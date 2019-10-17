Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd.    6262   JP3836300008

PEGASUS SEWING MACHINE MFG. CO., LTD.

(6262)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg : at CISMA 2019 ～Photo Review～

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 02:09am EDT

PEGASUS had held a booth at the CISMA 2019. This event has been held for four days, from Sep 25 through Sep 28 at Shanghai New International Expo Center in China.

[Attachment][Attachment][Attachment]

[Attachment] [Attachment]

Pegasus received overwhelming response during this exhibition from visitors all over the world.

I'm sure it was worthy of being called an 'International Show'.

Machines which got especially good reputation are below models.

・LSN-410-2/S1/T1/MX5204-22Z5/213-5
Automatic serging unit suitable for small parts and long panels
(equipped with 1-needle overedger)

[Attachment]

・FS703P-A-G2BX452/PT/PD23/PL3A/DDM/PP3A《 LaRgo 》　
The FS700P series equipped with a right and left independent differential feed adjustment mechanism
Oil Barrier type, 4-needle, feed-off-the-arm, interlock stitch machine for flatseaming

[Attachment]

Pegasus original Direct Drive Motor was a major highlight to visitors as a new additional value to our products.

[Attachment]

Also our factory improvement software 'DPA (Digital Process Analysis) System'

has attracted many visitors and our presentation space was full at all lectures.

[Attachment]

If you have any inquiries, feel free to contact us from below forms.

*About industrial sewing machines

*About factory improvement software

PEGASUS will make great efforts in the future to develop products that are useful and helpful for you and propose solutions to your problems.

We would appreciate it if you could give us your continuing patronage.

Disclaimer

Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 06:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEGASUS SEWING MACHINE MFG
02:09aPEGASUS SEWING MACHINE MFG : at CISMA 2019 ～Photo Review～
PU
09/27PEGASUS SEWING MACHINE MFG CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/27PEGASUS SEWING MACHINE MFG CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018PEGASUS SEWING MACHINE MFG CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018PEGASUS SEWING MACHINE MFG CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017PEGASUS SEWING MACHINE MFG CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017PEGASUS SEWING MACHINE MFG : 【NEW PRODUCT】Releasing the LSN-400 se..
PU
2017PEGASUS SEWING MACHINE MFG : at CISMA 2017 (436KB)
PU
2017PEGASUS SEWING MACHINE MFG CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016PEGASUS SEWING MACHINE MFG CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 17 000 M
EBIT 2020 1 200 M
Net income 2020 600 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,07%
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,75x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,70x
Capitalization 12 728 M
Technical analysis trends PEGASUS SEWING MACHINE MFG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 700,00  JPY
Last Close Price 513,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shigemochi Mima Executive President & Representative Director
Moriaki Shimizu Executive Chairman
Koji Suenaga Vice Chairman & General Manager-Manufacturing
Masao Katsura Director & Executive Vice President
Takehiro Ko Managing Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEGASUS SEWING MACHINE MFG. CO., LTD.-20.59%117
NORDSON CORPORATION21.16%8 313
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 362
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-7.81%3 914
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED11.71%3 455
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION47.31%3 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group