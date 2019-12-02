Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pegasystems Inc.    PEGA

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

(PEGA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pegasystems : Pega Expands Cloud Choice Guarantee With Kubernetes Support

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 09:01am EST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced support for Kubernetes to provide its clients a new option for cloud containerization orchestration on AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Pivotal, and Red Hat. This continues the organization's commitment to its Pega Cloud Choice Guarantee for clients self-managing their Pega applications on their preferred third-party cloud provider.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)

In a first-of-its-kind program, Pega Cloud Choice Guarantee has helped clients stay agile by avoiding cloud vendor lock-in. It gives clients the flexibility to run their Pega applications on Pega's fully-managed Pega Cloud® Services or on their Pega-certified cloud infrastructure provider of choice. At the same time, containerization has changed the way organizations manage their cloud applications. Kubernetes has quickly become the leader in cloud orchestration by enabling increased scalability, flexibility, and data security.

With this announcement, Pega now expands its Pega Cloud Choice Guarantee by supporting the following flavors of Kubernetes offered from leading cloud providers: AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Pivotal Container Service (PKS), and Red Hat OpenShift. This means Pega clients can host their Pega applications on these top cloud providers while also leveraging Kubernetes to orchestrate their containerization strategies. This demonstrates Pega's ongoing commitment to continually certify in-demand cloud choice options requested by clients.

Customers today want flexibility and scalability when it comes to their cloud deployments. Pega Cloud Services gives customers peace of mind so they can focus on other issues while Pega manages the platform. Clients also have the option to self-manage their Pega software on their preferred Pega-certified cloud infrastructure provider. No matter which arrangement clients choose, Pega ensures easy and penalty-free migration to and from all these options if and when the business need arises.

Pega Cloud Choice Guarantee with Kubernetes is available now for all Pega clients currently operating on the current version of Pega Infinity™. For more information on Pega customer-managed cloud options, visit www.pega.com/products/cloud/customer-managed-cloud.

Quotes & Commentary
"As organizations continue to turn to the cloud, they want a modern cloud architecture that gives them the flexibility and cost control needed to succeed in today's fast-changing markets," said Don Schuerman, CTO and vice president, product marketing, Pegasystems. "Pega understands our clients have different needs, so we provide them powerful ways to manage their cloud deployments without taking any of their options away. By supporting containerization with Kubernetes, we continue to provide the flexibility our clients need to run their applications while also future proofing their technology as they scale their business."

Supporting Resources

About Pegasystems
Pega (NASDAQ: PEGA) is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Every day, Pega powers millions of automated processes, billions of customer interactions, and trillions of dollars of business by helping people open bank accounts, change phone plans, get healthcare, manage insurance claims, apply for permits, and more. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value. For more information, visit www.pega.com

Press Contact
Sean Audet
Pegasystems Inc.       
sean.audet@pega.com
(617) 528-5230          
Twitter: @pega 

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pega-expands-cloud-choice-guarantee-with-kubernetes-support-300965415.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEGASYSTEMS INC.
09:01aPEGASYSTEMS : Pega Expands Cloud Choice Guarantee With Kubernetes Support
PR
11/26PEGASYSTEMS : Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
11/20PEGA SURVEY : Customer Service Reps Are Sick and Tired of Roadblocks Preventing ..
PR
11/14Low-Code' Becomes High Priority as Automation Demands Soar
DJ
11/13PEGASYSTEMS : Pega Cloud Services Receives Information Security Registered Asses..
PR
11/12PEGASYSTEMS : Pega Recognized in Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Lo..
PR
11/07PEGASYSTEMS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
11/07PEGASYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
11/07PEGASYSTEMS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/07PEGASYSTEMS : Pega Cloud ACV Grows 51%** in the First Three Quarters of 2019
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group