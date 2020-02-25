Peet : 26 February 2020 - Confirmation of Release - PPC - Appendix 4D and Financials for 1H20 0 02/25/2020 | 08:13pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Peet Limited ABN 56 008 665 834 Appendix 4D and Consolidated Financial Statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 Appendix 4D Results for announcement to the market 1 Results commentary 2 Half-year financial report Directors' report 6 Auditor's independence declaration 8 Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income 9 Consolidated balance sheet 10 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 11 Consolidated statement of cash flows 12 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 13 Directors' declaration 21 Independent auditor review report to the members 22 Results for announcement to the market Entity: Peet Limited and its controlled entities Reporting Period: 31 December 2019 Previous Corresponding Period: 31 December 2018 $'million Revenue Statutory profit after tax attributable to owners of Peet Limited Basic and diluted earnings per share (cents) Down Down Down 19.2% to $87.7 77.9% to $5.1 77.8% to 1.05c Dividends Cents per security % Franked per security Current Year Interim dividend 2020 0.5 Fully franked Previous Year Final dividend 2019 3.0 Fully franked Interim dividend 2019 2.0 Fully franked PAGE 1 Results Commentary For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 Results Commentary Key Results1 Operating profit 2 and statutory profit 3 after tax of $5.1 million, down 78%

of 28.1% Fully franked interim dividend of 0.5 cents per share Financial commentary The Peet Group achieved an operating profit2 and statutory profit3 after tax of $5.1 million for the half-year ended 31 December 2019, which represents a decrease of 78% compared with the previous corresponding period, on the back of reduced settlements and in line with expectations. The performance has resulted in earnings per share of 1.05 cents, representing a decrease of 78% compared with the previous corresponding period. While there are signs of recovery in residential housing demand, it will take time to reflect in the Group's financial results. As previously announced to the market, the Group's lower contracts on hand as at 30 June 2019 will impact lot settlements in FY20 and result in FY20 earnings being significantly weighted towards the second half of the year. Operational commentary The Group achieved sales of 1,012 lots4 (up 5% on the corresponding period) and settlements of 773 lots4 (down 45%) during 1H20. Pleasingly, the number of lots4 sold during 1H20 was 52% higher than the second half of FY19. The uplift in sales has followed a period of increasing enquiries and improvement in conversions, generally being driven by improved market conditions across the Group's east coast markets and early signs that access to credit is improving for owner occupiers and investors. The WA market remains challenging, however we are seeing early signs of modest sales volume growth, albeit off a low base, as we move into the second half of FY20. At 31 December 2019, there were 1,496 contracts on hand4, with a gross value of $390.2 million, compared with 1,257 contracts on hand4 as at 30 June 2019, with a gross value of $335.5 million. This 19% increase in the number of contracts on hand, and 16% increase in their value, provides some positive momentum as the Group moves into the second half of the year. 1 Comparative period is half year ended 31 December 2018 unless stated otherwise. The non-IFRS measures have not been audited. 2 Operating profit is a non-IFRS measure that is determined to present the ongoing activities of the Group in a way that reflects its operating performance. Operating profit excludes unrealised fair value gains/(losses) arising from the effect of revaluing assets and liabilities and adjustments for realised transactions outside the core ongoing business activities. 3 Statutory profit after tax means net profit measured in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, attributable to the owners of Peet Limited. 4 Includes equivalent lots. 5 Calculated as (Total interest-bearing liabilities (including land vendor liabilities) less cash) / (Total assets less cash, less intangible assets). PAGE 2 Results Commentary For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 Funds Management projects The Group's Funds Management business was impacted by lower settlements in Victoria and Queensland resulting in lower performance fees and share of net profits, offsetting the impact of higher project management and selling fees on the back of increased sales. 566 lots 6 sold for a gross value of $126.0 million, compared with 474 lots 6 ($103.9 million) in 1H19.

of $5.0 million compared with $5.9 million in the previous corresponding period. EBITDA 7 margin of 24% compared with 28% in the previous corresponding period. 6 Includes equivalent lots. 7 EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure that includes effects of non-cash movements in investments in associates and joint ventures. PAGE 3 Results Commentary For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 Land portfolio metrics 1H20 1H19 Change Up/(down) Lot sales8 1,012 964 5% Lot settlements8 773 1,417 (45%) Contracts on hand8 Number 1,496 1,257 (comparison as at 30 June 2019) Value $390.2m $335.5m Capital management The Group continues to apply a prudent focus on capital management and as at 31 December 2019, the Group's gearing9 was 28.1%, compared to 24.6% at 30 June 2019. Gearing remains within the Group's target range of 20% to 30% and is expected to trend lower during 1H21. At the end of the period, the Group had net interest-bearing debt (including Peet Bonds) of $246.7 million, compared with $211.6 million at 30 June 2019. Approximately 92% of the Group's interest-bearing debt was hedged as at 31 December 2019, compared with 91% at 30 June 2019. The first half of the year saw significant investment in the creation of medium density product in the improving Victoria and Queensland markets, with this expected to continue in the second half of FY20. Substantial settlements and the recycling of capital from medium density projects are expected to commence in FY21. Peet enters 2H20 with cash and debt facility headroom of approximately $126.2 million as at 31 December 2019 and a weighted average debt maturity of two and half years. The Group continues to take a cautious view into 2H20 and continues to apply a disciplined and conservative approach to the deployment of capital. The Group has the capacity to accelerate delivery of product into improving markets. During 1H20 Peet Limited extended its on-market share buy-back of up to 5% of its issued ordinary shares. As at 31 December 2019, the Company had acquired 6.7 million of its ordinary shares, representing approximately 27% of the total shares to be acquired. Dividend payments Subsequent to 31 December 2019, the Directors have declared an interim dividend of 0.5 cents per share, fully franked, in respect of the year ending 30 June 2020. This dividend is in line with Peet's dividend pay-out policy of 50% and compares to a 2 cents per share, fully franked, interim dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019. The dividend is to be paid on Thursday, 9 April 2020, with a record date of Friday, 20 March 2020. The Dividend Reinvestment Plan remains deactivated. 8 Includes equivalent lots. 9 Calculated as (Total interest-bearing liabilities (including land vendor liabilities) less cash) / (Total assets less cash, less intangible assets). PAGE 4 Results Commentary For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 Group strategy The Group continues to deliver against its strategy and is well positioned for positive medium to long term growth and value creation. The Group will continue to focus on: investing in high quality land in strategic locations across Australia;

enhancing, planning and creating communities and homes targeting the low to middle market segment;

expanding product offerings and geographic presence to appeal to a wider variety of customers; and

maintaining strong capital management. Outlook While broader market fundamentals such as continuing low interest rates, east-coast population growth, low unemployment and high investment in infrastructure by Government are positive factors, market conditions remain varied across the country. The east coast is generally improving while the west coast remains challenging, although we are seeing signs of stabilisation. Restrictive lending conditions are easing, however, consumer confidence remains low and wages growth remains modest. Notwithstanding the early indications of a market recovery, we continue to expect FY20 earnings to be down on FY19. However, our pipeline of projects and the underlying fundamentals of the residential property sector means that Peet is well positioned to respond to increasing demand as market conditions improve and lending conditions continue to normalise. Brendan Gore Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer 25 February 2020 PAGE 5 Auditors Independence Declaration For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 Directors report Your Directors present their report on the Consolidated Entity consisting of Peet Limited and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2019. Directors The following persons were Directors of Peet Limited during the half-year and up to the date of this report: Tony Lennon (Chairman) Brendan Gore Anthony Lennon Trevor Allen Vicki Krause Robert McKinnon Review of operations Net profit after tax for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 attributable to owners of Peet Limited was $5.1 million (2018: $23.1 million). The review of operations for the Group for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 and the results of those operations are covered in the Results Commentary section on pages 2 to 5. Auditor's independence declaration A copy of the auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out on page 8. On 19 February 2019, the Board granted approval under section 324DAA of the Corporations Act 2001 for Mr Geoff Lotter to continue as lead auditor, to play a significant role in the audit of the company for two additional successive financial years, being the financial year ending 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2021. The approval was granted in accordance with a recommendation from the Audit and Risk Management Committee which was satisfied the approval: is consistent with maintaining the quality of the audit provided to the company; and

would not give rise to a conflict of interest situation (as defined in section 324CD of the Corporations Act 2001). Reasons supporting this decision include: the benefits associated with the continued retention of knowledge regarding key audit matters and significant judgements, in light of the changes in residential property markets and bank lending policies;

the Audit and Risk Management Committee has been satisfied with the quality of Ernst & Young and Mr Lotter's work as auditor; and

the Audit and Risk Management Committee is satisfied with the introduction of a new engagement quality review partner on the completion of the 30 June 2019 audit. The company maintains, and will continue to maintain, robust auditor independence policies and controls to ensure the independence of the auditor is maintained. A copy of the Board resolution granting approval was lodged with ASIC in accordance with section 324DAC of the Corporations Act 2001. PAGE 6 Auditors Independence Declaration For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 Rounding of amounts The Company is of a kind referred to in ASIC Corporations Instrument 2016/91, issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, relating to the "rounding off" of amounts in the directors' report and financial report. Amounts in the directors 'report and financial report have been rounded off to the nearest thousand dollars in accordance with that legislative instrument. Signed for, and on behalf of the Board in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors. Brendan Gore Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer 25 February 2020 PAGE 7 Ernst & Young Tel: +61 8 9429 2222 11 Mounts Bay Road Fax: +61 8 9429 2436 Perth WA 6000 Australia ey.com/au GPO Box M939 Perth WA 6843 Auditor's independence declaration to the directors of Peet Limited As lead auditor for the review of the half-year financial report of Peet Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2019, I declare to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been: no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the review ; and no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review. This declaration is in respect of Peet Limited and the entities it controlled during the financial period. Ernst & Young Lotter Partner

25 February 2020 PAGE 8 A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited GL:JG:PEET:005 Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 December December 2019 2018 Notes $'000 $'000 Revenue 4 87,723 108,509 Expenses 5 (81,527) (85,944) Finance costs (net of capitalised borrowing costs) 5 (2,349) (3,015) Share of net profit of associates and joint ventures 2,769 8,622 Profit before income tax 6,616 28,172 Income tax expense 6 (1,715) (5,128) Profit for the period 4,901 23,044 Attributable to: Owners of Peet Limited 5,059 23,109 Non-controlling interests (158) (65) 4,901 23,044 Other comprehensive income Items that may subsequently be reclassified to profit or loss: Realised losses on cash flow hedges transferred to profit or loss 532 617 Unrealised losses on cash flow hedges (146) (729) Income tax relating to components of other comprehensive income (116) 34 Other comprehensive income/(losses) for the period, net of tax 270 (78) Total comprehensive income for the period 5,171 22,966 Attributable to: Owners of Peet Limited 5,329 23,031 Non-controlling interests (158) (65) 5,171 22,966 Earnings per share for profit attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the Company Notes Cents Cents Basic and diluted earnings per share 7 1.05 4.74 The above consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. PAGE 9 Consolidated Balance Sheet As at 31 December 2019 December June 2019 2019 Notes $'000 $'000 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 29,160 33,606 Receivables 16,615 18,999 Contract assets 4,769 6,234 Inventories 115,546 105,750 Total current assets 166,090 164,589 Non-current assets Receivables 92,872 95,970 Contract assets 6,396 4,037 Inventories 418,007 412,919 Investments accounted for using the equity method 234,748 233,668 Property, plant and equipment 5,084 5,237 Right-of-use assets 2 5,859 - Intangible assets 5,249 5,704 Total non-current assets 768,215 757,535 Total assets 934,305 922,124 Current liabilities Payables 53,846 65,715 Land vendor liabilities 6,350 6,350 Borrowings 8 23,481 5,083 Lease liabilities 2 1,517 - Derivative financial instruments - 221 Current tax liabilities 2,523 8,915 Provisions 5,346 6,047 Total current liabilities 93,063 92,331 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 8 252,347 240,103 Lease liabilities 2 6,347 - Derivative financial instruments 4,534 5,310 Deferred tax liabilities 27,270 24,213 Provisions 268 216 Total non-current liabilities 290,766 269,842 Total liabilities 383,829 362,173 Net assets 550,476 559,951 Equity Contributed equity 9 378,916 378,916 Reserves (4,928) (5,051) Retained profits 159,282 168,722 Capital and reserves attributable to owners of Peet Limited 533,270 542,587 Non-controlling interests 17,206 17,364 Total equity 550,476 559,951 The above consolidated balance sheet should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. PAGE 10 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 Retained Non- Total Contributed controlling equity Reserves profits Total interests equity Notes $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Balance at 1 July 2018 as 385,955 3,397 150,871 540,223 11,220 551,443 previously stated Effect of adoption of new - - (2,508) (2,508) - (2,508) accounting standards Balance at 1 July 2018 385,955 3,397 148,363 537,715 11,220 548,935 (restated) Profit for the period - - 23,109 23,109 (65) 23,044 Other comprehensive income - (78) - (78) - (78) Total comprehensive income - (78) 23,109 23,031 (65) 22,966 for the period Dividends paid - - (14,699) (14,699) - (14,699) Share buyback, including (6,795) - - (6,795) - (6,795) transaction costs Vesting of performance rights - (2,085) - (2,085) - (2,085) Share based payments - 896 - 896 - 896 Balance at 31 December 2018 379,160 2,130 156,773 538,063 11,155 549,218 Balance at 1 July 2019 378,916 (5,051) 168,722 542,587 17,364 559,951 Profit for the period - - 5,059 5,059 (158) 4,901 Other comprehensive income - 270 - 270 - 270 Total comprehensive income - 270 5,059 5,329 (158) 5,171 for the period Dividends paid 11 - - (14,499) (14,499) - (14,499) Vesting of performance rights - (647) - (647) - (647) Share based payments - 500 - 500 - 500 Balance at 31 December 2019 378,916 (4,928) 159,282 533,270 17,206 550,476 The above consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. PAGE 11 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 December December 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Cash flows from operating activities Receipts from customers (inclusive of GST) 90,758 120,666 Payments to suppliers and employees (inclusive of GST) (89,282) (94,934) Payments for purchase of land (11,340) (25,425) Interest and other finance costs paid (10,719) (7,145) Distributions and dividends received from associates and joint ventures 984 5,275 Interest received 34 285 Income tax paid (5,166) (9,017) Net cash outflow from operating activities (24,731) (10,295) Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (407) (1,150) Payments for investment in associates and JVs - (4,782) Proceeds from capital returns from associates and JVs 705 567 Loans to associates and JVs (3,010) (13,400) Repayment of loans by associates and JVs 7,345 1,000 Net cash inflow/(outflow) from investing activities 4,633 (17,765) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid (14,499) (14,699) Proceeds from borrowings 30,151 20,823 Share buyback (including transaction costs) - (6,795) Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities 15,652 (671) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,446) (28,731) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 33,606 76,749 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 29,160 48,018 The above consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. PAGE 12 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 1. Basis of preparation of consolidated financial statements The general purpose condensed financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 is for the Consolidated Entity consisting of Peet Limited and its subsidiaries ("Group"). Peet Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Its registered office and principal place of business is: Level 7, 200 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000. The financial report was authorised for issue by the Directors on 25 February 2020. The financial report has been prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Act 2001. These half-year financial statements do not include all the notes of the type normally included in annual financial statements. Accordingly, these statements are to be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019 and any public announcements made by Peet Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001. 2. New standards, interpretations and amendments adopted by the Group The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the condensed financial report are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019, except for the adoption of new standards effective as at 1 July 2019. The Group has early adopted AASB 2019-3 Amendments to Australian Accounting Standards - Interest Rate Benchmark Reform which has not had a material impact on adoption. Other than that, the Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. The Group applies, for the first time, AASB 16 Leases ("AASB 16"). The nature and effect of these changes are disclosed below. Several other amendments and interpretations apply for the first time on 1 July 2019, but do not have impact on the condensed financial report of the Group. AASB 16 AASB 16 replaces AASB 117 Leases ("AASB 117") for reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019. The standard sets out the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases and requires lessees to account for all leases under a single on-balance sheet model. Under AASB 16, both finance leases and operating leases are required to recognise a right-of-use asset and the related lease liability at commencement of the lease, with subsequent recognition of depreciation for the right-of-use asset and interest expense in respect of the lease liability. The operating lease accounting treatment under AASB 117 for lessees is no longer available, except for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets. The Group adopted AASB 16 as of 1 July 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, the Group has not restated comparative information which continues to be reported under AASB 117. The adjustments arising from the new leasing rules are therefore recognised in the opening balance sheet on 1 July 2019. (a) The Group's leasing activities and how they are accounted for The Group leases office spaces across Australia, with lease conditions individually negotiated. Rental periods are fixed for up to ten years with renewal options. Previously, these office leases were classified as operating leases under AASB 117, and the full rental charges were recognised in profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease (net of any lease incentive amortisation). On adoption of AASB 16, the Group recognised a lease liability and a right-of-use asset for each contract that has a remaining lease term of more than 12 months on the date of initial application of 1 July 2019. Under the modified retrospective approach, the lease liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the Group's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 July 2019, which was 6.75%. The associated right-of-use assets were measured at an amount equal to the lease liability adjusted by any residual lease incentive liability balance immediately before the application date, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. Subsequently, the interest on the lease liability is recognised in profit or loss over the remaining lease term. The associated right-of-use assets are depreciated over the remaining lease term on a straight-line basis. PAGE 13 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 (b) Impact of adopting AASB 16 The impact to balance sheet line items as at 1 July 2019 (increase/(decrease)) and 31 December 2019 is shown below: 1 July 2019 31 December 2019 ($'000) ($'000) Assets: Right-of-use assets (office space) 6,529 5,859 Total Assets: 6,529 5,859 Liabilities Payables (2,028) Lease liability (current) 1,430 1,517 Lease liability (non-current) 7,127 6,347 Total Liabilities 6,529 7,864 The net impact on the statement of profit or loss (increase/(decrease)) for the six months ended 31 December 2019 is shown below: December 2019 ($'000) Expenses (Depreciation) 670 Expenses (Rent expense) (848) Finance costs 279 Profit before income tax 101 Income tax expense (30) Profit for the period 71 The impact on the statement of cash flows (increase/(decrease)) for the six months ended 31 December 2019 is shown below: December 2019 ($'000) Payments to suppliers and employees 973 Interest and other finance costs paid (279) Net cash flows from operating activities 694 Repayment of borrowings (694) Net cash flows from financing activities (694) There is no material impact on basic and diluted earnings per share. (c) Judgement in determining the lease term AASB 16 defines lease term to be the non-cancellable lease period of the lease, together with optional extension periods where the lessee is reasonably certain to extend, or optional termination periods if the lessee is reasonably certain not to exercise the option. As the Group's current office leases (except the exempted short-term leases) have non-cancellable lease periods ending in four to six years, the Group is not certain if the extensions will occur. Therefore, the Group has not included the optional extension periods of all leases in measuring lease liabilities and right-of-use assets. PAGE 14 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 (d) Practical expedients applied In applying AASB 16 for the first time, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard: the use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics,

recognising the lease payments associated with short-term leases (leases with a remaining lease term of 12 months or less as at 1 July 2019) and low value leases as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term, and

short-term leases (leases with a remaining lease term of 12 months or less as at 1 July 2019) and low value leases as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term, and relying on the assessment made previously under AASB 117 whether a contract is, or contains, a lease for contracts entered into before the transition date without reassessing at the date of the initial application. New accounting policy The Group's new accounting policy for leases is detailed below: For leases with a lease term greater than 12 months, right-of-use assets and associated lease liabilities are recognised at the commencement of the lease. Right-of-use assets are measured at cost initially and then depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis. The cost of right-of-use assets includes the amount of lease liabilities recognised, initial direct costs incurred, and lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received. Right-of-use assets are subject to impairment. The lease liability is initially measured at net present value of future lease payments using the Group's incremental borrowing rate. The lease payments include fixed payments less any lease incentives receivable and variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate. The lease payments are allocated between repayment of lease liability and interest expense (charged to profit or loss over the lease period). In addition, the carrying amount of lease liabilities is remeasured if there is a modification or a change in the lease term. For short-term leases and leases of low-value assets, lease payments are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense in profit or loss. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 month or less. Low-value assets are generally small office equipment. 3. Segment information Operating segments are reported in a manner that is consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision maker. The chief operating decision maker has been identified as the executive management group. The executive management group assesses the performance of the operating segments based on multiple measures including EBITDA10, EBIT11 and profit after tax. The share of profits from associates and joint ventures is included as segment revenue as it is treated a revenue of internal reporting purposes. The Group operates only in Australia. The executive management group considers the business to have the following three reportable business segments: (a) Funds management Peet enters into asset and funds management agreements with external capital providers. Peet and/or the external capital provider commit equity funds towards the acquisition of land and this is generally supplemented with debt funds either at the time of acquisition or during the development phase of a project. The Group derives fees from underwriting, capital raising and asset identification services. Ongoing project related fees (mainly project EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest (including interest and finance charges amortised through cost of sales) Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation. EBIT: Earnings Before Interest (including interest and finance charges amortised through cost of sales) and Tax. PAGE 15 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 management and selling fees as well as performance fees) are then derived by the Group for the duration of a project. (b) Company owned projects The Group acquires parcels of land in Australia, primarily for residential development purposes. Certain land holdings will also produce non-residential blocks of land. (c) Joint arrangements Joint arrangements are entered into with government, statutory authorities and private landowners. The form of these arrangements can vary from project to project but generally involves Peet undertaking the development of land on behalf of the landowner or in conjunction with the co-owner. The Group is typically entitled to ongoing fees for management of the development project and also a share of the profits. Inter-segment eliminations and other unallocated Segment revenue, expenses and results include transfers between segments. Such transfers are based on an arm's length basis and are eliminated on consolidation. The adoption of AASB 10 Consolidated Financial Statements from 1 July 2013, resulted in certain property syndicates being consolidated. These entities, however, continue to be managed and reported to the executive management group as part of the funds management business segment. Adjustments are included in "Inter-Segment Eliminations and Other Unallocated" to reconcile reportable business segment information to the Group's consolidated statement of profit or loss. PAGE 16 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 Inter-segment Funds management Company owned eliminations and other projects Joint arrangements unallocated Consolidated December December December December December December December December December December 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Sales to external customers 10,300 10,987 55,075 73,190 19,367 18,647 1,576 1,461 86,318 104,285 Other revenue 197 3,788 1,028 103 159 156 21 177 1,405 4,224 Share of net profit of associates and JVs 1,136 6,076 - - 1,298 2,418 335 128 2,769 8,622 Total 11,633 20,851 56,103 73,293 20,824 21,221 1,932 1,766 90,492 117,131 Corporate overheads (5,287) (5,845) (5,287) (5,845) EBITDA 5,763 14,366 7,207 21,596 5,030 5,942 (5,267) (5,645) 12,733 36,259 Depreciation and amortisation (25) (50) (132) (77) (92) (155) (1,434) (918) (1,683) (1,200) EBIT 5,738 14,316 7,075 21,519 4,938 5,787 (6,701) (6,563) 11,050 35,059 Financing costs (includes interest and finance costs expensed through cost of sales) Profit before income tax Income tax expense (4,434) (6,887) 6,616 28,172 (1,715) (5,128) Profit for the period 4,901 23,044 Loss attributable to non-controlling interests 158 65 Profit attributable to owners of Peet Limited 5,059 23,109 PAGE 17 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 4. Revenue December December 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Revenue from contracts with customers - Sale of land and built 69,989 90,355 form - Project management 16,329 13,930 and selling services Other revenue 1,405 4,224 87,723 108,509 5. Profit before income tax December December 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Profit before income tax includes the following specific expenses: Expenses Land and development cost 47,782 48,550 6. Income tax December December 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Major components of tax expense Current tax - 6,241 Deferred tax 1,678 (1,113) 1,678 5,128 Adjustments for prior 37 - period 1,715 5,128 Numerical reconciliation of income tax expense to prima facie tax payable Profit before income tax 6,616 28,172 expense Tax at Australian tax rate 1,985 8,452 of 30% (2018: 30%) Tax effect of amounts which are not assessable/deductible Amortised interest and finance 2,085 3,872 expense Total land and development cost 49,867 52,422 Depreciation - Right-of-use assets 670 - - Other assets 467 647 Amortisation 546 553 Total depreciation and 1,683 1,200 amortisation Share of net profit of associates Employee benefits Franking rebate Other Under/(over) provision in prior years (1,036) (357) (1,189) 190 (742) 37- 1,715 5,128 Employee benefits expense 14,363 15,660 Project management, selling and 8,859 7,804 other operating costs Other expenses 6,755 8,858 Total other expenses 29,977 32,322 Total expenses 81,527 85,944 Finance costs Interest and finance charges - Bank borrowings 2,457 4,142 - Lease liabilities 279 - Interest on bonds 8,186 5,673 Amount capitalised (8,573) (6,800) Total finance costs 2,349 3,015 7. Earnings per share December December 2019 2018 Profit attributable to the 5,059 23,109 ordinary equity holders of the Company ($'000) Weighted average number 483,300,489 487,887,999 of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating basic earnings per share Basic and diluted earnings 1.05 4.74 per share (cents) There are 1,200,000 options excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings per share as they are anti-dilutive. They could potentially dilute basic earnings per share in the future. PAGE 18 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 8. Borrowings December 2019 June 2019 Facility Utilised Facility Utilised Amount Amount2 Amount Amount2 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Bank loans1 180,750 53,481 179,000 23,187 Face Carrying Face Carrying value amount3 value amount3 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Peet bonds Series 1, 100,000 99,240 100,000 99,030 Tranche 1 Series 2, 50,000 49,414 50,000 49,348 Tranche 1 Peet notes 75,000 73,693 75,000 73,621 225,000 222,347 225,000 221,999 Secured Excludes bank guarantees. Refer note 10 for bank guarantees information. Net of transaction costs. The borrowings are disclosed as follows in the balance sheet: December June 2019 2019 $'000 $'000 Borrowings - Current 23,481 5,083 Borrowings - Non-current 252,347 240,103 Total borrowings 275,828 245,186 Cash and cash equivalents (29,160) (33,606) Net debt 246,668 211,580 9. Contributed equity 10. Contingencies and commitments Contingencies December June 2019 2019 $'000 $'000 Bank guarantees outstanding 17,589 21,128 Insurance bonds outstanding 20,109 20,526 37,698 41,654 The Directors are not aware of any circumstances or information, which would lead them to believe that these contingent liabilities will eventuate and consequently no provisions are included in the accounts in respect of these matters. Commitments At 31 December 2019, the Group had commitments of $32.5 million (30 June 2019: $34.0 million) to purchase lots from associates and joint ventures, at arms-length, to be on-sold to third party buyers through the Group's Peet Complete program. 11. Dividends Dividends paid The Directors declared a final fully franked dividend of 3.00 cents per share in respect of the year ended 30 June 2019. The dividend of $14.5 million was paid on 7 October 2019. Dividends not recognised at period end Subsequent to 31 December 2019, the Directors have declared an interim dividend of 0.5 cents per share fully franked in respect of the year ending 30 June 2020. The dividend is to be paid on Thursday, 9 April 2019, with a record date of Friday, 20 March 2019. The number of ordinary shares on issue and contributed equity at 31 December 2019 is 483,300,489 shares and $378.9 million (30 June 2019: 483,300,489 shares and $378.9 million), respectively. PAGE 19 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 12. Fair value measurements Disclosure Measurement Except for the Peet bonds, the carrying value of financial The Group, upon adoption of AASB 9 Financial Instruments, assets and liabilities is considered to approximate fair values. have reclassified certain loans to associates and joint ventures from loans and receivables carried at amortised cost The quoted market value (on ASX) as at to financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss. 31 December 2019 of a Peet bond Series 1, Tranche 1 was The fair values of these financial assets have been estimated $103.51 and of a Peet bond Series 2, Tranche 1 was using discounted cashflows with significant unobservable $103.45. inputs at each reporting date. (level 3 of the fair value hierarchy). The fair value of Peet Notes as at 31 December 2019 was At 31 December 2019, the carrying amount and fair value of $1,035.00 per note. these loans to associates and joint ventures was $35.8 million At 31 December 2019, the carrying value of Peet bonds and and $57.2 million, respectively. notes was $222.3 million (fair value $232.8 million). The Group measures its derivative financial liabilities at fair 13. Events after the end of the reporting period value at each reporting date. These derivatives are measured using significant observable inputs (level 2 of the fair value hierarchy). The fair value at 31 December 2019 was $4.5 No matters or circumstances have arisen since the end of million (30 June 2019: $5.5 million). the half-year, which have significantly affected or may There have been no transfers between levels during the significantly affect the operations of the Group, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Group in period. subsequent financial years. PAGE 20 Directors' Declaration For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 Directors' declaration In the Directors' opinion: the financial statements and notes set out on pages 9 to 20 are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including: complying with AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting , the Corporations Regulations 2001 and other mandatory professional reporting requirements; and giving a true and fair view of the consolidated entity's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date; and there are reasonable grounds to believe that Peet Limited will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable. This declaration is made in accordance with a resolution of the Directors. BRENDAN GORE MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 25 February 2020 PAGE 21 Ernst & Young Tel: +61 8 9429 2222 11 Mounts Bay Road Fax: +61 8 9429 2436 Perth WA 6000 Australia ey.com/au GPO Box M939 Perth WA 6843 Independent auditor's review report to the members of Peet Limited and its controlled entities Report on the half-year financial report Conclusion We have reviewed the accompanying half-year financial report of Peet Limited (the Company) and its controlled entities (collectively the Group), which comprises the consolidated balance sheet as at 31 December 2019, the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the half-year ended on that date, notes comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, and the directors' declaration. Based on our review, which is not an audit, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the half-year financial report of the Group is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including: giving a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2019 and of its consolidated financial performance for the half-year ended on that date; and complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001 . Directors' responsibility for the half-year financial report The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation of the half-year financial report that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001 and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the half-year financial report that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Auditor's responsibility Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the half-year financial report based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with Auditing Standard on Review Engagements ASRE 2410 Review of a Financial Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, in order to state whether, on the basis of the procedures described, anything has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the half-year financial report is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including: giving a true and fair view of the Group's consolidated financial position as at 31 December 2019 and its consolidated financial performance for the half-year ended on that date; and complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001. As the auditor of the Group, ASRE 2410 requires that we comply with the ethical requirements relevant to the audit of the annual financial report. PAGE 22 A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited GL:JG:PEET:006 Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation A review of a half-year financial report consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Independence In conducting our review, we have complied with the independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001. Ernst & Young Lotter Partner Perth

