Pegasystems : Named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center for 11th Consecutive Year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center (1) for the 11th consecutive year.

In the report, Gartner evaluated 16 CRM vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. According to Gartner, "Gartner defines the CEC market as the market for software applications used to provide customer service and support by engaging intelligently — both proactively and reactively — with customers by answering questions, solving problems and giving advice."

This report evaluated Pega Customer Service™, an application that helps organizations anticipate and quickly evolve to changing customer needs, connect customers to the right people and systems, and manage complexity. Part of the Pega Infinity™ digital transformation suite, Pega's AI-powered customer engagement solutions provide predictive analytics and decisioning capabilities that enable brands to glean unique insights and recommend the next-best action in real time throughout the customer journey. Contact center solutions help brands improve efficiency with omnichannel self-service options for customers, while intelligent automation capabilities route appropriate work to agents for faster resolution and optimal customer experiences.

This recognition is among Pega's recent analyst recognitions for customer engagement. Most recently, Pega was named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs (2) report. Pega was also named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Real-Time Interaction Management (RTIM) report, Q1 2019 (3) and a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Healthcare CRM Providers, Q1 2020(4).

"There's never been a more important time for organizations to make quick, transformational changes while also engaging with customers in a way that is seamless, contextually aware, and relevant," said Kerim Akgonul, senior vice president of products, Pegasystems. "We believe this recognition from Gartner is further proof that Pega is providing our clients with the tools that help them rapidly adopt new solutions during times of change to help ensure more empathetic, helpful interactions with customers."

Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center," By Brian Manusama , Nadine LeBlanc , June 4, 2020 , and before 2013, this report was titled "Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Service Contact Centers" Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs," by Noah Elkin , Benjamin Bloom , Mike McGuire , Colin Reid , Joseph Enever , May 12, 2020 Forrester Research: The Forrester Wave™: "Real-Time Interaction Management, Q1 2019," by Rusty Warner , with Mary Pilecki , Christian Splaine , and Christine Turley , February 27, 2019 Forrester Research, "The Forrester Wave ™ : Healthcare CRM Providers, Q1 2020," by Arielle Trzcinski and Kate Leggett , with Daniel Hong , Annalise Clayton , Paul-Julien Giraud , Sara Sjoblom , and Peter Harrison , March 16, 2020

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Pega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

