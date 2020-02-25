Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Peet Limited    PPC   AU000000PPC5

PEET LIMITED

(PPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peet : 26 February 2020 - Confirmation of Release - PPC - Dividend/Distribution - PPC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 08:08pm EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

PEET LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

PPC - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday February 26, 2020

Distribution Amount

$ 0.00500000

Ex Date

Thursday March 19, 2020

Record Date

Friday March 20, 2020

Payment Date

Thursday April 9, 2020

Additional Information

The DRP remains deactivated

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

PEET LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

008665834

1.3

ASX issuer code

PPC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Wednesday February 26, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

PPC

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday December 31, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday March 20, 2020

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday March 19, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday April 9, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 0.00500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

$ 0.00500000

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

$

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.2

Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3

Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

$ 0.00500000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

$ 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

$ 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

The DRP remains deactivated

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 4

Disclaimer

Peet Limited published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 01:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PEET LIMITED
01/28PEET : 28 January 2020 - Confirmation of Release - PPC - Ceasing to be a substan..
PU
2019PEET : 9 December 2019 - Appendix 3Y for Mr Brendan Gore
PU
2019PEET : 9 December 2019 - Appendix 3B (Grant of Performance Rights)
PU
2019PEET : 2 December 2019 - Macquarie WA Forum Conference Presentation
PU
2019PEET : 25 October 2019 - PPC - Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
2019PEET LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019PEET LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018PEET LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018PEET LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017PEET LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 200 M
EBIT 2020 54,2 M
Net income 2020 31,7 M
Debt 2020 206 M
Yield 2020 2,40%
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,32x
EV / Sales2021 3,61x
Capitalization 657 M
Chart PEET LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Peet Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEET LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,23  AUD
Last Close Price 1,36  AUD
Spread / Highest target -2,94%
Spread / Average Target -9,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan David Gore Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Anthony Wayne Lennon Non-Executive Chairman
Brett C. Fullarton Chief Financial Officer
Anthony James Lennon Non-Executive Director
Trevor James Allen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEET LIMITED2.77%432
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%46 024
VONOVIA SE10.83%31 313
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-3.78%30 264
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%19 426
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE5.88%14 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group