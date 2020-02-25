Peet : 26 February 2020 - Confirmation of Release - PPC - Appendix 4D and Financials for 1H20

Log in
02/25/2020 | 08:13pm EST

Peet Limited

ABN 56 008 665 834

Appendix 4D and Consolidated Financial Statements

for the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Appendix 4D

Results for announcement to the market

1

Results commentary

2

Half-year financial report

Directors' report

6

Auditor's independence declaration

8

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

9

Consolidated balance sheet

10

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

11

Consolidated statement of cash flows

12

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

13

Directors' declaration

21

Independent auditor review report to the members

22

Results for announcement to the market

Entity:

Peet Limited and its controlled entities

Reporting Period:

31 December 2019

Previous Corresponding Period:

31 December 2018

$'million

Revenue

Statutory profit after tax attributable to owners of Peet Limited

Basic and diluted earnings per share (cents)

Down

Down

Down

19.2%

to

$87.7

77.9%

to

$5.1

77.8%

to

1.05c

Dividends

Cents per security

% Franked per security

Current Year

Interim dividend 2020

0.5

Fully franked

Previous Year

Final dividend 2019

3.0

Fully franked

Interim dividend 2019

2.0

Fully franked

PAGE 1

Results Commentary

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Results Commentary

Key Results1

  • Operating profit2 and statutory profit3 after tax of $5.1 million, down 78%
  • Earnings per share of 1.05 cents, down 78%
  • 1,012 lots4 sold, up 5% on 1H19 and 52% on 2H19
  • 773 lots4 settled, down 45%
  • 1,496 contracts on hand4 as at 31 December 2019, up 19% since 30 June 2019
  • Gearing5 of 28.1%
  • Fully franked interim dividend of 0.5 cents per share

Financial commentary

The Peet Group achieved an operating profit2 and statutory profit3 after tax of $5.1 million for the half-year ended 31 December 2019, which represents a decrease of 78% compared with the previous corresponding period, on the back of reduced settlements and in line with expectations.

The performance has resulted in earnings per share of 1.05 cents, representing a decrease of 78% compared with the previous corresponding period.

While there are signs of recovery in residential housing demand, it will take time to reflect in the Group's financial results. As previously announced to the market, the Group's lower contracts on hand as at 30 June 2019 will impact lot settlements in FY20 and result in FY20 earnings being significantly weighted towards the second half of the year.

Operational commentary

The Group achieved sales of 1,012 lots4 (up 5% on the corresponding period) and settlements of 773 lots4 (down 45%) during 1H20. Pleasingly, the number of lots4 sold during 1H20 was 52% higher than the second half of FY19.

The uplift in sales has followed a period of increasing enquiries and improvement in conversions, generally being driven by improved market conditions across the Group's east coast markets and early signs that access to credit is improving for owner occupiers and investors. The WA market remains challenging, however we are seeing early signs of modest sales volume growth, albeit off a low base, as we move into the second half of FY20.

At 31 December 2019, there were 1,496 contracts on hand4, with a gross value of $390.2 million, compared with 1,257 contracts on hand4 as at 30 June 2019, with a gross value of $335.5 million. This 19% increase in the number of contracts on hand, and 16% increase in their value, provides some positive momentum as the Group moves into the second half of the year.

1 Comparative period is half year ended 31 December 2018 unless stated otherwise. The non-IFRS measures have not been audited.

2 Operating profit is a non-IFRS measure that is determined to present the ongoing activities of the Group in a way that reflects its operating performance. Operating profit excludes unrealised fair value gains/(losses) arising from the effect of revaluing assets and liabilities and adjustments for realised transactions outside the core ongoing business activities.

3 Statutory profit after tax means net profit measured in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, attributable to the owners of Peet Limited.

4 Includes equivalent lots.

5 Calculated as (Total interest-bearing liabilities (including land vendor liabilities) less cash) / (Total assets less cash, less intangible assets).

PAGE 2

Results Commentary

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Funds Management projects

The Group's Funds Management business was impacted by lower settlements in Victoria and Queensland resulting in lower performance fees and share of net profits, offsetting the impact of higher project management and selling fees on the back of increased sales.

  • 566 lots6 sold for a gross value of $126.0 million, compared with 474 lots6 ($103.9 million) in 1H19.
  • 408 lots6 settled for a gross value of $94.1 million, compared with 938 lots6 ($220.8 million) in 1H19.
  • 843 contracts on hand6 as at 31 December 2019 with a total value of $181.0 million.
  • EBITDA7 of $5.8 million compared with $14.4 million in the previous corresponding period.
  • EBITDA7 margin of 50%, compared with 69% in the previous corresponding period.

As at 31 December 2019, approximately 54% of the Group's landbank comprised Funds Management projects.

Development projects

1H20 revenue and EBITDA were significantly lower than the previous corresponding period, on the back of lower settlements. The EBITDA margin was also significantly lower than the previous corresponding period due to the mix of product settling in the first half of the year, with timing of settlements from the latest stage of development at the Company's Aston (VIC) project pushed into the second half of the year. The settlement of these lots is expected to improve the full-year EBITDA margin from Development projects.

As at 31 December 2019, approximately 24% of the Group's landbank comprised Development projects.

  • 252 lots6 sold for a gross value of $67.0 million, compared with 285 lots6 ($39.2 million) in 1H19.
  • 168 lots6 settled for a gross value of $41.6 million, compared with 217 lots6 ($68.8 million) in 1H19.
  • 295 contracts on hand6 as at 31 December 2019, with a total value of $81.4 million.
  • EBITDA7 of $7.2 million compared with $21.6 million in the previous corresponding period.
  • EBITDA7 margin of 13%, compared with 29% in the previous corresponding period.

Joint Ventures

As at 31 December, approximately 22% of the Group's landbank comprised Joint Venture projects, with major projects located in QLD, NSW, WA and SA and during the 1H20 contributed approximately 28% of the Group's EBITDA7. The number of settlements were down compared to the previous corresponding period on the back of restrictive lending conditions and moderating east coast markets during FY19.

  • 194 lots6 sold for a gross value of $40.9 million, compared with 205 lots6 ($43.8 million) in 1H19.
  • 197 lots6 settled for a gross value of $43.6 million, compared with 262 lots6 ($57.5 million) in 1H19.
  • 358 contracts on hand6 as at 31 December 2019 with a total value of $127.8 million.
  • EBITDA7 of $5.0 million compared with $5.9 million in the previous corresponding period.
  • EBITDA7 margin of 24% compared with 28% in the previous corresponding period.

6 Includes equivalent lots.

7 EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure that includes effects of non-cash movements in investments in associates and joint ventures.

PAGE 3

Results Commentary

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Land portfolio metrics

1H20

1H19

Change

Up/(down)

Lot sales8

1,012

964

5%

Lot settlements8

773

1,417

(45%)

Contracts on hand8

Number

1,496

1,257

(comparison as at 30 June 2019)

Value

$390.2m

$335.5m

Capital management

The Group continues to apply a prudent focus on capital management and as at 31 December 2019, the Group's gearing9 was 28.1%, compared to 24.6% at 30 June 2019. Gearing remains within the Group's target range of 20% to 30% and is expected to trend lower during 1H21.

At the end of the period, the Group had net interest-bearing debt (including Peet Bonds) of $246.7 million, compared with $211.6 million at 30 June 2019. Approximately 92% of the Group's interest-bearing debt was hedged as at 31 December 2019, compared with 91% at 30 June 2019.

The first half of the year saw significant investment in the creation of medium density product in the improving Victoria and Queensland markets, with this expected to continue in the second half of FY20. Substantial settlements and the recycling of capital from medium density projects are expected to commence in FY21.

Peet enters 2H20 with cash and debt facility headroom of approximately $126.2 million as at 31 December 2019 and a weighted average debt maturity of two and half years.

The Group continues to take a cautious view into 2H20 and continues to apply a disciplined and conservative approach to the deployment of capital. The Group has the capacity to accelerate delivery of product into improving markets.

During 1H20 Peet Limited extended its on-market share buy-back of up to 5% of its issued ordinary shares. As at 31 December 2019, the Company had acquired 6.7 million of its ordinary shares, representing approximately 27% of the total shares to be acquired.

Dividend payments

Subsequent to 31 December 2019, the Directors have declared an interim dividend of 0.5 cents per share, fully franked, in respect of the year ending 30 June 2020. This dividend is in line with Peet's dividend pay-out policy of 50% and compares to a 2 cents per share, fully franked, interim dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019. The dividend is to be paid on Thursday, 9 April 2020, with a record date of Friday, 20 March 2020.

The Dividend Reinvestment Plan remains deactivated.

8 Includes equivalent lots.

9 Calculated as (Total interest-bearing liabilities (including land vendor liabilities) less cash) / (Total assets less cash, less intangible assets).

PAGE 4

Results Commentary

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Group strategy

The Group continues to deliver against its strategy and is well positioned for positive medium to long term growth and value creation.

The Group will continue to focus on:

  • investing in high quality land in strategic locations across Australia;
  • enhancing, planning and creating communities and homes targeting the low to middle market segment;
  • expanding product offerings and geographic presence to appeal to a wider variety of customers; and
  • maintaining strong capital management.

Outlook

While broader market fundamentals such as continuing low interest rates, east-coast population growth, low unemployment and high investment in infrastructure by Government are positive factors, market conditions remain varied across the country. The east coast is generally improving while the west coast remains challenging, although we are seeing signs of stabilisation. Restrictive lending conditions are easing, however, consumer confidence remains low and wages growth remains modest.

Notwithstanding the early indications of a market recovery, we continue to expect FY20 earnings to be down on FY19. However, our pipeline of projects and the underlying fundamentals of the residential property sector means that Peet is well positioned to respond to increasing demand as market conditions improve and lending conditions continue to normalise.

Brendan Gore

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

25 February 2020

PAGE 5

Auditors Independence Declaration

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Directors report

Your Directors present their report on the Consolidated Entity consisting of Peet Limited and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2019.

Directors

The following persons were Directors of Peet Limited during the half-year and up to the date of this report: Tony Lennon (Chairman)

Brendan Gore

Anthony Lennon Trevor Allen Vicki Krause Robert McKinnon

Review of operations

Net profit after tax for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 attributable to owners of Peet Limited was $5.1 million (2018: $23.1 million). The review of operations for the Group for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 and the results of those operations are covered in the Results Commentary section on pages 2 to 5.

Auditor's independence declaration

A copy of the auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out on page 8.

On 19 February 2019, the Board granted approval under section 324DAA of the Corporations Act 2001 for Mr Geoff Lotter to continue as lead auditor, to play a significant role in the audit of the company for two additional successive financial years, being the financial year ending 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2021. The approval was granted in accordance with a recommendation from the Audit and Risk Management Committee which was satisfied the approval:

  • is consistent with maintaining the quality of the audit provided to the company; and
  • would not give rise to a conflict of interest situation (as defined in section 324CD of the Corporations Act 2001).

Reasons supporting this decision include:

  • the benefits associated with the continued retention of knowledge regarding key audit matters and significant judgements, in light of the changes in residential property markets and bank lending policies;
  • the Audit and Risk Management Committee has been satisfied with the quality of Ernst & Young and Mr Lotter's work as auditor; and
  • the Audit and Risk Management Committee is satisfied with the introduction of a new engagement quality review partner on the completion of the 30 June 2019 audit.

The company maintains, and will continue to maintain, robust auditor independence policies and controls to ensure the independence of the auditor is maintained. A copy of the Board resolution granting approval was lodged with ASIC in accordance with section 324DAC of the Corporations Act 2001.

PAGE 6

Auditors Independence Declaration

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Rounding of amounts

The Company is of a kind referred to in ASIC Corporations Instrument 2016/91, issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, relating to the "rounding off" of amounts in the directors' report and financial report. Amounts in the directors 'report and financial report have been rounded off to the nearest thousand dollars in accordance with that legislative instrument.

Signed for, and on behalf of the Board in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors.

Brendan Gore

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

25 February 2020

PAGE 7

Ernst & Young

Tel: +61 8 9429 2222

11 Mounts Bay Road

Fax: +61 8 9429 2436

Perth WA 6000 Australia

ey.com/au

GPO Box M939 Perth WA 6843

Auditor's independence declaration to the directors of Peet Limited

As lead auditor for the review of the half-year financial report of Peet Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2019, I declare to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been:

  1. no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and
  2. no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review. This declaration is in respect of Peet Limited and the entities it controlled during the financial period.

Ernst & Young

  1. Lotter Partner
    25 February 2020

PAGE 8

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

GL:JG:PEET:005

Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

December

December

2019

2018

Notes

$'000

$'000

Revenue

4

87,723

108,509

Expenses

5

(81,527)

(85,944)

Finance costs (net of capitalised borrowing costs)

5

(2,349)

(3,015)

Share of net profit of associates and joint ventures

2,769

8,622

Profit before income tax

6,616

28,172

Income tax expense

6

(1,715)

(5,128)

Profit for the period

4,901

23,044

Attributable to:

Owners of Peet Limited

5,059

23,109

Non-controlling interests

(158)

(65)

4,901

23,044

Other comprehensive income

Items that may subsequently be reclassified to profit or loss:

Realised losses on cash flow hedges transferred to profit or loss

532

617

Unrealised losses on cash flow hedges

(146)

(729)

Income tax relating to components of other comprehensive income

(116)

34

Other comprehensive income/(losses) for the period, net of tax

270

(78)

Total comprehensive income for the period

5,171

22,966

Attributable to:

Owners of Peet Limited

5,329

23,031

Non-controlling interests

(158)

(65)

5,171

22,966

Earnings per share for profit attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the Company

Notes Cents Cents

Basic and diluted earnings per share

7

1.05

4.74

The above consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

PAGE 9

Consolidated Balance Sheet

As at 31 December 2019

December

June

2019

2019

Notes

$'000

$'000

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

29,160

33,606

Receivables

16,615

18,999

Contract assets

4,769

6,234

Inventories

115,546

105,750

Total current assets

166,090

164,589

Non-current assets

Receivables

92,872

95,970

Contract assets

6,396

4,037

Inventories

418,007

412,919

Investments accounted for using the equity method

234,748

233,668

Property, plant and equipment

5,084

5,237

Right-of-use assets

2

5,859

-

Intangible assets

5,249

5,704

Total non-current assets

768,215

757,535

Total assets

934,305

922,124

Current liabilities

Payables

53,846

65,715

Land vendor liabilities

6,350

6,350

Borrowings

8

23,481

5,083

Lease liabilities

2

1,517

-

Derivative financial instruments

-

221

Current tax liabilities

2,523

8,915

Provisions

5,346

6,047

Total current liabilities

93,063

92,331

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

8

252,347

240,103

Lease liabilities

2

6,347

-

Derivative financial instruments

4,534

5,310

Deferred tax liabilities

27,270

24,213

Provisions

268

216

Total non-current liabilities

290,766

269,842

Total liabilities

383,829

362,173

Net assets

550,476

559,951

Equity

Contributed equity

9

378,916

378,916

Reserves

(4,928)

(5,051)

Retained profits

159,282

168,722

Capital and reserves attributable to owners of Peet Limited

533,270

542,587

Non-controlling interests

17,206

17,364

Total equity

550,476

559,951

The above consolidated balance sheet should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

PAGE 10

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Retained

Non-

Total

Contributed

controlling

equity

Reserves

profits

Total

interests

equity

Notes

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Balance at 1 July 2018 as

385,955

3,397

150,871

540,223

11,220

551,443

previously stated

Effect of adoption of new

-

-

(2,508)

(2,508)

-

(2,508)

accounting standards

Balance at 1 July 2018

385,955

3,397

148,363

537,715

11,220

548,935

(restated)

Profit for the period

-

-

23,109

23,109

(65)

23,044

Other comprehensive income

-

(78)

-

(78)

-

(78)

Total comprehensive income

-

(78)

23,109

23,031

(65)

22,966

for the period

Dividends paid

-

-

(14,699)

(14,699)

-

(14,699)

Share buyback, including

(6,795)

-

-

(6,795)

-

(6,795)

transaction costs

Vesting of performance rights

-

(2,085)

-

(2,085)

-

(2,085)

Share based payments

-

896

-

896

-

896

Balance at 31 December 2018

379,160

2,130

156,773

538,063

11,155

549,218

Balance at 1 July 2019

378,916

(5,051)

168,722

542,587

17,364

559,951

Profit for the period

-

-

5,059

5,059

(158)

4,901

Other comprehensive income

-

270

-

270

-

270

Total comprehensive income

-

270

5,059

5,329

(158)

5,171

for the period

Dividends paid

11

-

-

(14,499)

(14,499)

-

(14,499)

Vesting of performance rights

-

(647)

-

(647)

-

(647)

Share based payments

-

500

-

500

-

500

Balance at 31 December 2019

378,916

(4,928)

159,282

533,270

17,206

550,476

The above consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

PAGE 11

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

December

December

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Receipts from customers (inclusive of GST)

90,758

120,666

Payments to suppliers and employees (inclusive of GST)

(89,282)

(94,934)

Payments for purchase of land

(11,340)

(25,425)

Interest and other finance costs paid

(10,719)

(7,145)

Distributions and dividends received from associates and joint ventures

984

5,275

Interest received

34

285

Income tax paid

(5,166)

(9,017)

Net cash outflow from operating activities

(24,731)

(10,295)

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments for property, plant and equipment

(407)

(1,150)

Payments for investment in associates and JVs

-

(4,782)

Proceeds from capital returns from associates and JVs

705

567

Loans to associates and JVs

(3,010)

(13,400)

Repayment of loans by associates and JVs

7,345

1,000

Net cash inflow/(outflow) from investing activities

4,633

(17,765)

Cash flows from financing activities

Dividends paid

(14,499)

(14,699)

Proceeds from borrowings

30,151

20,823

Share buyback (including transaction costs)

-

(6,795)

Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities

15,652

(671)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(4,446)

(28,731)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

33,606

76,749

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

29,160

48,018

The above consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

PAGE 12

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

1. Basis of preparation of consolidated financial statements

The general purpose condensed financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 is for the Consolidated Entity consisting of Peet Limited and its subsidiaries ("Group"). Peet Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Its registered office and principal place of business is: Level 7, 200 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000. The financial report was authorised for issue by the Directors on 25 February 2020. The financial report has been prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Act 2001.

These half-year financial statements do not include all the notes of the type normally included in annual financial statements. Accordingly, these statements are to be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019 and any public announcements made by Peet Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

2. New standards, interpretations and amendments adopted by the Group

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the condensed financial report are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019, except for the adoption of new standards effective as at 1 July 2019. The Group has early adopted AASB 2019-3 Amendments to Australian Accounting Standards - Interest Rate Benchmark Reform which has not had a material impact on adoption. Other than that, the Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.

The Group applies, for the first time, AASB 16 Leases ("AASB 16"). The nature and effect of these changes are disclosed below.

Several other amendments and interpretations apply for the first time on 1 July 2019, but do not have impact on the condensed financial report of the Group.

AASB 16

AASB 16 replaces AASB 117 Leases ("AASB 117") for reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019. The standard sets out the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases and requires lessees to account for all leases under a single on-balance sheet model. Under AASB 16, both finance leases and operating leases are required to recognise a right-of-use asset and the related lease liability at commencement of the lease, with subsequent recognition of depreciation for the right-of-use asset and interest expense in respect of the lease liability. The operating lease accounting treatment under AASB 117 for lessees is no longer available, except for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets.

The Group adopted AASB 16 as of 1 July 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, the Group has not restated comparative information which continues to be reported under AASB 117. The adjustments arising from the new leasing rules are therefore recognised in the opening balance sheet on 1 July 2019.

(a) The Group's leasing activities and how they are accounted for

The Group leases office spaces across Australia, with lease conditions individually negotiated. Rental periods are fixed for up to ten years with renewal options. Previously, these office leases were classified as operating leases under AASB 117, and the full rental charges were recognised in profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease (net of any lease incentive amortisation).

On adoption of AASB 16, the Group recognised a lease liability and a right-of-use asset for each contract that has a remaining lease term of more than 12 months on the date of initial application of 1 July 2019. Under the modified retrospective approach, the lease liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the Group's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 July 2019, which was 6.75%. The associated right-of-use assets were measured at an amount equal to the lease liability adjusted by any residual lease incentive liability balance immediately before the application date, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard.

Subsequently, the interest on the lease liability is recognised in profit or loss over the remaining lease term. The associated right-of-use assets are depreciated over the remaining lease term on a straight-line basis.

PAGE 13

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

(b) Impact of adopting AASB 16

The impact to balance sheet line items as at 1 July 2019 (increase/(decrease)) and 31 December 2019 is shown below:

1 July 2019

31 December 2019

($'000)

($'000)

Assets:

Right-of-use assets (office space)

6,529

5,859

Total Assets:

6,529

5,859

Liabilities

Payables

(2,028)

Lease liability (current)

1,430

1,517

Lease liability (non-current)

7,127

6,347

Total Liabilities

6,529

7,864

The net impact on the statement of profit or loss (increase/(decrease)) for the six months ended 31 December 2019 is shown below:

December 2019

($'000)

Expenses (Depreciation)

670

Expenses (Rent expense)

(848)

Finance costs

279

Profit before income tax

101

Income tax expense

(30)

Profit for the period

71

The impact on the statement of cash flows (increase/(decrease)) for the six months ended 31 December 2019 is shown below:

December 2019

($'000)

Payments to suppliers and employees

973

Interest and other finance costs paid

(279)

Net cash flows from operating activities

694

Repayment of borrowings

(694)

Net cash flows from financing activities

(694)

There is no material impact on basic and diluted earnings per share.

(c) Judgement in determining the lease term

AASB 16 defines lease term to be the non-cancellable lease period of the lease, together with optional extension periods where the lessee is reasonably certain to extend, or optional termination periods if the lessee is reasonably certain not to exercise the option. As the Group's current office leases (except the exempted short-term leases) have non-cancellable lease periods ending in four to six years, the Group is not certain if the extensions will occur. Therefore, the Group has not included the optional extension periods of all leases in measuring lease liabilities and right-of-use assets.

PAGE 14

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

(d) Practical expedients applied

In applying AASB 16 for the first time, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard:

  • the use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics,
  • recognising the lease payments associated with short-term leases (leases with a remaining lease term of 12 months or less as at 1 July 2019) and low value leases as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term, and
  • relying on the assessment made previously under AASB 117 whether a contract is, or contains, a lease for contracts entered into before the transition date without reassessing at the date of the initial application.
  1. New accounting policy

The Group's new accounting policy for leases is detailed below:

For leases with a lease term greater than 12 months, right-of-use assets and associated lease liabilities are recognised at the commencement of the lease.

Right-of-use assets are measured at cost initially and then depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis. The cost of right-of-use assets includes the amount of lease liabilities recognised, initial direct costs incurred, and lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received. Right-of-use assets are subject to impairment.

The lease liability is initially measured at net present value of future lease payments using the Group's incremental borrowing rate. The lease payments include fixed payments less any lease incentives receivable and variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate. The lease payments are allocated between repayment of lease liability and interest expense (charged to profit or loss over the lease period). In addition, the carrying amount of lease liabilities is remeasured if there is a modification or a change in the lease term.

For short-term leases and leases of low-value assets, lease payments are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense in profit or loss. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 month or less. Low-value assets are generally small office equipment.

3. Segment information

Operating segments are reported in a manner that is consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision maker. The chief operating decision maker has been identified as the executive management group.

The executive management group assesses the performance of the operating segments based on multiple measures including EBITDA10, EBIT11 and profit after tax.

The share of profits from associates and joint ventures is included as segment revenue as it is treated a revenue of internal reporting purposes.

The Group operates only in Australia.

The executive management group considers the business to have the following three reportable business segments:

(a) Funds management

Peet enters into asset and funds management agreements with external capital providers. Peet and/or the external capital provider commit equity funds towards the acquisition of land and this is generally supplemented with debt funds either at the time of acquisition or during the development phase of a project. The Group derives fees from underwriting, capital raising and asset identification services. Ongoing project related fees (mainly project

  1. EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest (including interest and finance charges amortised through cost of sales) Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation.
  2. EBIT: Earnings Before Interest (including interest and finance charges amortised through cost of sales) and Tax.

PAGE 15

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

management and selling fees as well as performance fees) are then derived by the Group for the duration of a project.

(b) Company owned projects

The Group acquires parcels of land in Australia, primarily for residential development purposes. Certain land holdings will also produce non-residential blocks of land.

(c) Joint arrangements

Joint arrangements are entered into with government, statutory authorities and private landowners. The form of these arrangements can vary from project to project but generally involves Peet undertaking the development of land on behalf of the landowner or in conjunction with the co-owner. The Group is typically entitled to ongoing fees for management of the development project and also a share of the profits.

Inter-segment eliminations and other unallocated

Segment revenue, expenses and results include transfers between segments. Such transfers are based on an arm's length basis and are eliminated on consolidation.

The adoption of AASB 10 Consolidated Financial Statements from 1 July 2013, resulted in certain property syndicates being consolidated. These entities, however, continue to be managed and reported to the executive management group as part of the funds management business segment. Adjustments are included in "Inter-Segment Eliminations and Other Unallocated" to reconcile reportable business segment information to the Group's consolidated statement of profit or loss.

PAGE 16

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Inter-segment

Funds management

Company owned

eliminations and other

projects

Joint arrangements

unallocated

Consolidated

December

December

December

December

December

December

December

December

December

December

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Sales to external customers

10,300

10,987

55,075

73,190

19,367

18,647

1,576

1,461

86,318

104,285

Other revenue

197

3,788

1,028

103

159

156

21

177

1,405

4,224

Share of net profit of associates and JVs

1,136

6,076

-

-

1,298

2,418

335

128

2,769

8,622

Total

11,633

20,851

56,103

73,293

20,824

21,221

1,932

1,766

90,492

117,131

Corporate overheads

(5,287)

(5,845)

(5,287)

(5,845)

EBITDA

5,763

14,366

7,207

21,596

5,030

5,942

(5,267)

(5,645)

12,733

36,259

Depreciation and amortisation

(25)

(50)

(132)

(77)

(92)

(155)

(1,434)

(918)

(1,683)

(1,200)

EBIT

5,738

14,316

7,075

21,519

4,938

5,787

(6,701)

(6,563)

11,050

35,059

Financing costs (includes interest and finance costs expensed through cost of sales)

Profit before income tax

Income tax expense

(4,434) (6,887)

6,616 28,172

(1,715) (5,128)

Profit for the period

4,901

23,044

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

158

65

Profit attributable to owners of Peet Limited

5,059

23,109

PAGE 17

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

4. Revenue

December

December

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Revenue from contracts with

customers

-

Sale of land and built

69,989

90,355

form

-

Project management

16,329

13,930

and selling services

Other revenue

1,405

4,224

87,723

108,509

5. Profit before income tax

December

December

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Profit before income tax includes the following specific expenses:

Expenses

Land and development cost

47,782

48,550

6. Income tax

December

December

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Major components of tax expense

Current tax

-

6,241

Deferred tax

1,678

(1,113)

1,678

5,128

Adjustments for prior

37

-

period

1,715

5,128

Numerical reconciliation of income tax expense to prima facie tax payable

Profit before income tax

6,616

28,172

expense

Tax at Australian tax rate

1,985

8,452

of 30% (2018: 30%)

Tax effect of amounts which are not assessable/deductible

Amortised interest and finance

2,085

3,872

expense

Total land and development cost

49,867

52,422

Depreciation

-

Right-of-use assets

670

-

-

Other assets

467

647

Amortisation

546

553

Total depreciation and

1,683

1,200

amortisation

Share of net profit of associates

Employee benefits Franking rebate Other

Under/(over) provision in prior years

  1. (1,036)
  1. (357)
  1. (1,189)

190 (742)

37-

1,715 5,128

Employee benefits expense

14,363

15,660

Project management, selling and

8,859

7,804

other operating costs

Other expenses

6,755

8,858

Total other expenses

29,977

32,322

Total expenses

81,527

85,944

Finance costs

Interest and finance charges

-

Bank borrowings

2,457

4,142

-

Lease liabilities

279

-

Interest on bonds

8,186

5,673

Amount capitalised

(8,573)

(6,800)

Total finance costs

2,349

3,015

7. Earnings per share

December

December

2019

2018

Profit attributable to

the

5,059

23,109

ordinary equity holders

of

the Company ($'000)

Weighted average number

483,300,489

487,887,999

of ordinary shares used as

the denominator in

calculating basic earnings

per share

Basic and diluted earnings

1.05

4.74

per share (cents)

There are 1,200,000 options excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings per share as they are anti-dilutive. They could potentially dilute basic earnings per share in the future.

PAGE 18

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

8. Borrowings

December 2019

June 2019

Facility

Utilised

Facility

Utilised

Amount

Amount2

Amount

Amount2

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Bank loans1

180,750

53,481

179,000

23,187

Face

Carrying

Face

Carrying

value

amount3

value

amount3

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Peet bonds

Series 1,

100,000

99,240

100,000

99,030

Tranche 1

Series 2,

50,000

49,414

50,000

49,348

Tranche 1

Peet notes

75,000

73,693

75,000

73,621

225,000

222,347

225,000

221,999

  1. Secured
  2. Excludes bank guarantees. Refer note 10 for bank guarantees information.
  3. Net of transaction costs.

The borrowings are disclosed as follows in the balance sheet:

December

June

2019

2019

$'000

$'000

Borrowings - Current

23,481

5,083

Borrowings - Non-current

252,347

240,103

Total borrowings

275,828

245,186

Cash and cash equivalents

(29,160)

(33,606)

Net debt

246,668

211,580

9. Contributed equity

10. Contingencies and commitments

Contingencies

December

June

2019

2019

$'000

$'000

Bank guarantees outstanding

17,589

21,128

Insurance bonds outstanding

20,109

20,526

37,698

41,654

The Directors are not aware of any circumstances or information, which would lead them to believe that these contingent liabilities will eventuate and consequently no provisions are included in the accounts in respect of these matters.

Commitments

At 31 December 2019, the Group had commitments of $32.5 million (30 June 2019: $34.0 million) to purchase lots from associates and joint ventures, at arms-length, to be on-sold to third party buyers through the Group's Peet Complete program.

11. Dividends

Dividends paid

The Directors declared a final fully franked dividend of 3.00 cents per share in respect of the year ended 30 June 2019. The dividend of $14.5 million was paid on 7 October 2019.

Dividends not recognised at period end

Subsequent to 31 December 2019, the Directors have declared an interim dividend of 0.5 cents per share fully franked in respect of the year ending 30 June 2020. The dividend is to be paid on Thursday, 9 April 2019, with a record date of Friday, 20 March 2019.

The number of ordinary shares on issue and contributed equity at 31 December 2019 is 483,300,489 shares and $378.9 million (30 June 2019: 483,300,489 shares and $378.9 million), respectively.

PAGE 19

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

12. Fair value measurements

Disclosure

Measurement

Except for the Peet bonds, the carrying value of financial

The Group, upon adoption of AASB 9 Financial Instruments,

assets and liabilities is

considered to

approximate

fair

values.

have reclassified certain loans to associates and joint

ventures from loans and receivables carried at amortised cost

The

quoted market

value (on

ASX) as

at

to financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss.

31 December 2019 of a Peet bond Series 1, Tranche 1 was

The fair values of these financial assets have been estimated

$103.51 and of a Peet bond Series 2, Tranche 1 was

using discounted cashflows with significant unobservable

$103.45.

inputs at each reporting date. (level 3 of the fair value

hierarchy).

The fair value of Peet Notes as at 31 December 2019 was

At 31 December 2019, the carrying amount and fair value of

$1,035.00 per note.

these loans to associates and joint ventures was $35.8 million

At 31 December 2019, the carrying value of Peet bonds and

and $57.2 million, respectively.

notes was $222.3 million (fair value $232.8 million).

The Group measures its derivative financial liabilities at fair

13.

Events after the end of the reporting period

value at each reporting date. These derivatives are measured

using significant observable inputs (level 2 of the fair value

hierarchy). The fair value at 31 December 2019 was $4.5

No matters or circumstances have arisen since the end of

million (30 June 2019: $5.5 million).

the half-year, which have significantly affected or may

There have been no transfers between levels during the

significantly affect the operations of the Group, the results

of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Group in

period.

subsequent financial years.

PAGE 20

Directors' Declaration

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Directors' declaration

In the Directors' opinion:

  1. the financial statements and notes set out on pages 9 to 20 are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including:
    1. complying with AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting, the Corporations Regulations 2001 and other mandatory professional reporting requirements; and
    2. giving a true and fair view of the consolidated entity's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date; and
  3. there are reasonable grounds to believe that Peet Limited will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.

This declaration is made in accordance with a resolution of the Directors.

BRENDAN GORE

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 25 February 2020

PAGE 21

Ernst & Young

Tel: +61 8 9429 2222

11 Mounts Bay Road

Fax: +61 8 9429 2436

Perth WA 6000 Australia

ey.com/au

GPO Box M939 Perth WA 6843

Independent auditor's review report to the members of Peet Limited and its controlled entities

Report on the half-year financial report

Conclusion

We have reviewed the accompanying half-year financial report of Peet Limited (the Company) and its controlled entities (collectively the Group), which comprises the consolidated balance sheet as at 31 December 2019, the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the half-year ended on that date, notes comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, and the directors' declaration.

Based on our review, which is not an audit, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the half-year financial report of the Group is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including:

  1. giving a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2019 and of its consolidated financial performance for the half-year ended on that date; and
  2. complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001.

Directors' responsibility for the half-year financial report

The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation of the half-year financial report that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001 and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the half-year financial report that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's responsibility

Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the half-year financial report based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with Auditing Standard on Review Engagements ASRE 2410 Review of a Financial Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, in order to state whether, on the basis of the procedures described, anything has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the half-year financial report is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including: giving a true and fair view of the Group's consolidated financial position as at 31 December 2019 and its consolidated financial performance for the half-year ended on that date; and complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001. As the auditor of the Group, ASRE 2410 requires that we comply with the ethical requirements relevant to the audit of the annual financial report.

PAGE 22

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

GL:JG:PEET:006

Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation

A review of a half-year financial report consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Independence

In conducting our review, we have complied with the independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

Ernst & Young

  1. Lotter Partner Perth
    25 February 2020

PAGE 23

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation

