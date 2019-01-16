Log in
Pegasystems : Appoints Ron Hovsepian to its Board of Directors

01/16/2019 | 09:31am EST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced it has appointed Ron Hovsepian to its Board of Directors. Mr. Hovsepian brings more than 30 years of deep B2B leadership experience to Pega.

Ron Hovsepian, Pega's newest board member

Mr. Hovsepian served as president and chief executive officer of Intralinks, Inc., a cloud-based software company, which he led through a strategy and cloud re-platforming cycle and increased shareholder value over three times. Prior to that, Ron was president and CEO at Novell, where he led the company through its critical shift to Linux and tripled the company's overall operating margin. He began his career at IBM and served in a number of executive positions over 16 years.  Mr. Hovsepian is currently an executive partner at Flagship Pioneering, a life sciences innovation enterprise.

Mr. Hovsepian, 57, has extensive experience serving on the boards of top technology organizations including Skillsoft and ANSYS, as well as on the Cloud Technology Partners advisory board.

He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Boston College.

Quotes & Commentary:

"Ron's experience leading software providers as well as serving on the boards of forward-thinking technology companies, gives him a unique perspective on what drives success," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "We look forward to tapping into his deep experience to assist Pega as we continue our growth."  

"Pega provides a unique set of critical technologies to drive the types of digital transformation initiatives being tackled by many organizations today," said Mr. Hovsepian. "I'm impressed with the company's remarkable roster of top clients, innovative solutions, and industry accolades.  I look forward to working with the very accomplished management team and board members."

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega PlatformTM – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA) powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit http://www.pega.com/.

Press Contact:
Ilena Ryan
Pegasystems Inc.    
ilena.ryan@pega.com                                                           
(617) 866-6722                                    
Twitter: @pega 

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
