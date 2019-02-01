Pegasystems : Named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites for 12th Time in a Row

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (1) report. Pega has been recognized as a Leader in this report every time since its inception in 2003.*

In the report, Gartner evaluated 21 intelligent business process management suite (iBPMS) vendors on their ability to execute and completeness of vision. Gartner assessed the Pega® Platform no-code cloud-based application development platform. Part of the Pega Infinity™ digital transformation suite, Pega Platform leverages digital process automation (DPA), including AI and robotics, to drive business processes and customer journeys from end to end. Pega unifies these back-end processes with its customer engagement applications on the front end to enable superior customer experiences on any channel. Business users and developers can collaborate on Pega Platform to more quickly develop applications, speed time to value, and reduce development costs.

This report is among recent analyst recognition of Pega's digital automation and customer engagement capabilities. Pega was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center (2) and a Visionary in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms (3) and Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service report (4). Pega was also named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q3 2017 (5) and The Forrester Wave for Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management (6).

Quotes & Commentary

"To achieve digital transformation, organizations must automate, automate, and then automate some more. They must break through silos and connect customer journeys from end to end. And they need to connect front and back office processes to deliver the seamless digital experiences we all demand," said Kerim Akgonul, senior vice president, products, Pegasystems. "Pega does all of this by unifying low-code, robotics, and AI on a single iBPMS platform that gets work done while enabling superior customer experiences. We are proud to be named a Leader in the market for the 12th straight time."

Supporting Resources

Gartner Disclaimer

*The report did not publish in 2005, 2008, 2011, 2013, and 2018.

About Pegasystems

