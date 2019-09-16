Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pegasystems Inc.    PEGA

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

(PEGA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pegasystems : Pega Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The Q4 2019 dividend will be paid on October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2019.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)

About Pegasystems
Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega PlatformTM – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA), powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results.  For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit http://www.pega.com.

Press Contacts: 
Ilena Ryan
Pegasystems Inc.        
ilena.ryan@pega.com 
(617) 866-6722
Twitter: @pega    

Investor Contact: Garo 
Toomajanian ICR for 
Pegasystems
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com 
(617) 866-6077

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pega-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-for-fourth-quarter-of-2019-300918903.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEGASYSTEMS INC.
04:06pPEGASYSTEMS : Pega Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of 2019
PR
09/10SURVEY : Most Businesses Find RPA Effective But Hard To Deploy and Maintain
PR
09/03PEGASYSTEMS : Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08/29PEGASYSTEMS : Pega Robotic Process Automation Capabilities Recognized on Constel..
PR
08/12PEGASYSTEMS : Pega Named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Enter..
PR
08/07PEGASYSTEMS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07PEGASYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/07PEGASYSTEMS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
08/07PEGASYSTEMS : Pega Cloud ACV Grows 65% in the First Half of 2019
PR
08/05PEGASYSTEMS : Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group