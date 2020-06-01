Pegasystems : Pega Appoints Hayden Stafford as President of Global Client Engagement

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering customer engagement at the world's leading enterprises, today announced it has appointed Hayden Stafford as president of global client engagement, effective today. This new senior leadership position will unify Pega's corporate strategy, marketing, and go-to-market functions. Mr. Stafford will report to Alan Trefler, Pega's founder and CEO.

Mr. Stafford has more than 25 years of professional experience, including leadership roles at complex global enterprise software businesses like IBM, Salesforce, and most recently, Microsoft. At Microsoft, Mr. Stafford was corporate vice president of global Microsoft business applications (Microsoft Dynamics 365) where he was responsible for go-to-market strategy, planning, and execution. In this role, he drove over 300% revenue growth for Microsoft Dynamics 365. He also grew Microsoft Dynamics 365 cloud product revenue more than 10x during his time at the company.

Prior to Microsoft, Mr. Stafford was senior vice president of industry business solution sales at Salesforce, where he built their industry business unit and drove sales execution across six key industries. He was also vice president and managing director of the financial services business unit at IBM, responsible for overall strategy, global profit, revenue, services delivery, and client satisfaction for key financial markets and retail banking customers. Prior to IBM, Mr. Stafford was a management consultant at Ernst & Young.

Mr. Stafford holds an MBA in strategy and business policy from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and chemistry from Saint Lawrence University.

Quotes & Commentary:

"With a proven track record of driving rapid growth, Hayden brings valuable experience to help accelerate our business, deepen our client relationships, and expand our ecosystem," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems.

"As leading organizations strive for resiliency during uncertain times, there is tremendous opportunity for Pega to support both immediate needs and pervasive digital transformation," said Hayden Stafford. "I look forward to bringing my experience to Pega and helping ensure continued client success and long-term business growth."

About Pegasystems

Pega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:

Ilena Ryan

Pegasystems Inc.

ilena.ryan@pega.com

(617) 866-6722

Twitter: @pega

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pega-appoints-hayden-stafford-as-president-of-global-client-engagement-301068499.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.