA2 27% COMPOSITION BY COMPOSITION BY GEOGRAPHY (LOTS) GEOGRAPHY (%) 30% VIC VIC QLD QLD WA SA SA 72% 30% Notes: Includes equivalent lots Includes effects of non-cash movements in investments in associates 1H20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 25 JV OPERATING PERFORMANCE KEY PERFORMANCE STATISTICS 1H20 1H19 VAR (%) Lot sales1 194 205 (5%) Lot settlements1 197 262 (25%) Revenue $19.5m $18.8m 4% Share of net profit of equity accounted investments $1.3m $2.4m (46%) EBITDA2 $5.0m $5.9m (15%) EBITDA2 margin 24% 28% (4%) DEC 19 JUNE 19 VAR (%) Contracts on hand1 358 361 (1%) Reflects the impact of lower sales volumes in FY19 carrying into FY20 Equity accounted profit impacted by lower settlement volumes 2% 3% 26% 27% 18% JV SALES1 JV EBITDA2 30% GEOGRAPHY (LOTS) COMPOSITION BY GEOGRAPHY (%) QLD QLD WA WA 14% NSW/ACT NSW/ACT SA 16% SA NT NT 28% 36% Notes: Includes equivalent lots Includes effects of non-cash movements in investments in JVs 1H20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 26 DEVELOPMENT OPERATING PERFORMANCE KEY PERFORMANCE STATISTICS 1H20 1H19 VAR (%) Lot sales1 252 285 (12%) Lot settlements1 168 217 (23%) Land only 131 193 (32%) Medium Density product 37 24 54% Revenue $56.1m $73.3m (23%) EBITDA $7.2m $21.6m (67%) EBITDA margin 13% 29% (16%) Contracts on hand1 DEC 19 JUN 19 VAR (%) 295 211 40% Lower sales reflect first phase of Aston (VIC) project developing out Reflects the impact of lower sales volumes in FY19 carrying into FY20 1H20 revenue lower due to settlement volumes and timing of product mix from Aston (VIC) Impacted by lower settlement volumes and product mix from Aston (VIC). Next stage of Aston expected to improve 2H20 EBITDA. 8% 7% 2% 23% 12% DEVELOPMENT DEVELOPMENT SETTLEMENTS1 36% EBITDA COMPOSITION COMPOSITION BY BY GEOGRAPHY (%) 31% GEOGRAPHY (LOTS) VIC VIC QLD QLD WA WA NSW/ACT SA SA 25% 56% Notes: 1 Includes equivalent lots 1H20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 27 SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT 1H20 1H19 Var $M $M (%) Funds Management 10.5 14.8 (29%) Development 56.1 73.3 (23%) Joint Venture 19.5 18.8 4% Share of net profit of equity accounted investments 2.4 8.6 (72%) Other1 2.0 1.6 25% Revenue 90.5 117.1 (23%) EBITDA 12.7 36.3 (65%) Finance costs2 (4.4) (7.0) 37% Depreciation and amortisation (1.7) (1.2) (42%) NPBT 6.6 28.1 (77%) Income tax expense (1.7) (5.1) 67% Non-controlling interest 0.2 0.1 100% NPAT3 5.1 23.1 (78%) Notes: Includes AASB10 Syndicates, unallocated and elimination entries Finance costs includes interest and finance costs expensed through cost of sales Attributable to the owners of Peet Limited 1H20 RESULTS | FEBRUARY 2020 | 28 SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET 1H20 FY19 $M $M Assets Cash and cash equivalents 29.2 33.6 Receivables 120.7 125.2 Inventories 533.6 518.7 Investments accounted for using the equity method 234.7 233.7 Other 16.2 10.9 Total assets 934.4 922.1 Liabilities Payables 53.8 65.7 Land vendor liabilities 6.4 6.4 Borrowings 275.8 245.2 Other 47.8 44.9 Total liabilities 383.8 362.2 Net assets 550.6 559.9 Book NTA per share1 $1.18 $1.20 NOTES: 1. NTA before application of AASB 16 Leases. This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future earnings and distributions that are based on information and assumptions available to Peet as at the date of this presentation. Actual results performance or achievements could be significantly different from those expressed in, or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Peet's control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in the release. The information provided in this presentation may not be suitable for your specific needs and should not be relied upon by you in substitution of you obtaining independent advice. This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future earnings and distributions that are based on information and assumptions available to Peet as at the date of this presentation. Actual results performance or achievements could be significantly different from those expressed in, or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Peet's control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in the release. The information provided in this presentation may not be suitable for your specific needs and should not be relied upon by you in substitution of you obtaining independent advice. Attachments Original document

