Pegasystems : Earns Highest Scores In Ovum’s Customer Engagement Platform Decision Matrix Report

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Aug. 10, 2018- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering customer engagement at the world's leading enterprises, today announced leading analyst firm Ovum named Pega the Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) market leader in the Ovum Decision Matrix report, which ranked Pega with the highest possible scores of all evaluated vendors for the second consecutive time.

In the report, Ovum Decision Matrix: Selecting a Customer Engagement Platform, 2018-19 (1), Ovum evaluated 10 leading CRM vendors against 150 criteria. This year, Ovum placed greater emphasis on the end-to-end orchestration of customer engagement support as a key factor toovercoming organization silos and legacy infrastructures that slow digital transformation. According to Ovum, integrated CRM solutions are well-positioned to address these complexities by enabling enterprises to engage across channels without disrupting the CRM lifecycle.

In the report, Ovum recognized Pega's strengths for uniting customer engagement and process automation on a single platform; its AI and robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities embedded throughout the platform; its multi-dimensional architecture; and its clients' ability to select their cloud provider of choice.

The report states, 'Pegasystems' strong BPM heritage combines with its advanced CRM capabilities to create a customer engagement platform that is adaptive and can sit above legacy systems to orchestrate back office fulfillment capabilities triggered by customer interaction.'

The report also notes Pega's AI capabilities, saying, 'The Customer Decision Hub, at the heart of the unified platform, acts as the orchestration brain supported by a broad range of connected machine learning algorithms in marketing, sales, and service functions, which constantly monitor behavioral patterns exhibited by customers. This allows Pega Infinity™ to predict not only the next best action but also the next best moment to make an offer or to engage with the customer at the optimum time.'

Pega's AI-powered end-to-end suite of customer engagement applications for marketing, sales, and customer serviceenablesclients to anticipate customers' changing needs and provide personalized, AI-driven recommendations in real time throughout the customer journey. Pega's customer engagement solutions are part of Pega Infinity™, Pega's digital transformation software suite that provides the industry's only unified digital foundation that connects front-end digital customer experiences with back-end process automation.

This report builds on recent analyst recognition of Pega's customer engagement capabilities. Earlier this year, Pega was named a leader in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center report (2), as well as a Visionary in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs (3). Pega also received the highest scores in two use cases in Gartner's December 2017 Critical Capabilities for the CRM Customer Engagement Center report (4) and was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q2 2017 (5) report.

Quotes & Commentary

'In this emerging category, Pega is the clear leader,' said Mila D'Antonio, principal analyst at Ovum and co-author of the report. 'The company has taken very decisive steps to develop and integrate the necessary components to enable a connected, intelligent enterprise centered on the customer's needs.'

'Across all industries, enterprises are realizing that meeting the expectations of today's digital customers requires transformationthat cuts across silos and legacy systems,' said Kerim Akgonul, senior vice president, products, Pegasystems. 'The latest Ovum Decision Matrix emphasizes that real-time artificial intelligence and powerful end-to-end automation are an essential part of any customer engagement platform. We believe this recognition underscores Pega's unique position in uniting digital process automation and customer engagement to provide exceptional interactions at every customer touchpoint.'

Supporting Resources