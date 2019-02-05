Pegasystems : Acquires Business Intelligence and Data Visualization Capabilities To Enable Smarter Business Decisions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced the asset purchase of Infruid Labs, a business analytics and data visualization software company. This acquisition brings a consumer-grade user interface and enterprise-class capabilities to Pega solutions that enable users to easily visualize and better understand their Pega application data to improve decision making.

Many organizations hold seemingly infinite amounts of data, but struggle to interpret it to make an impact. These new business intelligence and data visualization capabilities will provide actionable intelligence by helping clients find discernible patterns within large datasets. By integrating Infruid Labs' advanced interactive visualization capabilities with its leading AI-powered customer engagement and digital process automation (DPA) solutions, Pega will provide clients with a holistic, streamlined way to visually interpret their data. This will enable users to uncover hidden patterns to make better business decisions.

These visualization capabilities will debut as part of a new business intelligence solution at PegaWorld 2019, Pega's annual user conference from June 2-5 in Las Vegas. For more information, visit: https://www.pega.com/events/pegaworld.

"Data holds the keys to any business strategy, but many organizations don't have the right tools to gain timely insights and understand what's working for them and what isn't," said Kerim Akgonul, SVP of products, Pegasystems. "This acquisition will allow Pega clients to glean even more value from their data with an easy-to-use visual interface that yields instant results, so organizations can remain focused on building strategies that are best for their business and their customers."

"Pega continues to be at the forefront of innovation in AI, decisioning, and analytics, and I am thrilled that Infruid's advanced business intelligence and visualization capabilities will be an integral part of Pega's digital transformation solutions," said Mahesh Yellai, Infruid founder and now senior director, data & analytics, Pegasystems. "We're excited to bring our technology to Pega to help clients be leaders in customer engagement and operational excellence."

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega Platform™ – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA), powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

