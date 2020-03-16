Pegasystems : Pega Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for Second Quarter of 2020

Log in
03/16/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The Q2 2020 dividend will be paid on April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2020.

About Pegasystems
Pega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

Press Contacts: 
Ilena Ryan
Pegasystems Inc.        
ilena.ryan@pega.com 
(617) 866-6722
Twitter: @pega    

Investor Contact: 
Garo Toomajanian 
ICR for Pegasystems
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com 
(617) 866-6077

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pega-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-for-second-quarter-of-2020-301024878.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
