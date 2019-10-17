Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg : at CISMA 2019 ～Photo Review～

PEGASUS had held a booth at the CISMA 2019. This event has been held for four days, from Sep 25 through Sep 28 at Shanghai New International Expo Center in China.

[Attachment][Attachment][Attachment]

[Attachment] [Attachment]

Pegasus received overwhelming response during this exhibition from visitors all over the world.

I'm sure it was worthy of being called an 'International Show'.

Machines which got especially good reputation are below models.

・LSN-410-2/S1/T1/MX5204-22Z5/213-5

Automatic serging unit suitable for small parts and long panels

(equipped with 1-needle overedger)

[Attachment]

・FS703P-A-G2BX452/PT/PD23/PL3A/DDM/PP3A《 LaRgo 》

The FS700P series equipped with a right and left independent differential feed adjustment mechanism

Oil Barrier type, 4-needle, feed-off-the-arm, interlock stitch machine for flatseaming

[Attachment]

Pegasus original Direct Drive Motor was a major highlight to visitors as a new additional value to our products.

[Attachment]

Also our factory improvement software 'DPA (Digital Process Analysis) System'

has attracted many visitors and our presentation space was full at all lectures.

[Attachment]

If you have any inquiries, feel free to contact us from below forms.

*About industrial sewing machines

*About factory improvement software

PEGASUS will make great efforts in the future to develop products that are useful and helpful for you and propose solutions to your problems.

We would appreciate it if you could give us your continuing patronage.