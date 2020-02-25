Peet : 26 February 2020 - Confirmation of Release - PPC - Appendix 4D and Financials for 1H20
Peet Limited
ABN 56 008 665 834
Appendix 4D and Consolidated Financial Statements
for the half-year ended 31 December 2019
Appendix 4D
Results for announcement to the market
1
Results commentary
2
Half-year financial report
Directors' report
6
Auditor's independence declaration
8
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
9
Consolidated balance sheet
10
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
11
Consolidated statement of cash flows
12
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
13
Directors' declaration
21
Independent auditor review report to the members
22
Results for announcement to the market
Entity:
Peet Limited and its controlled entities
Reporting Period:
31 December 2019
Previous Corresponding Period:
31 December 2018
$'million
Revenue
Statutory profit after tax attributable to owners of Peet Limited
Basic and diluted earnings per share (cents)
Down
Down
Down
19.2%
to
$87.7
77.9%
to
$5.1
77.8%
to
1.05c
Dividends
Cents per security
% Franked per security
Current Year
Interim dividend 2020
0.5
Fully franked
Previous Year
Final dividend 2019
3.0
Fully franked
Interim dividend 2019
2.0
Fully franked
Results Commentary
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
Results Commentary
Key Results1
Operating profit2 and statutory profit3 after tax of $5.1 million, down 78%
Earnings per share of 1.05 cents, down 78%
1,012 lots4 sold, up 5% on 1H19 and 52% on 2H19
773 lots4 settled, down 45%
1,496 contracts on hand4 as at 31 December 2019, up 19% since 30 June 2019
Gearing5 of 28.1%
Fully franked interim dividend of 0.5 cents per share
Financial commentary
The Peet Group achieved an operating profit2 and statutory profit3 after tax of $5.1 million for the half-year ended 31 December 2019, which represents a decrease of 78% compared with the previous corresponding period, on the back of reduced settlements and in line with expectations.
The performance has resulted in earnings per share of 1.05 cents, representing a decrease of 78% compared with the previous corresponding period.
While there are signs of recovery in residential housing demand, it will take time to reflect in the Group's financial results. As previously announced to the market, the Group's lower contracts on hand as at 30 June 2019 will impact lot settlements in FY20 and result in FY20 earnings being significantly weighted towards the second half of the year.
Operational commentary
The Group achieved sales of 1,012 lots4 (up 5% on the corresponding period) and settlements of 773 lots4 (down 45%) during 1H20. Pleasingly, the number of lots4 sold during 1H20 was 52% higher than the second half of FY19.
The uplift in sales has followed a period of increasing enquiries and improvement in conversions, generally being driven by improved market conditions across the Group's east coast markets and early signs that access to credit is improving for owner occupiers and investors. The WA market remains challenging, however we are seeing early signs of modest sales volume growth, albeit off a low base, as we move into the second half of FY20.
At 31 December 2019, there were 1,496 contracts on hand4, with a gross value of $390.2 million, compared with 1,257 contracts on hand4 as at 30 June 2019, with a gross value of $335.5 million. This 19% increase in the number of contracts on hand, and 16% increase in their value, provides some positive momentum as the Group moves into the second half of the year.
1 Comparative period is half year ended 31 December 2018 unless stated otherwise. The non-IFRS measures have not been audited.
2 Operating profit is a non-IFRS measure that is determined to present the ongoing activities of the Group in a way that reflects its operating performance. Operating profit excludes unrealised fair value gains/(losses) arising from the effect of revaluing assets and liabilities and adjustments for realised transactions outside the core ongoing business activities.
3 Statutory profit after tax means net profit measured in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, attributable to the owners of Peet Limited.
4 Includes equivalent lots.
5 Calculated as (Total interest-bearing liabilities (including land vendor liabilities) less cash) / (Total assets less cash, less intangible assets).
Results Commentary
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
Funds Management projects
The Group's Funds Management business was impacted by lower settlements in Victoria and Queensland resulting in lower performance fees and share of net profits, offsetting the impact of higher project management and selling fees on the back of increased sales.
566 lots6 sold for a gross value of $126.0 million, compared with 474 lots6 ($103.9 million) in 1H19.
408 lots6 settled for a gross value of $94.1 million, compared with 938 lots6 ($220.8 million) in 1H19.
843 contracts on hand6 as at 31 December 2019 with a total value of $181.0 million.
EBITDA7 of $5.8 million compared with $14.4 million in the previous corresponding period.
EBITDA7 margin of 50%, compared with 69% in the previous corresponding period.
As at 31 December 2019, approximately 54% of the Group's landbank comprised Funds Management projects.
Development projects
1H20 revenue and EBITDA were significantly lower than the previous corresponding period, on the back of lower settlements. The EBITDA margin was also significantly lower than the previous corresponding period due to the mix of product settling in the first half of the year, with timing of settlements from the latest stage of development at the Company's Aston (VIC) project pushed into the second half of the year. The settlement of these lots is expected to improve the full-year EBITDA margin from Development projects.
As at 31 December 2019, approximately 24% of the Group's landbank comprised Development projects.
252 lots6 sold for a gross value of $67.0 million, compared with 285 lots6 ($39.2 million) in 1H19.
168 lots6 settled for a gross value of $41.6 million, compared with 217 lots6 ($68.8 million) in 1H19.
295 contracts on hand6 as at 31 December 2019, with a total value of $81.4 million.
EBITDA7 of $7.2 million compared with $21.6 million in the previous corresponding period.
EBITDA7 margin of 13%, compared with 29% in the previous corresponding period.
Joint Ventures
As at 31 December, approximately 22% of the Group's landbank comprised Joint Venture projects, with major projects located in QLD, NSW, WA and SA and during the 1H20 contributed approximately 28% of the Group's EBITDA7. The number of settlements were down compared to the previous corresponding period on the back of restrictive lending conditions and moderating east coast markets during FY19.
194 lots6 sold for a gross value of $40.9 million, compared with 205 lots6 ($43.8 million) in 1H19.
197 lots6 settled for a gross value of $43.6 million, compared with 262 lots6 ($57.5 million) in 1H19.
358 contracts on hand6 as at 31 December 2019 with a total value of $127.8 million.
EBITDA7 of $5.0 million compared with $5.9 million in the previous corresponding period.
EBITDA7 margin of 24% compared with 28% in the previous corresponding period.
6 Includes equivalent lots.
7 EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure that includes effects of non-cash movements in investments in associates and joint ventures.
Results Commentary
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
Land portfolio metrics
1H20
1H19
Change
Up/(down)
Lot sales8
1,012
964
5%
Lot settlements8
773
1,417
(45%)
Contracts on hand8
Number
1,496
1,257
(comparison as at 30 June 2019)
Value
$390.2m
$335.5m
Capital management
The Group continues to apply a prudent focus on capital management and as at 31 December 2019, the Group's gearing9 was 28.1%, compared to 24.6% at 30 June 2019. Gearing remains within the Group's target range of 20% to 30% and is expected to trend lower during 1H21.
At the end of the period, the Group had net interest-bearing debt (including Peet Bonds) of $246.7 million, compared with $211.6 million at 30 June 2019. Approximately 92% of the Group's interest-bearing debt was hedged as at 31 December 2019, compared with 91% at 30 June 2019.
The first half of the year saw significant investment in the creation of medium density product in the improving Victoria and Queensland markets, with this expected to continue in the second half of FY20. Substantial settlements and the recycling of capital from medium density projects are expected to commence in FY21.
Peet enters 2H20 with cash and debt facility headroom of approximately $126.2 million as at 31 December 2019 and a weighted average debt maturity of two and half years.
The Group continues to take a cautious view into 2H20 and continues to apply a disciplined and conservative approach to the deployment of capital. The Group has the capacity to accelerate delivery of product into improving markets.
During 1H20 Peet Limited extended its on-market share buy-back of up to 5% of its issued ordinary shares. As at 31 December 2019, the Company had acquired 6.7 million of its ordinary shares, representing approximately 27% of the total shares to be acquired.
Dividend payments
Subsequent to 31 December 2019, the Directors have declared an interim dividend of 0.5 cents per share, fully franked, in respect of the year ending 30 June 2020. This dividend is in line with Peet's dividend pay-out policy of 50% and compares to a 2 cents per share, fully franked, interim dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019. The dividend is to be paid on Thursday, 9 April 2020, with a record date of Friday, 20 March 2020.
The Dividend Reinvestment Plan remains deactivated.
8 Includes equivalent lots.
9 Calculated as (Total interest-bearing liabilities (including land vendor liabilities) less cash) / (Total assets less cash, less intangible assets).
Results Commentary
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
Group strategy
The Group continues to deliver against its strategy and is well positioned for positive medium to long term growth and value creation.
The Group will continue to focus on:
investing in high quality land in strategic locations across Australia;
enhancing, planning and creating communities and homes targeting the low to middle market segment;
expanding product offerings and geographic presence to appeal to a wider variety of customers; and
maintaining strong capital management.
Outlook
While broader market fundamentals such as continuing low interest rates, east-coast population growth, low unemployment and high investment in infrastructure by Government are positive factors, market conditions remain varied across the country. The east coast is generally improving while the west coast remains challenging, although we are seeing signs of stabilisation. Restrictive lending conditions are easing, however, consumer confidence remains low and wages growth remains modest.
Notwithstanding the early indications of a market recovery, we continue to expect FY20 earnings to be down on FY19. However, our pipeline of projects and the underlying fundamentals of the residential property sector means that Peet is well positioned to respond to increasing demand as market conditions improve and lending conditions continue to normalise.
Brendan Gore
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
25 February 2020
Auditors Independence Declaration
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
Directors report
Your Directors present their report on the Consolidated Entity consisting of Peet Limited and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2019.
Directors
The following persons were Directors of Peet Limited during the half-year and up to the date of this report: Tony Lennon (Chairman)
Brendan Gore
Anthony Lennon Trevor Allen Vicki Krause Robert McKinnon
Review of operations
Net profit after tax for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 attributable to owners of Peet Limited was $5.1 million (2018: $23.1 million). The review of operations for the Group for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 and the results of those operations are covered in the Results Commentary section on pages 2 to 5.
Auditor's independence declaration
A copy of the auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out on page 8.
On 19 February 2019, the Board granted approval under section 324DAA of the Corporations Act 2001 for Mr Geoff Lotter to continue as lead auditor, to play a significant role in the audit of the company for two additional successive financial years, being the financial year ending 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2021. The approval was granted in accordance with a recommendation from the Audit and Risk Management Committee which was satisfied the approval:
is consistent with maintaining the quality of the audit provided to the company; and
would not give rise to a conflict of interest situation (as defined in section 324CD of the Corporations Act 2001).
Reasons supporting this decision include:
the benefits associated with the continued retention of knowledge regarding key audit matters and significant judgements, in light of the changes in residential property markets and bank lending policies;
the Audit and Risk Management Committee has been satisfied with the quality of Ernst & Young and Mr Lotter's work as auditor; and
the Audit and Risk Management Committee is satisfied with the introduction of a new engagement quality review partner on the completion of the 30 June 2019 audit.
The company maintains, and will continue to maintain, robust auditor independence policies and controls to ensure the independence of the auditor is maintained. A copy of the Board resolution granting approval was lodged with ASIC in accordance with section 324DAC of the Corporations Act 2001.
Auditors Independence Declaration
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
Rounding of amounts
The Company is of a kind referred to in ASIC Corporations Instrument 2016/91, issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, relating to the "rounding off" of amounts in the directors' report and financial report. Amounts in the directors 'report and financial report have been rounded off to the nearest thousand dollars in accordance with that legislative instrument.
Signed for, and on behalf of the Board in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors.
Brendan Gore
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
25 February 2020
Ernst & Young
Tel: +61 8 9429 2222
11 Mounts Bay Road
Fax: +61 8 9429 2436
Perth WA 6000 Australia
ey.com/au
GPO Box M939 Perth WA 6843
Auditor's independence declaration to the directors of Peet Limited
As lead auditor for the review of the half-year financial report of Peet Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2019, I declare to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been:
no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of theCorporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and
no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review. This declaration is in respect of Peet Limited and the entities it controlled during the financial period.
Ernst & Young
Lotter Partner
25 February 2020
A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited
GL:JG:PEET:005
Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
December
December
2019
2018
Notes
$'000
$'000
Revenue
4
87,723
108,509
Expenses
5
(81,527)
(85,944)
Finance costs (net of capitalised borrowing costs)
5
(2,349)
(3,015)
Share of net profit of associates and joint ventures
2,769
8,622
Profit before income tax
6,616
28,172
Income tax expense
6
(1,715)
(5,128)
Profit for the period
4,901
23,044
Attributable to:
Owners of Peet Limited
5,059
23,109
Non-controlling interests
(158)
(65)
4,901
23,044
Other comprehensive income
Items that may subsequently be reclassified to profit or loss:
Realised losses on cash flow hedges transferred to profit or loss
532
617
Unrealised losses on cash flow hedges
(146)
(729)
Income tax relating to components of other comprehensive income
(116)
34
Other comprehensive income/(losses) for the period, net of tax
270
(78)
Total comprehensive income for the period
5,171
22,966
Attributable to:
Owners of Peet Limited
5,329
23,031
Non-controlling interests
(158)
(65)
5,171
22,966
Earnings per share for profit attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the Company
Notes Cents Cents
Basic and diluted earnings per share
7
1.05
4.74
The above consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
As at 31 December 2019
December
June
2019
2019
Notes
$'000
$'000
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
29,160
33,606
Receivables
16,615
18,999
Contract assets
4,769
6,234
Inventories
115,546
105,750
Total current assets
166,090
164,589
Non-current assets
Receivables
92,872
95,970
Contract assets
6,396
4,037
Inventories
418,007
412,919
Investments accounted for using the equity method
234,748
233,668
Property, plant and equipment
5,084
5,237
Right-of-use assets
2
5,859
-
Intangible assets
5,249
5,704
Total non-current assets
768,215
757,535
Total assets
934,305
922,124
Current liabilities
Payables
53,846
65,715
Land vendor liabilities
6,350
6,350
Borrowings
8
23,481
5,083
Lease liabilities
2
1,517
-
Derivative financial instruments
-
221
Current tax liabilities
2,523
8,915
Provisions
5,346
6,047
Total current liabilities
93,063
92,331
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
8
252,347
240,103
Lease liabilities
2
6,347
-
Derivative financial instruments
4,534
5,310
Deferred tax liabilities
27,270
24,213
Provisions
268
216
Total non-current liabilities
290,766
269,842
Total liabilities
383,829
362,173
Net assets
550,476
559,951
Equity
Contributed equity
9
378,916
378,916
Reserves
(4,928)
(5,051)
Retained profits
159,282
168,722
Capital and reserves attributable to owners of Peet Limited
533,270
542,587
Non-controlling interests
17,206
17,364
Total equity
550,476
559,951
The above consolidated balance sheet should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
Retained
Non-
Total
Contributed
controlling
equity
Reserves
profits
Total
interests
equity
Notes
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Balance at 1 July 2018 as
385,955
3,397
150,871
540,223
11,220
551,443
previously stated
Effect of adoption of new
-
-
(2,508)
(2,508)
-
(2,508)
accounting standards
Balance at 1 July 2018
385,955
3,397
148,363
537,715
11,220
548,935
(restated)
Profit for the period
-
-
23,109
23,109
(65)
23,044
Other comprehensive income
-
(78)
-
(78)
-
(78)
Total comprehensive income
-
(78)
23,109
23,031
(65)
22,966
for the period
Dividends paid
-
-
(14,699)
(14,699)
-
(14,699)
Share buyback, including
(6,795)
-
-
(6,795)
-
(6,795)
transaction costs
Vesting of performance rights
-
(2,085)
-
(2,085)
-
(2,085)
Share based payments
-
896
-
896
-
896
Balance at 31 December 2018
379,160
2,130
156,773
538,063
11,155
549,218
Balance at 1 July 2019
378,916
(5,051)
168,722
542,587
17,364
559,951
Profit for the period
-
-
5,059
5,059
(158)
4,901
Other comprehensive income
-
270
-
270
-
270
Total comprehensive income
-
270
5,059
5,329
(158)
5,171
for the period
Dividends paid
11
-
-
(14,499)
(14,499)
-
(14,499)
Vesting of performance rights
-
(647)
-
(647)
-
(647)
Share based payments
-
500
-
500
-
500
Balance at 31 December 2019
378,916
(4,928)
159,282
533,270
17,206
550,476
The above consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
December
December
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Receipts from customers (inclusive of GST)
90,758
120,666
Payments to suppliers and employees (inclusive of GST)
(89,282)
(94,934)
Payments for purchase of land
(11,340)
(25,425)
Interest and other finance costs paid
(10,719)
(7,145)
Distributions and dividends received from associates and joint ventures
984
5,275
Interest received
34
285
Income tax paid
(5,166)
(9,017)
Net cash outflow from operating activities
(24,731)
(10,295)
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments for property, plant and equipment
(407)
(1,150)
Payments for investment in associates and JVs
-
(4,782)
Proceeds from capital returns from associates and JVs
705
567
Loans to associates and JVs
(3,010)
(13,400)
Repayment of loans by associates and JVs
7,345
1,000
Net cash inflow/(outflow) from investing activities
4,633
(17,765)
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividends paid
(14,499)
(14,699)
Proceeds from borrowings
30,151
20,823
Share buyback (including transaction costs)
-
(6,795)
Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities
15,652
(671)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(4,446)
(28,731)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
33,606
76,749
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
29,160
48,018
The above consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
1. Basis of preparation of consolidated financial statements
The general purpose condensed financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 is for the Consolidated Entity consisting of Peet Limited and its subsidiaries ("Group"). Peet Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Its registered office and principal place of business is: Level 7, 200 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000. The financial report was authorised for issue by the Directors on 25 February 2020. The financial report has been prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Act 2001.
These half-year financial statements do not include all the notes of the type normally included in annual financial statements. Accordingly, these statements are to be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019 and any public announcements made by Peet Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.
2. New standards, interpretations and amendments adopted by the Group
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the condensed financial report are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019, except for the adoption of new standards effective as at 1 July 2019. The Group has early adopted AASB 2019-3 Amendments to Australian Accounting Standards - Interest Rate Benchmark Reform which has not had a material impact on adoption. Other than that, the Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.
The Group applies, for the first time, AASB 16 Leases ("AASB 16"). The nature and effect of these changes are disclosed below.
Several other amendments and interpretations apply for the first time on 1 July 2019, but do not have impact on the condensed financial report of the Group.
AASB 16
AASB 16 replaces AASB 117 Leases ("AASB 117") for reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019. The standard sets out the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases and requires lessees to account for all leases under a single on-balance sheet model. Under AASB 16, both finance leases and operating leases are required to recognise a right-of-use asset and the related lease liability at commencement of the lease, with subsequent recognition of depreciation for the right-of-use asset and interest expense in respect of the lease liability. The operating lease accounting treatment under AASB 117 for lessees is no longer available, except for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets.
The Group adopted AASB 16 as of 1 July 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, the Group has not restated comparative information which continues to be reported under AASB 117. The adjustments arising from the new leasing rules are therefore recognised in the opening balance sheet on 1 July 2019.
(a) The Group's leasing activities and how they are accounted for
The Group leases office spaces across Australia, with lease conditions individually negotiated. Rental periods are fixed for up to ten years with renewal options. Previously, these office leases were classified as operating leases under AASB 117, and the full rental charges were recognised in profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease (net of any lease incentive amortisation).
On adoption of AASB 16, the Group recognised a lease liability and a right-of-use asset for each contract that has a remaining lease term of more than 12 months on the date of initial application of 1 July 2019. Under the modified retrospective approach, the lease liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the Group's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 July 2019, which was 6.75%. The associated right-of-use assets were measured at an amount equal to the lease liability adjusted by any residual lease incentive liability balance immediately before the application date, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard.
Subsequently, the interest on the lease liability is recognised in profit or loss over the remaining lease term. The associated right-of-use assets are depreciated over the remaining lease term on a straight-line basis.
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
(b) Impact of adopting AASB 16
The impact to balance sheet line items as at 1 July 2019 (increase/(decrease)) and 31 December 2019 is shown below:
1 July 2019
31 December 2019
($'000)
($'000)
Assets:
Right-of-use assets (office space)
6,529
5,859
Total Assets:
6,529
5,859
Liabilities
Payables
(2,028)
Lease liability (current)
1,430
1,517
Lease liability (non-current)
7,127
6,347
Total Liabilities
6,529
7,864
The net impact on the statement of profit or loss (increase/(decrease)) for the six months ended 31 December 2019 is shown below:
December 2019
($'000)
Expenses (Depreciation)
670
Expenses (Rent expense)
(848)
Finance costs
279
Profit before income tax
101
Income tax expense
(30)
Profit for the period
71
The impact on the statement of cash flows (increase/(decrease)) for the six months ended 31 December 2019 is shown below:
December 2019
($'000)
Payments to suppliers and employees
973
Interest and other finance costs paid
(279)
Net cash flows from operating activities
694
Repayment of borrowings
(694)
Net cash flows from financing activities
(694)
There is no material impact on basic and diluted earnings per share.
(c) Judgement in determining the lease term
AASB 16 defines lease term to be the non-cancellable lease period of the lease, together with optional extension periods where the lessee is reasonably certain to extend, or optional termination periods if the lessee is reasonably certain not to exercise the option. As the Group's current office leases (except the exempted short-term leases) have non-cancellable lease periods ending in four to six years, the Group is not certain if the extensions will occur. Therefore, the Group has not included the optional extension periods of all leases in measuring lease liabilities and right-of-use assets.
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
(d) Practical expedients applied
In applying AASB 16 for the first time, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard:
the use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics,
recognising the lease payments associated with short-term leases (leases with a remaining lease term of 12 months or less as at 1 July 2019) and low value leases as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term, and
relying on the assessment made previously under AASB 117 whether a contract is, or contains, a lease for contracts entered into before the transition date without reassessing at the date of the initial application.
New accounting policy
The Group's new accounting policy for leases is detailed below:
For leases with a lease term greater than 12 months, right-of-use assets and associated lease liabilities are recognised at the commencement of the lease.
Right-of-use assets are measured at cost initially and then depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis. The cost of right-of-use assets includes the amount of lease liabilities recognised, initial direct costs incurred, and lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received. Right-of-use assets are subject to impairment.
The lease liability is initially measured at net present value of future lease payments using the Group's incremental borrowing rate. The lease payments include fixed payments less any lease incentives receivable and variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate. The lease payments are allocated between repayment of lease liability and interest expense (charged to profit or loss over the lease period). In addition, the carrying amount of lease liabilities is remeasured if there is a modification or a change in the lease term.
For short-term leases and leases of low-value assets, lease payments are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense in profit or loss. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 month or less. Low-value assets are generally small office equipment.
3. Segment information
Operating segments are reported in a manner that is consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision maker. The chief operating decision maker has been identified as the executive management group.
The executive management group assesses the performance of the operating segments based on multiple measures including EBITDA10, EBIT11 and profit after tax.
The share of profits from associates and joint ventures is included as segment revenue as it is treated a revenue of internal reporting purposes.
The Group operates only in Australia.
The executive management group considers the business to have the following three reportable business segments:
(a) Funds management
Peet enters into asset and funds management agreements with external capital providers. Peet and/or the external capital provider commit equity funds towards the acquisition of land and this is generally supplemented with debt funds either at the time of acquisition or during the development phase of a project. The Group derives fees from underwriting, capital raising and asset identification services. Ongoing project related fees (mainly project
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest (including interest and finance charges amortised through cost of sales) Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation.
EBIT: Earnings Before Interest (including interest and finance charges amortised through cost of sales) and Tax.
PAGE 15
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
management and selling fees as well as performance fees) are then derived by the Group for the duration of a project.
(b) Company owned projects
The Group acquires parcels of land in Australia, primarily for residential development purposes. Certain land holdings will also produce non-residential blocks of land.
(c) Joint arrangements
Joint arrangements are entered into with government, statutory authorities and private landowners. The form of these arrangements can vary from project to project but generally involves Peet undertaking the development of land on behalf of the landowner or in conjunction with the co-owner. The Group is typically entitled to ongoing fees for management of the development project and also a share of the profits.
Inter-segment eliminations and other unallocated
Segment revenue, expenses and results include transfers between segments. Such transfers are based on an arm's length basis and are eliminated on consolidation.
The adoption of AASB 10 Consolidated Financial Statements from 1 July 2013, resulted in certain property syndicates being consolidated. These entities, however, continue to be managed and reported to the executive management group as part of the funds management business segment. Adjustments are included in "Inter-Segment Eliminations and Other Unallocated" to reconcile reportable business segment information to the Group's consolidated statement of profit or loss.
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
Inter-segment
Funds management
Company owned
eliminations and other
projects
Joint arrangements
unallocated
Consolidated
December
December
December
December
December
December
December
December
December
December
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Sales to external customers
10,300
10,987
55,075
73,190
19,367
18,647
1,576
1,461
86,318
104,285
Other revenue
197
3,788
1,028
103
159
156
21
177
1,405
4,224
Share of net profit of associates and JVs
1,136
6,076
-
-
1,298
2,418
335
128
2,769
8,622
Total
11,633
20,851
56,103
73,293
20,824
21,221
1,932
1,766
90,492
117,131
Corporate overheads
(5,287)
(5,845)
(5,287)
(5,845)
EBITDA
5,763
14,366
7,207
21,596
5,030
5,942
(5,267)
(5,645)
12,733
36,259
Depreciation and amortisation
(25)
(50)
(132)
(77)
(92)
(155)
(1,434)
(918)
(1,683)
(1,200)
EBIT
5,738
14,316
7,075
21,519
4,938
5,787
(6,701)
(6,563)
11,050
35,059
Financing costs (includes interest and finance costs expensed through cost of sales)
Profit before income tax
Income tax expense
(4,434) (6,887)
6,616 28,172
(1,715) (5,128)
Profit for the period
4,901
23,044
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
158
65
Profit attributable to owners of Peet Limited
5,059
23,109
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
4. Revenue
December
December
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Revenue from contracts with
customers
-
Sale of land and built
69,989
90,355
form
-
Project management
16,329
13,930
and selling services
Other revenue
1,405
4,224
87,723
108,509
5. Profit before income tax
December
December
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Profit before income tax includes the following specific expenses:
Expenses
Land and development cost
47,782
48,550
6. Income tax
December
December
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Major components of tax expense
Current tax
-
6,241
Deferred tax
1,678
(1,113)
1,678
5,128
Adjustments for prior
37
-
period
1,715
5,128
Numerical reconciliation of income tax expense to prima facie tax payable
Profit before income tax
6,616
28,172
expense
Tax at Australian tax rate
1,985
8,452
of 30% (2018: 30%)
Tax effect of amounts which are not assessable/deductible
Amortised interest and finance
2,085
3,872
expense
Total land and development cost
49,867
52,422
Depreciation
-
Right-of-use assets
670
-
-
Other assets
467
647
Amortisation
546
553
Total depreciation and
1,683
1,200
amortisation
Share of net profit of associates
Employee benefits Franking rebate Other
Under/(over) provision in prior years
(1,036)
(357)
(1,189)
190 (742)
37-
1,715 5,128
Employee benefits expense
14,363
15,660
Project management, selling and
8,859
7,804
other operating costs
Other expenses
6,755
8,858
Total other expenses
29,977
32,322
Total expenses
81,527
85,944
Finance costs
Interest and finance charges
-
Bank borrowings
2,457
4,142
-
Lease liabilities
279
-
Interest on bonds
8,186
5,673
Amount capitalised
(8,573)
(6,800)
Total finance costs
2,349
3,015
7. Earnings per share
December
December
2019
2018
Profit attributable to
the
5,059
23,109
ordinary equity holders
of
the Company ($'000)
Weighted average number
483,300,489
487,887,999
of ordinary shares used as
the denominator in
calculating basic earnings
per share
Basic and diluted earnings
1.05
4.74
per share (cents)
There are 1,200,000 options excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings per share as they are anti-dilutive. They could potentially dilute basic earnings per share in the future.
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
8. Borrowings
December 2019
June 2019
Facility
Utilised
Facility
Utilised
Amount
Amount2
Amount
Amount2
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Bank loans1
180,750
53,481
179,000
23,187
Face
Carrying
Face
Carrying
value
amount3
value
amount3
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Peet bonds
Series 1,
100,000
99,240
100,000
99,030
Tranche 1
Series 2,
50,000
49,414
50,000
49,348
Tranche 1
Peet notes
75,000
73,693
75,000
73,621
225,000
222,347
225,000
221,999
Secured
Excludes bank guarantees. Refer note 10 for bank guarantees information.
Net of transaction costs.
The borrowings are disclosed as follows in the balance sheet:
December
June
2019
2019
$'000
$'000
Borrowings - Current
23,481
5,083
Borrowings - Non-current
252,347
240,103
Total borrowings
275,828
245,186
Cash and cash equivalents
(29,160)
(33,606)
Net debt
246,668
211,580
9. Contributed equity
10. Contingencies and commitments
Contingencies
December
June
2019
2019
$'000
$'000
Bank guarantees outstanding
17,589
21,128
Insurance bonds outstanding
20,109
20,526
37,698
41,654
The Directors are not aware of any circumstances or information, which would lead them to believe that these contingent liabilities will eventuate and consequently no provisions are included in the accounts in respect of these matters.
Commitments
At 31 December 2019, the Group had commitments of $32.5 million (30 June 2019: $34.0 million) to purchase lots from associates and joint ventures, at arms-length, to be on-sold to third party buyers through the Group's Peet Complete program.
11. Dividends
Dividends paid
The Directors declared a final fully franked dividend of 3.00 cents per share in respect of the year ended 30 June 2019. The dividend of $14.5 million was paid on 7 October 2019.
Dividends not recognised at period end
Subsequent to 31 December 2019, the Directors have declared an interim dividend of 0.5 cents per share fully franked in respect of the year ending 30 June 2020. The dividend is to be paid on Thursday, 9 April 2019, with a record date of Friday, 20 March 2019.
The number of ordinary shares on issue and contributed equity at 31 December 2019 is 483,300,489 shares and $378.9 million (30 June 2019: 483,300,489 shares and $378.9 million), respectively.
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
12. Fair value measurements
Disclosure
Measurement
Except for the Peet bonds, the carrying value of financial
The Group, upon adoption of AASB 9 Financial Instruments,
assets and liabilities is
considered to
approximate
fair
values.
have reclassified certain loans to associates and joint
ventures from loans and receivables carried at amortised cost
The
quoted market
value (on
ASX) as
at
to financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss.
31 December 2019 of a Peet bond Series 1, Tranche 1 was
The fair values of these financial assets have been estimated
$103.51 and of a Peet bond Series 2, Tranche 1 was
using discounted cashflows with significant unobservable
$103.45.
inputs at each reporting date. (level 3 of the fair value
hierarchy).
The fair value of Peet Notes as at 31 December 2019 was
At 31 December 2019, the carrying amount and fair value of
$1,035.00 per note.
these loans to associates and joint ventures was $35.8 million
At 31 December 2019, the carrying value of Peet bonds and
and $57.2 million, respectively.
notes was $222.3 million (fair value $232.8 million).
The Group measures its derivative financial liabilities at fair
13.
Events after the end of the reporting period
value at each reporting date. These derivatives are measured
using significant observable inputs (level 2 of the fair value
hierarchy). The fair value at 31 December 2019 was $4.5
No matters or circumstances have arisen since the end of
million (30 June 2019: $5.5 million).
the half-year, which have significantly affected or may
There have been no transfers between levels during the
significantly affect the operations of the Group, the results
of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Group in
period.
subsequent financial years.
Directors' Declaration
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
Directors' declaration
In the Directors' opinion:
the financial statements and notes set out on pages 9 to 20 are in accordance with theCorporations Act 2001, including:
complying with AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting, the Corporations Regulations 2001 and other mandatory professional reporting requirements; and
giving a true and fair view of the consolidated entity's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date; and
there are reasonable grounds to believe that Peet Limited will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.
This declaration is made in accordance with a resolution of the Directors.
BRENDAN GORE
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 25 February 2020
Ernst & Young
Tel: +61 8 9429 2222
11 Mounts Bay Road
Fax: +61 8 9429 2436
Perth WA 6000 Australia
ey.com/au
GPO Box M939 Perth WA 6843
Independent auditor's review report to the members of Peet Limited and its controlled entities
Report on the half-year financial report
Conclusion
We have reviewed the accompanying half-year financial report of Peet Limited (the Company) and its controlled entities (collectively the Group), which comprises the consolidated balance sheet as at 31 December 2019, the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the half-year ended on that date, notes comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, and the directors' declaration.
Based on our review, which is not an audit, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the half-year financial report of the Group is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including:
giving a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2019 and of its consolidated financial performance for the half-year ended on that date; and
complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001.
Directors' responsibility for the half-year financial report
The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation of the half-year financial report that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001 and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the half-year financial report that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Auditor's responsibility
Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the half-year financial report based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with Auditing Standard on Review Engagements ASRE 2410 Review of a Financial Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, in order to state whether, on the basis of the procedures described, anything has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the half-year financial report is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including: giving a true and fair view of the Group's consolidated financial position as at 31 December 2019 and its consolidated financial performance for the half-year ended on that date; and complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001. As the auditor of the Group, ASRE 2410 requires that we comply with the ethical requirements relevant to the audit of the annual financial report.
A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited
GL:JG:PEET:006
Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation
A review of a half-year financial report consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Independence
In conducting our review, we have complied with the independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.
Ernst & Young
Lotter Partner Perth
25 February 2020
A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited
Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation